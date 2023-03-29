Central Pub opens in Central Flats

Editor's note: Shelley Nelson, the person who manages Central Pub, is not the same Shelley Nelson who works as a reporter for the Superior Telegram.

SUPERIOR — Central Pub opened March 14 in the Central Flats apartment building, 1001 Belknap St.

A light fixture in Central Pub, shown during construction of the space on Friday, Feb. 3, helps give the interior an industrial feel. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Run by Shelley Nelson, the restaurant brings the taste of Tavern 105 to downtown Superior. Central Pub’s menu features Willie’s Famous Wings with an array of sauces, as well as sandwiches, the Pub Burger and seafood. Appetizers include cheese curds, onion rings and waffle sweet potato fries.

Central Pub also offers drinks, craft beer on tap and an industrial vibe.

On March 22, the lunch crowd filled nearly every available seat by noon. The pub is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to its Facebook page.

Customer parking is available across Belknap Street next to the old Bridgeman’s building. Weeks Avenue from Belknap Street to North 14th Street has a calendar parking exemption, but calendar parking must be observed on Grand Avenue.

Nelson's former South End business, Tavern 105, had its last call June 6, 2021.

Central Pub, pictured on Wednesday, March 22, is located in the Central Flats building at 1001 Belknap St. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram