Linn Companies plans new businesses in Superior

SUPERIOR — Three new businesses in two new buildings are coming to the 1600 block of Belknap Street in the next year.

The project is planned to be built in two phases including demolition, site work and construction of a 2,200-square-foot Noodles and Company building that will be located on the west side of the property.

Linn Companies and its real estate arm, Linn Property Development LLC, has entered into a long-term lease with Noodles and Company, and construction of the building is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

Linn and Companies is currently razing the former Associated Bank that stood on the southwest corner of Belknap Street and John Avenue and is working on site improvements before construction begins.

The Noodles building will have a drive-up window where people can pick up their orders, and it will offer seating and an outdoor patio, said Stephen Linn, chief executive officer of Linn Companies. Linn Companies plans to turn over the building by the end of the year but expects Noodles and Company will have additional set up to do before it opens to the public.

“This will be a company-owned location,” said Danielle Moore at Noodles and Company. She expects to have more information once construction of the building is scheduled.

Since 1995, Noodles and Company has been serving food at more than 450 restaurants, including one at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, according to the company’s website.

In the spring, the second phase of the project is expected to begin with construction of a 5,000-square-foot building that will house a Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry and Pet Fresh Dog Wash location.

Those are Linn Companies-branded concepts, Linn said.

Currently, there are 12 Tumble Fresh locations and four Pet Fresh locations throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Superior location will be the 13th, but the company is currently in the planning stages for additional locations in Duluth and Fargo, North Dakota, Linn said.

“They are very large, very nice laundromats,” Linn said. “This is a laundromat like no other one anyone’s ever experienced. They are very, very nice. They are state of the art. We have our very own app so you can control the machines. You can see how busy the site is without going there. If you want a particular large washer, you can see if it’s currently in use.”

The app has another advantage, saving users 10% every time they use it, Linn said. The laundry is automated with touchscreens to control the machines and easy-to-use preset icons. He said the machines will accept debit or credit cards in addition to coins.

“You can use quarters, but you don’t ever need to,” Linn said.

The Pet Fresh Dog Wash is a self-serve dog wash with integrated leashes to secure your pet for bathing in an enclosed area.

“They are well received in the communities we have them in,” Linn said. “Where people go down to the lake, and they’re out playing in the mud or they get into fish or they find a skunk, it’s a lot nicer to take them to a Pet Fresh than to your own bathtub.”

Linn said he expects the laundry and self-serve dog wash to open by mid-summer 2024.

“We’re excited to be coming to Superior,” Linn said.