Olide North America aims to make homes smarter

SUPERIOR — A project to install an automatic door opener for a friend led to a new business venture for Dave Mattson, owner of Olide North America.

The business, located at 625 Hughitt Ave., held its grand opening June 19.

Dave Mattson poses with his Olide North America banner outside of the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Olide North America is a locally-owned distributor of access control devices made by Olide Smart Limited in China. Devices include automatic openers for windows, swinging and sliding doors, curtain openers and smart access control systems and accessories made by Olide Smart, according to its website.

“I started in 2019,” Mattson said. “It was kind of a fluke. I really didn’t have much going on … A friend of mine was rehabbing a building in downtown Duluth, and they mandated he install an automatic door opener. So, he buys this thing, hands it to me and says install it … if he wasn’t a friend of mine, I would’ve probably just walked.”

A locksmith by trade, Mattson said he gave it a shot despite horrible instructions and nearly nonexistent technical support. Emails seeking information from the company often came back with more questions, he said.

“I got it working, and it works really nice,” Mattson said. From his efforts, he said Olide came back with an offer for Mattson to provide technical support for their growing line of products, which Mattson accepted. Then Olide Smart suggested he get warehouse space to distribute the company’s products in North America.

The pandemic added even more products to Olide Smart’s inventory with motion sensor and facial recognition panels to operate the automatic doors, Mattson said.

“When I started there was one opener and two buttons,” Mattson said. “Now I’ve got sliding glass door openers, curtain openers, electric locks and motion sensors. They are cranking out new products so fast, I can hardly stay on top of it.”

Understanding the design logic and basics of the technology does help him stay on top of the product line, he said.

Dave Mattson shows off some of the products in his Olide North America warehouse at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The harder struggle with the new business is that he doesn’t see himself as a businessman, and he sits in corporate board meetings in which he doesn’t score a lot of wins.

“In starting a business with no business background, there is a lot to learn,” Mattson said. “There’s been mistakes, but I’ve had a couple of mentors that have been good to me. You can’t do this without other people.”

Mattson has hired two part-time employees. Mike Meyer helps with the distribution of the products, and Laura Perry handles the invoicing and other duties, he said.

Dave Mattson taps on one of the self-opening doors at the Superior Business Center on Wednesday, July 5. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Mattson said he launched the business in the Union Depot in Duluth but had to move after the building was sold. Jim Caesar, manager of the Superior Business Center, was extremely helpful in relocating the business in Superior.

Currently, Mattson is setting up a retail area in the front of the former Arrowhead Printing building where his warehouse and distribution center are now located.

In addition to automated openers and smart access control systems, Mattson still offers key cutting services. He also offers project planning and support for the automated devices.

For information, visit olidenorthamerica.com, or call or text 218-461-9189.