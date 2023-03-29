99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Pub opens in Central Flats

The restaurant features Tavern 105 favorites including Willie's Famous Wings and the Pub Burger.

pub front 1.JPG
Central Pub, shown on Wednesday, March 29, is located in the Central Flats building. The business opened March 14.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 5:00 PM

Editor's note: Shelley Nelson, the person who manages Central Pub, is not the same Shelley Nelson who works as a reporter for the Superior Telegram.

SUPERIOR — Central Pub opened March 14 in the Central Flats apartment building, 1001 Belknap St.

IMG_0200.JPG
A light fixture in Central Pub, shown during construction of the space on Friday, Feb. 3, helps give the interior an industrial feel.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Run by Shelley Nelson, the restaurant brings the taste of Tavern 105 to downtown Superior. Central Pub’s menu features Willie’s Famous Wings with an array of sauces, as well as sandwiches, the Pub Burger and seafood. Appetizers include cheese curds, onion rings and waffle sweet potato fries.

Central Pub also offers drinks, craft beer on tap and an industrial vibe.

On March 22, the lunch crowd filled nearly every available seat by noon. The pub is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to its Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customer parking is available across Belknap Street next to the old Bridgeman’s building. Weeks Avenue from Belknap Street to North 14th Street has a calendar parking exemption, but calendar parking must be observed on Grand Avenue.

Nelson's former South End business, Tavern 105, had its last call June 6, 2021.

IMG_1369.JPG
Central Pub, pictured on Wednesday, March 22, is located in the Central Flats building at 1001 Belknap St.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Central pub front 2.JPG
Central Pub, located in the Central Flats building, is shown on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Northern Lights dance across the sky
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Aurora magic
March 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Local
Maple School Board candidates sound off on budget cuts
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood