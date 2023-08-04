After husband's death, Superior woman finds comfort gardening through grief

SUPERIOR — The first flowers to bloom in Amy Sullivan’s garden this spring were tulips, her husband’s favorite.

“And I cried, because someone was telling me that life goes on,” said Sullivan.

Her husband, Bob, died unexpectedly in March. They had been together 20 years and would have marked their 19th wedding anniversary in May. Sullivan and their 10-year-old son, Liam, have been living with grief ever since. The sorrow is complicated by the fact that the couple separated in 2022, a change the Superior woman was just coming to terms with when Bob passed. It’s a turnabout for Sullivan, who has counseled others through grief at church.

The gardens behind Amy Sullivan's house include a memorial area for her late husband, Bob, a serenity garden with a bench and a fairway-like feature topped with a line of rocks that Bob collected. He was the golfer; she's the gardener. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“I’m the one that’s used to helping others, empowering others, being there for others,” Sullivan said. “It’s very different for me to be on this end.”

She’s learned that “grief sucks, period, no matter what your loss.” It can’t be rushed and it’s always there.

When you take care of yourself, it’s easier to move forward. Amy Sullivan

Lilies bloom in front of Amy Sullivan's house in Superior in late July 2023. Contributed / Amy Sullivan

“A lot of times the grief sneaks up on me, but there are times when I’ve told my grief, you know, I’m going to put you away for a little while,” Sullivan said, to watch a TV show, play with Liam or get groceries.

Sullivan has also spent hours outside in her gardens — trimming, rearranging, weeding and planting. Gardening has always brought her joy, especially now. The gardens that surround her home are a place where she feels her husband’s presence, where they shared quiet moments, and where she experiences healing.

“And when I come in, completely covered in dirt and sweat and grime from head to toe, then I know that I was really happy out there,” Sullivan said.

Individual path

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more aware of and open to talking about grief, according to bereavement counselor Lori Williams with St. Luke’s Hospice Duluth.

“Even though there’s common themes in grief, everybody grieves in their own way. There’s no right or wrong way to grieve,” Williams said.

Navigating grief is not a one-size-fits-all process, and each person will need different things at different times, according to Gina Dixon, licensed psychologist and program manager for Essential Health St. Mary’s Grief Support Services.

“Grief is as unique as a fingerprint,” Dixon said.

Among her recommendations: “Be prepared to be gentle with yourself and others in the acute aftermath of grief,” and “Allow yourself flexibility in knowing that what is helpful one day may not be what you need the next.”

Gina Dixon. Contributed / Essentia Health

Some people find comfort in activities they enjoyed before they were grieving, Dixon said, such as a gardener creating a memorial garden or a seamstress crafting a quilt. Things that incorporate physical movement, such as yoga or taking walks, can be especially therapeutic, Williams said.

Grief support groups are available through both health care systems. Grief therapy can also help.

“This major life event has happened. This person that they were married to or their child is no longer here anymore and it, you know, feels like they’re not the same person anymore ... that’s a heavy lift to work through on your own,” Dixon said.

Ups and downs

A common misconception is that there are stages of grief. It’s more like a roller coaster or a wave, the experts said, with ups and downs, good days and bad.

Instead of moving on, those with grief move forward.

“The theme of our hospice bereavement program is rest, grieve, remember,” Williams said.

She shared the term “continuing bonds,” which means bringing your person with you without their physical presence.

“You don’t have to leave your person behind. You’re figuring out how to keep them as a part in your life, as a part of your life for the rest of your life,” Williams said.

That could mean cooking recipes that were meaningful to the person who is gone or listening to music they loved. Some people display pictures of the person they lost, while others may wear a piece of their clothing or jewelry.

Amy Sullivan, of Superior, sits in her backyard, surrounded by gardens July 13. Gardening has helped her navigate her grief following the death of her husband, Bob. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Both experts said it’s common for those who are grieving to talk to the person who’s gone, internally and out loud. It can also help to have a friend, counselor or family member to talk to as a sounding board.

Just as love is ongoing, Dixon said, so is grief. People often experience a resurgence of grief for the absence of that person during the holidays or a new life transition. Even good experiences can stir up grief, so it’s important to have tools to navigate it.

Dixon shared a quote from bereaved parents she has worked with: “I don’t think the weight of the grief is getting any lighter. It’s just that my legs are getting stronger, you know, to carry the weight. And I have people to support me when it’s heavy."

It is, she said, an apt metaphor.

In the garden

Memories surround Sullivan’s gardens. On a July day, she pointed out rocks that she and Bob collected on Brighton Beach and Wisconsin Point; lilies of the valley that have grown beside the house since they moved in; a table in the backyard where they shared morning coffee together.

As she cares for the beds and cuts the dead heads off flowers, Sullivan said she feels like she’s deadheading herself as well.

“When I lost Bob, I lost a big part of who I am,” she said.

Sullivan said she and her son have a strong support network through Peace United Church of Christ, Faith United Methodist Church, Liam’s school (Cooper Elementary), and family and friends. In addition, she is navigating her grief with the help of a gratitude journal, yoga, gardening, talking about her loss, talking to Bob, and the occasional massage.

“When you take care of yourself, it’s easier to move forward,” she said.

Amy Sullivan points out different plants in the serenity garden behind her Superior home. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Resources

Visit the St. Luke's Grief and Loss or Essentia Health Grief Support websites for a list of area services, resources and information. Call Essentia Grief Support at 218-786-4402 or St. Luke's Hospice bereavement counselors Lori Williams, 218-249-6102, or Michelle Tretter, 218-249-6161.

St. Luke's grief support groups

St. Luke's Grief Support and Education Group is free and open to the public. In-person meetings are held from 2-3 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month in the St. Luke's chapel. Walk-ins welcome. Call 218-249-5495 with questions.

Essentia Health grief support groups

All Essentia Health support groups are free and open to the public. Preregistration is required. Call 218-786-4402 or email griefcenter@essentiahealth.org to register.

In-person grief support groups

