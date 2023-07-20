Pedro's Grill and Cantina slated to open in Superior

SUPERIOR — The owner of an authentic Mexican restaurant in Cloquet is opening a second location in Superior.

Pedro’s Grill and Cantina will expand, opening in the former Epic Restaurant and Lounge, in the 3200 block of Henry Cohen Drive, just off Tower Avenue after owner Erika Aranda purchased the building. The sale closed Thursday, July 20.

“Our plan is to do the same thing we do back in Cloquet,” Aranda said.

Plans include offering the exact same food and drinks as the Cloquet restaurant in Superior.

The date the Superior establishment will open is still uncertain, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We’re going to do some remodeling,” Aranda said. “Inside is pretty nice. I don’t think it needs a lot of work.”

However, she said she does want to make some changes to give it a Mexican atmosphere.

On the exterior, she said they are going to give the building a little facelift with happier colors. The kitchen also needs some equipment and some updating.

The Cloquet location at 7 Eighth St. features an outdoor patio for diners. The former Epic Restaurant building already has one patio, but Aranda said she hopes to add another.

Pedro’s Grill and Cantina will be moving into the building that formerly housed Epic Restaurant and Lounge on Tower Avenue in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"One of our goals … because we do have a lot of parking (in Superior), is to have a playground and another patio to serve kids and adults,” Aranda said.

Furniture has been ordered for the new restaurant and is expected to take about 10 weeks to arrive, Aranda said. That will give her time to get the necessary permits and licenses for the new restaurant.

“We’ve been getting a lot of requests to open other stores around the area,” Aranda said. “And I’ve been looking for a while, and this is the first one.”

She said plans include looking for additional locations in the Northland.