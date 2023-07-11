Walk-in tattoo parlor opens in downtown Superior

SUPERIOR — A new walk-in tattoo parlor opened in Superior June 28.

Tattoo artist Jason Voss works on a behind the ear tattoo for Braxton Waldhalm at Sorry Dad Tattoo, 1418 Tower Ave., Suite B, Wednesday, July 5. The new Superior business offers walk-in tattoos and piercing. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Sorry Dad Tattoo, at 1418 Tower Ave., Suite B, specializes in small-scale tattoos and body piercing seven days a week on a first come, first served basis.

The new shop is a subsidiary of Gitchee Gumee Tattoo in Duluth. Both are owned by tattoo artist Jason Voss.

Between the two shops, Voss employs seven licensed tattoo artists and three licensed piercers.

“We’re doing a rotating schedule for most of our artists. We’re going to have two artists who are predominately here and then two of our other artists are going to be rotating between the two,” said piercer Emma Soule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry Dad Tattoo has stations for up to four tattoo artists and will have at least one piercer on site daily. The shop is open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can call 218-391-0530 or send a message on social media to find out how busy the shop is at any given time, but no appointments will be set. It’s strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Voss said he opened a second shop to fill a gap.

Tattoo artist Jason Voss inks a heart tattoo on the hand of Lacy Bontems of Eveleth on Wednesday, July 5, at Sorry Dad Tattoo, 1418 Tower Ave., Suite B. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Superior, Wisconsin does not have a tattoo shop open on Saturday,” he said. “Could you imagine if you’re the only gas station in Superior on Saturdays? That’s kind of why we opened. A college town without a tattoo shop open on Saturdays doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

It also extends their reach, making it easier to serve Douglas County residents who prefer not to travel through Duluth construction.

“We love our Duluth Gitchee Gumee community, but it’s awesome to have a way of expanding that,” Soule said.

People can get a small tattoo, roughly palm size or smaller, without waiting weeks for an appointment.

“The goal is to say yes more often then we have to say no between the two shops,” Soule said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The walk-in format was the perfect fit for Brittney May of Duluth, who stopped by Sorry Dad with two friends Wednesday, July 5. May got two arm tattoos, then added an L and an R to her hands. Braxton Waldhalm, a University of Wisconsin-Superior junior, got a tattoo behind her ear. Lacy Bontems of Eveleth got two tattoos on her leg and hearts on one hand.

“Appointments are a pain, because if it’s just appointments, they could be booked out for months,” May said.

She called Gitchee Gumee earlier in the week asking for available tattoo appointments. They connected her to Sorry Dad, and she invited her friends.

“She just called me yesterday, ‘Let’s get tattoos.’ And here we are, all getting tattoos,” Bontems said.

At another station, artist Jesse Draman worked on a paw print tattoo for Jackie Anderson of Duluth. She and her husband lost their dog Arnold, a lab-pit mix, last June.

Tattoo artist Jesse Draman, right, works on a custom design for Jackie Anderson of Duluth on Wednesday, July 5, at Sorry Dad Tattoo, 1418 Tower Ave., Suite B. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“My hubby and I, we've wanted to get some sort of memorial tattoo. I’ve lost more dogs. I figured a paw print with a halo just made sense for all the dogs I’ve lost,” Anderson said.

Getting it done at Sorry Dad was easy.

“First time over here and didn’t wait long,” Anderson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the Sorry Dad on Facebook, Instagram or on the Gitchee Gumee Tattoo website for more information.

Sorry Dad Tattoo, a walk in tattoo parlor at 1418 Tower Ave., Suite B, sees brisk business on Wednesday, July 5. The new business, an offshoot of Gitchee Gumee Tattoo in Duluth, specializes in small-scale tattoo and piercing. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram