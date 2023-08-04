1. Advertisement Municipal Services Buil

1. Advertisement Municipal Services Building Improvements Phase II Space Needs Study and Concept Design Services Responses will be received by the City of Superior, Attn: Contract Analyst, at 1316 North 14th Street, 2nd floor, Superior, WI 54880. Responses will be evaluated by City staff. Proposals Due: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM Project:The City of Superior is seeking proposals from qualified professionals to provide a space needs study and concept design services for a renovation project at the Superior Municipal Services Building (MSB), located at 2301 Hill Avenue, Superior, WI. Major design elements anticipated including building reconfiguration, office renewal and reconfiguration, new restroom facilities and locker rooms, improved meeting space and lunchroom areas, public reception/ entrance, and incorporation of sustainable systems such as solar panels for electric generation. All proposals must be prepared with the forms provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Consultant/Firm. Proposal document may be obtained through at DemandStar.com. Proposal requirements may be obtained from the City of Superior, Government Center, 2nd Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive irregularities, or to accept such proposals, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo, Public Works Director Public Works Department (Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 246448