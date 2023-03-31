Paid political letter: Shawnu Will Support ALL Students on the Superior School District Board.

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

It has been an honor to serve on the Superior School Board for the past six years. No one predicted COVID or the deep impact and lasting effects on our students, staff, and parents. I pride myself on being a board member that makes decisions through a lens of equity and inclusivity. Shawnu Ksicinski is the only candidate on the ballot that has the professional experience and demonstrated community work to continue to keep this a priority on the school board.

Last year, the district faced pushback from a small group of parents outraged by a portion of the national and statewide approved Human Growth and Development curriculum. The complaint received was a distraction and created division and sent an unwelcoming message to students who identify as LGBTQIA2s. Statewide data published from the Youth Behavioral Risk Survey (YBRS) in December 2022 by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, indicates Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs and further investment and support are essential. Furthermore, results from the survey show nearly half of LGBTQIA2s students surveyed (48 percent) report seriously considering or attempting suicide - four times higher than their peers. Shawnu is an advocate that will support investments in addressing mental health and resources that meet the needs of all students.

Lastly, our school district is facing a major budget crisis. We’re not alone in this struggle due to decreasing enrollment/population and failure to increase funding to the rate of inflation. Shawnu knows how to keep a tight budget through her experience as the creator and Director of Progress North. She’s grown a small non-profit organization into a thriving business with multiple employees.

I am voting for Shawnu and ONLY Shawnu for school board because of her experience working in 4yrs Early Childhood Education, 7yrs Human Resources Director, 10+yrs non-profit management & policy/issue advocacy. I strongly encourage you to consider doing the same to support ALL of our students and staff.

Laura Gapske

Superior, Wis.