Siehs/Ehrett Engagement

Amanda Siehs & Fredric Ehrett IV were engaged on June 30, 2022 and will exchange vows on May 26, 2023 in Germantown, WI. Amanda is Manager of Marketing Services for Milwaukee Valve & Fredric is a Lieutenant with the Wauwatosa Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic. Amanda is the daughter of Laurie & Karl Siehs of Menomonee Falls and is the granddaughter of the late Barbara & Leonard “Pickles” Campbell and LuAnn Siehs & the late Valentin Siehs. Fredric is the son of Tammy & Fredric Ehrett III of Brookfield and the grandson of Barbara Ehrett & the late Fredric Ehrett II and the late Marvin & Windy Kissinger.