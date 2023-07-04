Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dementia specialist helps those in need of memory care 'have purpose'

Chelsea Thompson's Douglas County initiatives include business training, a support group, library events and more.

070423.N.ST.ADRC Library 1.jpg
Superior Public Library staff members pose for the camera during a Dementia Live training event May 23.
Contributed / Superior Public Library
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Dementia care specialist Chelsea Thompson with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County is dedicated to supporting people with dementia and memory loss concerns, as well as those around them, from families and caregivers to businesses.

“The majority of people with dementia are still living in our communities. They still want to have a purpose; they still want to visit our businesses; they still want to have a normal life,” Thompson said.

070423.N.ST.ADRC Lexi.JPG
Lexi Brunkow, social work consultant with Superior Public Library, opens up a memory kit involving babies at the library Friday, June 30. The memory kits, located in the rack under the music CDs, can be checked out for three weeks, just like a book. Designed to help individuals with dementia or other cognitive impairments connect, reminisce and create discussions with caregivers and loved ones, they include a variety of hands-on activities to help promote mental and emotional stimulation
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Her initiatives include a host of programs, ranging from community training and memory screenings to a book club, caregiver support group and MP3 players filled with music.

When Thompson led staff at the Superior Public Library through a Dementia Live simulation May 23, it was eye-opening. They were asked to perform a variety of tasks while wearing goggles, gloves and loud headphones to simulate what it’s like for a person with dementia.

“There were a lot of mixed emotions,” said Lexi Brunkow, social work consultant at the library.

imagejpeg_0(68).jpg
Chelsea Thompson, dementia care specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County, holds up a book and craft used during a "Capturing the Memories: storytime at Superior Public Library. After reading the book to children, Thompson leads them through creating their own memory book.
Contributed / ADRC of Douglas County

During the debrief afterward, some people expressed frustration, others said they were scared and a few found humor in seeing everyone milling about.

“I think the staff got a lot out of that for sure because I mean, it just, it tries to put you in their shoes and it creates a lot more empathy and compassion for people coming in,” Brunkow said.

Thompson led a dementia-friendly business training at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in April that was equally helpful.

“I felt the ADRC training was important because mental health calls are becoming much more prevalent and resources for those suffering are severely lacking in our area,” Sheriff Matt Izzard said. “I felt it was important to educate the sheriff’s office members about ADRC’s services so they could provide a link to the public and explain what resources are available. I feel the deputies have been doing an amazing job referring potential clients to ADRC since the training.”

Aging population

There are 120,000 people living with dementia diagnosis in Wisconsin.

“That’s enough people to fill Am Fam park and Lambeau Field,” Thompson said.

At age 65, one out of every nine individuals will be diagnosed with some form of dementia, according to a 2023 report from the Alzheimer's Association . By age 85, that increases to 33.3%. By 2040, Thompson said, a quarter of the population of Douglas County will be over age 65.

image005.jpg
Members of the Parkland Volunteer Fire Department pose after taking part in dementia-friendly business training.
Contributed / ADRC of Douglas County

“It’s not a matter of if you run into somebody — it’s when you’ll run into somebody that has some kind of memory impairment,” she said.

There is no cure for dementia, but knowing someone has that diagnosis makes it easier for a family to plan for lifestyle changes. Thompson likened it to learning someone has cancer or diabetes.

“The goal is to have people referred here once they get a new diagnosis so I can give them education on what that means. What kind of dementia they have and then kind of what the path looks like for them, what supports they could apply for or what they might need in the future, things to ask,” Thompson said.

image003 (1).jpg
Staff from Blue Arrow Boutique hold up stickers indicating they went through dementia-friendly business training.
Contributed / ADRC of Douglas County

Outreach and support

The ADRC offers memory screenings — a free tool that may help catch signs of memory loss early and spark a conversation with a doctor.

There is also a six-week Boost Your Brain and Memory program that helps individuals build their brain’s IRA, investing in things like a healthy diet or other activities to prolong cognitive abilities. A seven-session course on planning ahead for those who are dealing with end-of-life decisions is also available.

“Where we’re trying to go is, ‘How can we reach these people, reach our community, let them know we’re here, we can help them plan, give them information on what their options are?’” Thompson said.

070423.N.St.ADRC Lexi smell.JPG
Lexi Brunkow, social work consultant with Superior Public Library, smells a candle that is included in one of the memory kits available for checkout at the library Friday, June 30. Designed to help people with dementia or cognitive impairment connect and reminisce, each kit includes hands-on activities and items that stimulate all the senses.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

A caregiver support group meets the third Wednesday of the month from 1-2 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th St.

“A lot of people don’t know that they’re caregivers,” Thompson said.

If you bring a meal to a neighbor or sit with a person while their spouse goes shopping, she said, you’re a caregiver. She can also help families deal with specific situations.

“I get some caregivers that are struggling and their loved one is advanced, or they have some certain behaviors or things that come up. And so my job is to … kind of troubleshoot how we can help those situations, how we can make life easier for both the person and their loved ones all around,” Thompson said.

She also helms a brain health book club at Superior Public Library that includes discussion and a chance to participate in brain health activities. Everyone is welcome, whether they have read the book or not. Upcoming sessions will take place July 11, Sept. 5 and Nov. 7.

070423.N.ST.ADRC.jpg
Staff at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County take part in a Dementia Live simulation. They tried to perform tasks with goggles, gloves and loud headphones on to simulate what it's like for people with dementia.
Contributed / ADRC of Douglas County

Do it yourself

People can help loved ones with dementia or cognitive impairment reminisce and connect with a memory kit from Superior Public Library . Created by the ADRC, each kit includes items that touch upon the five senses. They include a variety of hands-on activities to help promote mental and emotional stimulation.

The library has kits on babies, fishing, birthday, knitting and cooking. Other kits can be ordered from area libraries. They can be checked out for three weeks at a time.

The ADRC has MP3 players to lend out that can be loaded up with music people like and used at home. The Music In Memory program is tooted in the power of music. In some cases, people in advanced stages of dementia have been able to connect to and sing along with songs.

"We know that there is a lot of power in music and what that can bring to caregivers," Thompson said.

image006.png
Members of the Gordon/Wascott Ambulance crew pose after completing dementia-friendly business training with Dementia Care Specialist Chelsea Thompson with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County.
Contributed / ADRC of Douglas County

Upcoming events

Two programs aimed at reaching rural communities will take place later this month.

A "Capturing the Memories" storytime event will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 10 at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in Solon Springs. Thompson will read “Grandpa and Lucy: A Story About Love and Dementia,” and help students make their own memory book. In addition to snacks, children will receive a free copy of the book.

070423.N.ST.ADRC Fishing.JPG
A memory kit on fishing, available at the Superior Public Library. There are a number of memory kits available for checkout. Designed to help individuals with dementia or other cognitive impairments connect, reminisce and create discussions with caregivers and loved ones, they include a variety of hands-on activities to help promote mental and emotional stimulation.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

A "Love Your Brain" event takes place from 4:30-6 p.m. July 13 at the Imogene McGrath Memorial Library in Lake Nebagamon. In addition to a free dinner, participants can learn healthy ways to take care of their brain.

Thompson said she's interested in partnering with other organizations and groups in the community to create additional initiatives.

To sign up for training, memory screenings or learn more about memory care initiatives, contact the ADRC at 715-395-1234 or email chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org . Visit the douglascountywi.org/1068/DementiaMemory-Care or the " ADRC of Douglas County, WI" Facebook page for more information.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
