Paid political letter: Vote April 4th

Hi, I am James Streveler, as a candidate for the Maple School Board, I know parents are concerned about their children’s education and I see dedicated teachers providing the training needed to do this. Every generation has new challenges, making us adapt and learn more. We are in a time of immense change: climate change and destruction, changes in types of energy use, world power struggles, skilled and unskilled labor shortages locally and national, lack of personal: communication, mental health, leadership and community involvement.

To help this we need to increase career opportunities and give it the recognition it deserves. All classes teach skills, but I want to emphasize those skills and career opportunities that affect our economy the most. These are taught in our vocational classes including CTE and Youth Options. We promote this in DECA, FBLA, FCCLA, IACA, FFA and other youth groups in our community.

I would appreciate your vote.

Thank you.

Jim Streveler

Brule, Wis.