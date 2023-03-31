99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Paid political letter: Vote April 4th

Published March 31, 2023 at 12:03 AM

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

Hi, I am James Streveler, as a candidate for the Maple School Board, I  know parents are concerned about their children’s education and I see  dedicated teachers providing the training needed to do this. Every  generation has  new challenges, making us adapt and learn more. We are in a time of  immense change: climate change and destruction, changes in types of  energy use,  world power struggles, skilled and unskilled labor shortages locally and  national, lack of personal: communication, mental health, leadership and  community involvement.

To help this we need to increase career opportunities and give it the  recognition  it deserves. All classes teach skills, but I want to emphasize those  skills  and career opportunities that affect our economy the most. These are  taught  in our vocational classes including CTE and Youth Options. We promote  this  in DECA, FBLA, FCCLA, IACA, FFA and other youth groups in our community.

I would appreciate your vote.

Thank you.

Jim Streveler

Brule, Wis.