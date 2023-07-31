Solon Springs shop offers fresh treats, local meat

SOLON SPRINGS — As the heat rose in Solon Springs on Wednesday, July 26, Kandi Banks stopped by Nordic Pines Market for fresh-squeezed lemonade. The Solon Springs resident first visited the shop, located in the Market Beautiful building, 11179 O’Brien Parkway, about a month ago.

“And anytime I have a day off of work, I try to come and grab a lemonade and one for my daughter, who’s also in town,” said Banks, a nurse at St. Luke’s.

Lemons rest in a crate beside a bottle of specialty maple syrup. The lemons will be turned into fresh lemonade; the syrup is used in one of the shop's signature lattes. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The sweet drinks are fresh and unique, similar to something you’d get at a fair or festival, she said. The cups of lemonade look huge, but they go down fast.

“Especially when it’s 90 degrees,” Banks said. “Nothing tastes better.”

Owned by Jessica and Steven Lipke, of Bennett, the market serves up a variety of freshly made treats, from lemonade and specialty cold drinks to lattes, Americano, French press and drip coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Lipke points out the various sauces, rubs and coffee for sale at Nordic Pines Market. Items carried in the shop come from veteran- and first-responder-owned businesses. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Lunch specials are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Last week’s menu included ham and Swiss panini Thursday and smoked barbecue chicken sliders Saturday.

The farm-to-table shop also offers locally raised meat, including grass-fed Highland beef, lamb, chicken and pork. There are also an array of sauces, rubs, seasonings and bagged coffee.

Meat from grass-fed and finished Highland cows from Nordic Pines Farm in Bennett is sold at Nordic Pines Market in Solon Springs. Both are owned by Steven and Jessica Lipke. Contributed / Jessica Lipke

Customers will find items from veteran- and first-responder-owned businesses, most of them local.

“Locally raised, minimally processed,” Jessica Lipke said.

The pork, for instance, comes from Our Father’s Daughter’s Farm in South Range. The beef is raised by the Lipkes at their Nordic Pines Farm in Bennett. Steven Lipke served in the U.S. Marines for 12 years and works as a first responder in Ashland County.

Steven Lipke brews a Nordic Pines Latte, which is made with barrel-aged maple syrup, brown-sugar syrup and oat milk. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“Anything someone buys in the store, they get a 10% discount if they’re a veteran or a first responder,” Jessica Lipke said.

The couple began farming three years ago. They care for up to 25 Highland cattle as well as Icelandic sheep and chickens on their 80-acre farm. The maple trees on the property are used to produce handcrafted maple syrup aged in a rum and whiskey barrel. The syrup sells out every year, Jessica Lipke said, and this year’s batch will finish aging soon.

Initially, the couple sold their products online and at the Spooner farmers market. They made the move to Market Beautiful in November, but shut down over the winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, their retooled space opened and has been gaining a following.

“I own a business, too, so I want to support local businesses. And you can’t beat homemade. It tastes way better," said Banks, who owns Paul’s Pour House in Solon Springs with her husband.

Nordic Pines Market is in the suite beside The Bake Shoppe, giving a boost to both businesses.

Market Beautiful, a strip mall in Solon Springs, houses a number of small businesses, including Nordic Pines Market, The Bake Shoppe and The Attic. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“It’s nice because a lot of people come in for doughnuts and want coffee right away or they come in for coffee and then see doughnuts,” said Kendall Nelson, who was working behind the counter of The Bake Shoppe on Wednesday, July 26.

Jessica Lipke calls the spot in Solon Springs a one-stop-shop. Market Beautiful, which opened in 2020 , also houses Branded Salon, Fit 53 shake shop, Vibe and Flow Yoga and The Attic antique shop. It’s located right next to NAPA Auto Parts and Dollar General.

Nordic Pines Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Lunch specials are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Visit the Nordic Pines Market Facebook page or call 605-277-5798 for lunch menus and information.