6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

State saw highest air quality warnings spike in more than a decade

2023 was first year the Wisconsin DNR issued a 'very unhealthy' warning due to wildfire smoke.

Smoke May 21
The GOES satellite image for 2:46 p.m. CDT, May 21, 2023 shows wildfire smoke covering much of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Contributed / NOAA
By Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 3:00 PM

Canadian wildfire smoke spurred the most air quality advisories Wisconsin has seen in more than a decade. The haze got so thick in June the state issued its first "very unhealthy" advisory.

The orange skies and persistent smell of smoke was unavoidable for many parts of the Badger State this year. Data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources show there have been 15 air quality advisories as of Aug. 18. That's more than any year since 2010.

The DNR issues air advisories when levels of tiny particles or ozone in the lower atmosphere reach unhealthy levels.

More about health
Student mental health.jpg
Wisconsin
Mental health of teenage girls has declined twice as much as boys
The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health has written a guide to help address problems more than half teenage girls face.
Aug 21
 · 
By  Margaret Faust / Wisconsin Public Radio
US-NEWS-MEASLES-EXPOSURE-LA.jpg
Wisconsin
Health officials urge parents to get their children vaccinated
About 90 percent of students had minimum vaccine requirements last year.
Aug 21
 · 
By  Corrinne Hess / Wisconsin Public Radio
Essentia Health
Local
Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment
Furniture, kitchen gear and medical equipment will be offered in online sale Tuesday and Wednesday.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Staff reports
080423.N.ST.Grief bend 1.JPG
Health
After husband's death, Superior woman finds comfort gardening through grief
The grieving process is different for everyone. Some people find comfort in activities they enjoyed before they were grieving. Local support groups and grief therapy are also available.
Aug 4
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Caricature of photographer educating public on a colonoscopy
Health
Carlson: Getting ready for my close-up
Photographer Jed Carlson writes about his colonoscopy experience, something he said people don't often talk about.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
NursesSigns.jpg
Health
Essentia Health workers to picket over staffing concerns in Duluth
Nurses, lab staff will take to the street in front of the new Duluth medical facility Friday.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Employees gathered outside a new hospital.
Health
Essentia Health prepares to move into $900 million Duluth facility
The health care provider says it is leaving nothing to chance as the July 30 moving date for patients nears.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Perspective and the Present Moment: A Conversation With My Brother
🔉 Host Brian Piatt on a boat in Minnesota's lakes country and has a conversation with his brother.
Jul 18
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Essentia Health's Vision Northland building
Local
Essentia Health sets opening for new St. Mary's Medical Center
The $900 million hospital will welcome its first patients on July 30.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Staff reports
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
The Duluth- and Wisconsin-based health care systems announced Wednesday they signed a letter of intent. Combined, they will operate 19 hospitals, 130 outpatient facilities and employ 14,000.
Jul 12
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

The wildfire smoke drifting and lingering in Wisconsin this year contained heavy concentrations of particles measuring 2.5 microns or smaller, which is known in the scientific community as PM2.5.

DNR Air Management Program Outreach Coordinator Craig Czarnecki told WPR particles that small can pass deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That can affect our heart and lung function," Czarnecki said. "So, especially dangerous for sensitive groups, people like children and the elderly, pregnant women, and then the people who have existing heart or respiratory conditions."

The bulk of the PM2.5 advisories this year came during the spring. On June 27, the smoke was so thick the DNR issued a new kind of warning in southeastern Wisconsin.

"That was the first time we recorded the 'very unhealthy' level in Milwaukee," Czarnecki said. "And then we also hit that level that same week in Madison and Baraboo as well."

Between 2007 and 2010, the state saw other spikes in PM2.5 air quality advisories, but Czarnecki said a majority of those were associated with temperature inversions. That's when warm air in the upper atmosphere traps cooler air near the ground and prevents particles from dispersing. Still, those were more regional in nature, Czarnecki said, while 2023 has seen more statewide advisories.

DNR data show Wisconsin also saw the third most ozone air quality advisories over a 16-year period. Czarnecki said ozone forms near Earth's surface when chemicals like nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds interact with heat and sunlight on hot days.

Emissions from cars and trucks are the most common sources of those chemicals, but Czarnecki said wildfire smoke has played a role.

"We had some aged wildfire smoke in the area and that kind of helped ozone levels spike along the Lake Michigan shoreline earlier this summer," Czarnecki said.

There were 19 ozone advisories issued in Wisconsin this year. In 2012, another hot and sunny summer, there were 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A package of Narcan nasal spray and a package of fentanyl test strips sit on a table
Health
Vivent Health aims to curb overdose deaths in Superior
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Superior School Board member appears in court
4h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County Circuit Court Gavel 2
Local
Charge dismissed against volunteer pastor
7h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Local
2 die in single-vehicle crash in Duluth
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Record low temps leave 'frost on the pumpkin'
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports