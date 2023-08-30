Memorial Medical Center to open specialty clinic in Superior

SUPERIOR — Memorial Medical Center in Ashland is opening a new specialty outreach clinic, Tamarack Health Superior Clinic, at 3631 Tower Ave.

The clinic will open as an orthopedic outreach clinic and other consult services — including general surgery, pain management and urology — will be added in the coming months, according to a news release from Memorial Medical Center.

Patients who have a surgery scheduled in Ashland can now schedule their pre- and post-operative care in Superior without the need to travel to Ashland. The Superior clinic is currently scheduling appointments with Dr. Joseph Signorelli and Dr. Justin Cummins, with the first orthopedic appointment set for Oct. 4.

“Opening a clinic in Superior will allow MMC providers to work even more closely with the Superior community," said Jason Douglas, chief executive officer of Memorial Medical Center. “We already know a percentage of MMC patients travel to Ashland from the Twin Ports, so launching a clinic in Superior will bring our expert specialty care much closer, making it more convenient for them.”

The clinic is located in the building that formerly housed the National Bank of Commerce operations center and, before that, J. W. Beecroft bookstore.

“We have been looking at opportunities to make care more convenient for our patients living in the Twin Ports and we are excited that we are finally ready to open a clinic in Superior,” Dr. Signorelli said. “The new clinic will allow patients of the area to partner with us for their surgical care at MMC in Ashland, while their clinic visits can occur closer to home. This will save patients multiple trips to Ashland for the work-up visits prior to surgery and the check-up visits after surgery. With the opening of the Superior clinic, we can’t wait to provide truly patient-centered care!”

People can call 715-685-6010 to make appointments at the Superior clinic.

The new clinic is opening just as a rebranding campaign for Memorial Medical Center and its partner hospital, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, is underway. They will soon be renamed Ashland Medical Center and Hayward Medical Center, according to the news release. Together with the new Superior clinic, they will become Tamarack Health.