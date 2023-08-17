New dentist helms East End practice

SUPERIOR — Dr. Ellie Bursch marked her first month as owner of East End Dental Arts on Monday, Aug. 14.

“It’s been awesome, honestly,” said dental assistant Sheila Barnes, who has worked at the dental office for a decade.

New owner Dr. Ellie Bursch sits in one of the dental treatment areas of East End Dental Arts on Monday, Aug. 14. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Patients are happy, comfortable and feel at home in the wake of longtime dentist Jon Nelson’s retirement.

“The change is good. More modern technology,” Barnes said. “People are very happy with the way everything’s going so far. They love that we’re all still here.”

The dental office is also taking new patients.

“And when patients see me, they know I’m not retiring soon,” said Bursch, 30.

New technology at East End Dental Arts includes an intraoral camera that can pinpoint problems like a cracked tooth before it starts to cause pain and digital sensors that take instant radiographs of the mouth.

“So when we do crowns on people, or any impression, the impression can be digital instead of using all the goo,” Bursch said.

She also offers new services such as tooth extractions and root canals for patients dealing with pain.

Many things have stayed the same, including the business name; the fact that it offers family dentistry for all ages; and the three staff members — Barnes, dental hygienist Amber Swanson and office manager and restorative licensed dental assistant Tracy Lind.

“I think having our core setup here ... that’s what makes the transition easy for patients and for all of us,” Bursch said.

A 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Bursch has been in practice for four years, the last three in Duluth. She lives in Duluth with her husband and 18-month-old son, and they have family members in Superior’s Billings Park area.

Why move to Superior?

“I liked Superior because I grew up in a small town and it has that community, small-town feel, especially in this East End neighborhood. It’s a tight community, you can tell,” said Bursch, who grew up in Litchfield, Minnesota. “The other thing with Superior that has happened recently is that two dental practices that have been open for decades recently closed their doors. When you see practices just shutting their doors, you kind of want to prevent another one from shutting down. I didn’t want to see that happen with Dr. Nelson’s practice.”

The East End Dental Arts building, 418 23rd Ave. E., Superior, is seen on Monday, Aug. 14. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Nelson retired July 13 and Bursch bought the business July 14, two days after receiving her Wisconsin license. She started seeing patients in the office July 17.

Becoming a business owner has brought with it new responsibilities. The dentist has added building maintenance, keeping things OSHA compliant and working on providing a good experience for patients to her to-do list. Once she settles in more, Bursch has a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor to rent out, as well.

But she’s doing what she loves.

Dr. Ellie Bursch describes a new piece of equipment, an intraoral camera, in one of the dental treatment areas of East End Dental Arts. It is used to show patients issues that may not be causing pain but need to be addressed, such as a cracked tooth. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“I really like helping people and I like solving problems and educating people, as well,” the dentist said. “I think whenever you find me doing an exam, I’m going to kind of over-explain what you need done just because I really like patients to know why they need a certain treatment or how can that benefit them.”

People come to a dental office from different places.

“Some people come from a place of pain and they need to see you immediately. Some people come from a place of fear and they’re just kind of looking to move slowly through treatment and then some people, of course, are just regular recalls, but you just get to meet so many different people and in different ways you’re helping each one of them,” Bursch said.

East End Dental Arts is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 715-398-3239 or visit the website, https://eastenddentalarts.com/ for more information.

The team at East End Dental Arts stand outside their office on Monday, Aug. 14. They include, from left, Dr. Ellie Bursch, dental hygienist Amber Swanson, dental assistant Sheila Barnes and office manager/restorative licensed dental assistant Tracy Lind. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram