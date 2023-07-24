Carlson: Getting ready for my close-up

SUPERIOR — Let me start out with a warning: If you don’t like bathroom jokes, stop reading right now. This column will not be for everyone and that's OK.

I want to tell you a story that started back in January. I went in for my yearly physical and my doctor congratulated me on being 45 years old and let me know I earned a special present — a procedure everyone who turns 45 should celebrate with. So we scheduled the colonoscopy for a few months down the road.

It seemed like a long way away. At the time I was deep into the winter sports season. My nights were full of hoops and hockey. But soon winter sports ended, and softball, baseball, track and tennis became my late afternoon activities. Mid-April had arrived. My close-up was on the horizon.

I told my kids that I was having a procedure and to simplify things we referred to it as Butt Camera Day. It seemed fitting and not technically wrong — it had a better ring to it than Colonoscopy Day.

As my close-up approached, I got advice from my morning workout partners about what to expect. The general consensus was that the prep is certainly the worst part. I remember when my dad had to prep for his Butt Camera Day, he had to drink a huge amount of some awful looking, thick water/syrup goo. Of course that was in the nineties — lots of things were awful then. I hoped the prep would be better now.

Prep

A few days before my procedure I went out and got what I needed: MiraLax, Dulcolax and lemon-lime Gatorade. I was surprised I could get everything I needed at WalMart, no prescriptions needed. I ate a low fiber diet for a few days before I started prep to, you know, help before the slip and slide started.

On the day I started the prep, I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous. For whatever reason we don’t talk about colonoscopies much, so all the horror stories I’d heard started running through my mind. But it was time to begin, and I realized the importance of getting a colonoscopy. So here we go.

First thing I did was take a bunch of Dulcolax.

The next piece to my Operation Clean Colon puzzle was to mix half a bottle of MiraLax into lemon-lime Gatorade. I don’t feel like this is what Gatorade imagined with their Be Like Mike campaign, but whatever.

I imagined the scene when Harry drinks the laxative before his date in the movie 'Dumb & Dumber,' but apparently that was just movie magic. Jed Carlson

At this point I started to feel a little hungry. Fun fact, while you are on a clear liquid diet you can still eat gummy bears, just not red or purple ones. Also I stayed away from the green bears, but that’s more of a personal preference. I basically don’t eat anything that’s green — I hear it stunts your growth.

So I had 32 ounces of Gatorade mixed with half a bottle of MiraLax poured into one of those Stanley mugs with the straw. I had the entire mug emptied in a half hour. It really wasn’t that bad. I don’t typically ever drink lemon-lime Gatorade, but I couldn’t detect the MiraLax at all.

I continued working at my desk, mostly to keep my mind off of things. It had been over two hours since I first started the prep and nothing had happened yet. I imagined the scene when Harry drinks the laxative before his date in the movie "Dumb & Dumber," but apparently that was just movie magic. Still I was getting nervous for things to get started, then they did. I’ll spare you the details. I will point out that although it wasn’t comedy hijinks, one should not stray too far from their bathroom.

Procedure day

I woke up super early Friday morning, got to the hospital and got checked in. A quick scan of the waiting room made me smile. Everyone was in groups of two — one person in jeans, the other in some form of sweatpants. I too was rocking the sweats.

We went from the waiting room into a smaller room with a large curtain acting as the door. I was told to gown up and sit in the fancy lounge chair. My room nurse, Brad, came in to explain everything that was going to happen throughout the process. He wrapped my arm in a heated towel. It was the closest I’ve ever been to a fancy spa. Then he stuck a needle in my arm for the IV, and my spa fantasy was gone.

Soon the doctor came in to go over the procedure again. She was very upbeat, more so than I would be if I was running the butt camera all day.

The horror stories about the prep may have been something years ago, but for me it wasn’t terrible. Jed Carlson

Now it was my turn. I walked into the procedure room and was greeted by a nurse. I climbed up on the table and got into position as we waited with the anesthesiologist for the doctor. I remember talking about what I do for a job and that I thought Maple should have a Subway — the restaurant, not the transportation method. The the doctor came in and greeted me. Then I guess the medicine kicked in, because I couldn’t tell you a thing that happened after that. I remember air on my face and someone saying it was time to go.

After the procedure, I got to eat a cookie in my room. It was maybe the best cookie I’ve ever had. Or maybe I was real, real hungry and still on drugs — either way it was very good. I wondered if any Mountain Dew had been smuggled into the hospital for me to go with my wonderful hospital super cookie. None had. But Brad entered my room with some cola in a tiny cup, which was also wonderful. He also had images from my close up. Everything looked good. The doctor wasn’t worried about anything and they’d see me again in 10 years.

Things went real well for me. I know that's not always the case for everyone, but I want to encourage you to get your colonoscopy done. The horror stories about the prep may have been something years ago, but for me it wasn’t terrible. Get some good toilet paper and reading materials and you’ll be set. Don’t ignore your health. If I can do it, so can you. Now talk to you doctor about your close up.

Jed Carlson is a photographer for the Superior Telegram.