1. Advertisement Request for Qualificati

1. Advertisement Request for Qualifications (RFQ) City of Superior, Wisconsin Engineering Services for CSTP 5 and 6 Facility Improvements Responses will be received by the City of Superior, Public Works Department, at 1316 North 14th Street, 2nd floor, Superior, WI 54880. Responses will be evaluated by City staff. Responses Due: Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM Project Description: The City of Superior Environmental Services Division of Public Works is requesting qualifications from engineering design firms for facility improvements at two combined sewer treatment plant locations, CSTP 5 and CSTP 6. The facility improvements evaluation includes exterior building restoration, structure modifications, electrical and ventilation improvements, and evaluation of ultraviolet disinfection systems. All responses must be prepared with the forms provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Consultant/Firm. The RFQ may be obtained through the Internet at DemandStar.com. RFQ may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 2nd Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin (ungerm@ci.superior.wi.us). The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive irregularities, or to accept such proposals, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo, Public Works Director Public Works Department (Aug. 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 250437