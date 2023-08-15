Smithy's brings sports outdoors

SOLON SPRINGS — Smithy’s in Solon Springs is a sports bar with a twist: Customers can join in the action, lawn sport style.

The cement patio behind the business, which covers what was once a swimming pool, becomes a competitive arena two nights a week. A bags competition kicks off every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Axe throwing takes place Thursdays starting at 7:15 p.m.

Smithy's in Solon Springs, the former Smithy's Supper Club, opened in September 2022 under new owner Lynne Landgren. She has retained much of the building's nostalgic past while adding new activities such as bags tournaments and axe throwing. The business is shown on Aug. 3. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

On Aug. 3, two Solon Springs couples lined up to test their axe throwing skills — Lisa and Scott Ludgate and Michelle Kline and Bill Glampe. They’ve enjoyed the weekly competition since it began in June.

“Two weeks ago there were all kinds of people here,” Glampe said.

“It was so awesome to meet neighbors and people who live on the lake, too. It was so much fun,” said Lisa Ludgate.

That was the point behind the weekly challenge.

“We have to do something to get people out,” said Smithy’s owner Lynne Landgren.

Scott Ludgate of Solon Springs reacts to his score during an axe throwing competition at Smithy's on Aug. 3. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Why axe throwing?

“I was looking for something different that no one else in the area was doing,” Landgren said.

She settled on the lawn game — which uses plastic rimmed axes, instead of real ones — for safety so anyone can play.

There is a $2 fee to compete, with the winner pocketing half of the pot. The rest goes toward a progressive pot that will be paid out at the end of the season for different accomplishments — the most bull’s eyes, the most games played, etc.

“We’re gonna make it fun,” Landgren said.

Restoring the past

Landgren purchased the former Smithy’s Supper Club at 10814 U.S. Business Highway 53 in June 2021 after a fire in the kitchen shuttered what was then the Badger’s Den. With the help of family and friends, she took on the role of contractor to restore the building.

“I feel like this place is alive again, and it feels good,” Landgren said.

Smithy’s opened in September 2022 and stretched its soft opening for almost a year.

“We’ve been open without food, but food’s coming,” Landgren said.

The 1930s building is an icon to the area, she said, and the menu will reflect that nostalgia once work on the kitchen is finished, some time in September.

Couples throw axes behind one of the animal statues that dot the area outside Smithy's in Solon Springs on Aug. 3. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“The former owners of the White Birch Supper Club, they are inspiring my menu and salad bar here,” Landgren said.

Historic items dot the property, from the polar bear statue on the lawn to the stone fireplace inside the building.

“I love history, so it was fun for me to try to find old data and historical facts and just try to bring back some of the things that were here years ago. People walk in here all the time and say ‘I was here as a kid’ or ‘My grandma worked here,’ … I mean it’s amazing how many people walk in and just, they have a story about this place,” Landgren said.

She teamed up with Hogs for Hope, a local nonprofit, this summer to raise more than $5,000 for a Minong girl battling leukemia and plans to continue being active in the community.

Smithy’s is a fun spot, Ludgate said, with a host of televisions to watch sports even if you don’t want to participate in them.

“I just think it’s very welcoming and open and, you know, we’ve met a lot of people and it’s kind of fun to have an activity to do,” she said. “Lynne is fabulous ... You walk in and you feel welcome.”

“It’s my go-to bar in the area,” Glampe said.

Landgren also owns the Stone Tavern, formerly known as the Poodle Inn, in Gordon. It has yet to reopen.

“I chose two places that were not just a bar but they had history to them and they were both closed and they were both places that needed a lot of love and a lot of time and if we could bring them back, that’s my job,” she said.

Smithy’s is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Visit the Smithy's Facebook page for more information.

Michelle Kline, front, and Lisa Ludgate throw axes behind Smithy's in Solon Springs on Aug. 3. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

From Left, Michelle Kline, Scott Ludgate, Lisa Ludgate and Bill Glampe take time out from axe throwing at Smithy's in Solon Springs to check their scores on Aug. 3. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram