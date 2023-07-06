Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Olide North America aims to make homes smarter

A friend's door project led to a new business opportunity for Dave Mattson.

Man talks in business warehouse.
Dave Mattson talks about testing products in his shop at 625 Hughitt Ave. in Superior on Wednesday, July 5.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A project to install an automatic door opener for a friend led to a new business venture for Dave Mattson, owner of Olide North America.

The business, located at 625 Hughitt Ave., held its grand opening June 19.

Man poses with banner.
Dave Mattson poses with his Olide North America banner outside of the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Olide North America is a locally-owned distributor of access control devices made by Olide Smart Limited in China. Devices include automatic openers for windows, swinging and sliding doors, curtain openers and smart access control systems and accessories made by Olide Smart, according to its website.

“I started in 2019,” Mattson said. “It was kind of a fluke. I really didn’t have much going on … A friend of mine was rehabbing a building in downtown Duluth, and they mandated he install an automatic door opener. So, he buys this thing, hands it to me and says install it … if he wasn’t a friend of mine, I would’ve probably just walked.”

A locksmith by trade, Mattson said he gave it a shot despite horrible instructions and nearly nonexistent technical support. Emails seeking information from the company often came back with more questions, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got it working, and it works really nice,” Mattson said. From his efforts, he said Olide came back with an offer for Mattson to provide technical support for their growing line of products, which Mattson accepted. Then Olide Smart suggested he get warehouse space to distribute the company’s products in North America.

MORE BUSINESS COVERAGE:
070423.N.ST.Donation carry.jpg
Local
Superior businesses highlight giving during open house
"It brings a smile to their face," said Krystal Brandstatter, executive director of Harbor House Crisis Shelters.
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Manager talks in coffee shop.
Local
2540 Coffee House opens in Superior
Proceeds from the business at 1423 Belknap St. will help support the Ruth House and other local ministries.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Two women pose outside the shop they own
Local
Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior
Family owned gift shop, formerly located in Duluth, specializes in unique, hand crafted items.
Jun 13
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Couple stands in front of an inn
Local
Lawn Beach Inn reopens in Lake Nebagamon
Visitors can expect nostalgic decor, tasty food and a signature brew.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Women buy rhubarb from vendor at farmers market
Local
Poplar Farmers Market kicks off
Located at Riverside Bar and Grill in the town of Amnicon, the market features a wide variety of fresh, local items.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Graphic showing a project site in Superior
Local
Council OKs agreements for C. Reiss Terminal in Superior
Construction on the new bulk handling facility on a long-dormant dock could begin in July.
Jun 8
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

The pandemic added even more products to Olide Smart’s inventory with motion sensor and facial recognition panels to operate the automatic doors, Mattson said.

“When I started there was one opener and two buttons,” Mattson said. “Now I’ve got sliding glass door openers, curtain openers, electric locks and motion sensors. They are cranking out new products so fast, I can hardly stay on top of it.”

Understanding the design logic and basics of the technology does help him stay on top of the product line, he said.

Man stands in his warehouse.
Dave Mattson shows off some of the products in his Olide North America warehouse at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The harder struggle with the new business is that he doesn’t see himself as a businessman, and he sits in corporate board meetings in which he doesn’t score a lot of wins.

“In starting a business with no business background, there is a lot to learn,” Mattson said. “There’s been mistakes, but I’ve had a couple of mentors that have been good to me. You can’t do this without other people.”

Mattson has hired two part-time employees. Mike Meyer helps with the distribution of the products, and Laura Perry handles the invoicing and other duties, he said.

Hand reaches to open door.
Dave Mattson taps on one of the self-opening doors at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Mattson said he launched the business in the Union Depot in Duluth but had to move after the building was sold. Jim Caesar, manager of the Superior Business Center, was extremely helpful in relocating the business in Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Mattson is setting up a retail area in the front of the former Arrowhead Printing building where his warehouse and distribution center are now located.

In addition to automated openers and smart access control systems, Mattson still offers key cutting services. He also offers project planning and support for the automated devices.

For information, visit olidenorthamerica.com, or call or text 218-461-9189.

Man talks about installing door.
Dave Mattson talks about installing a self-opening door in the warehouse at Olide North America at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
work from makers coop
Business
New Herbster storefront links South Shore creatives
Jun 23
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Andrew Fayler
Business
New multimedia executive joins Duluth Media Group sales team
Jun 12
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A sister gives a hug to her brother during a parade
Local
Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4
1d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Local
Fun for all at 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
4d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: American Legion meeting, Midsummer Festival and more
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
uge roll of cable for underground cable installation.
Local
Superior Council OKs broadband pilot area
6h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson