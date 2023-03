Come celebrate with us!

When: Saturday, April 8th John and Sandra Johnson’s 50th Anniversary Party 1:00-3:00 PM, presentation at 2:30 PM John’s 80th Birthday Party 3:00-6:00 PM Where: Hawthorne Town Hall 7221 S Town Hall Rd Hawthorne, WI No cards or gifts. Questions call John @ 715-292-2211.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.