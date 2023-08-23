Vivent Health aims to curb overdose deaths in Superior

SUPERIOR — A health agency best known for its work with HIV is working to reduce overdose deaths caused by opioid use.

Vivent Health is providing naloxone — a drug that quickly reverses an opioid overdose — and fentanyl test strips to reduce the harm caused by opioids, as well as training on how to use naloxone.

That’s the goal, to reduce the harm until people are ready to receive treatment for their addiction, said Ben Bruso, a case manager with Vivent Health in Green Bay. The statewide health agency provides confidential HIV testing, care and prevention and also has a suite in the Board of Trade in Superior.

It takes everybody ... It really takes the community to address the problem. Ben Bruso, case manager with Vivent Health

“We provide training across the whole state, but primarily we target our education toward individuals who are impacted by drug use,” said Leanne Eisenhauer, the case manager in Superior. “We train law enforcement, first responders and community members.”

Bruso said the agency has been working with people who inject drugs intravenously since the 1990s and has offered naloxone since the early 2000s.

In 2022, Vivent Health distributed 2,090 fentanyl strips and 1,770 doses of naloxone and trained 168 people locally on how to administer the lifesaving medication.

“It takes everybody,” Bruso said. “It takes knowledge. It’s reducing stigma. I don’t think we’ll ever know the true impact on the number of people impacted by that. It really takes the community to address the problem.”

Fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in substances that are in the community, Eisenhauer said.

“It’s very deadly,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s so strong.”

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, the federal agency reports, resulting in more than 150 deaths every day.

Fentanyl test strips are important because the synthetic opioid can be laced with other drugs, like meth, that aren’t opioids, Eisenhauer said. Knowing that a drug is laced with fentanyl gives the user options, such as choosing not to use alone, making sure naloxone is available or getting rid of it without ingesting it, she said.

“I believe in harm reduction, and this is our route to keeping people safe,” Eisenhauer said.

Signs of an opioid overdose include constricted, pinpoint pupils; falling asleep or losing consciousness; slow, weak or no breathing; choking or gurgling sounds; a limp body; cold or clammy skin; and skin discoloration especially in the lips and nails, according to the CDC.

Anyone can save a life with naloxone with training, whether a loved one or just a member of the community, Eisenhauer said.

For more information about Vivent Health services, call 715-347-0187 or visit Suite 230 in the Board of Trade, 1507 Tower Ave.