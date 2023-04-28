Swim Creative Welcomes Alix Craft to Their Team

Swim Creative, a branding, interactive and advertising firm, is proud to announce its most recent addition of Project Manager Alix Craft.

Alix is a graduate of the University of Minnesota College of Design with a degree in Apparel Design. After a stint living and working in Seattle, Alix moved to the Duluth area in 2016. Prior to joining Swim, Alix was with Northern News Now where she worked as an account executive.

Alix brings to Swim years of experience in various client-facing roles, as well as an innate ability to problem solve and bring forward a creative vision to all projects. Her background in design brings a mix of both strong ideation and the organizational skills to move projects forward. Alix’s eye for detail, stellar planning skills, and dedication for providing the best outcome to clients will be a welcome addition to Swim.

“Alix brings a unique skill set to Swim,” says Patrice Bradley. “Her eye for strategic creative as well as her ability to forge strong client relationships means she’ll be a great partner with our clients. She is both delightful and intensely smart.”

Alix is excited to work with a team that pushes boundaries and leads the way in the advertising and marketing space. In her free time, you’ll find Alix gardening, singing in a local choir, and taking in the Duluth lifestyle as she raises her three children.

Swim is a collective of thinkers, tacticians and artists that build brands through collaboration, insight and hard work. Founded on a commitment to telling the truth, they use whip-smart strategy to turn ideas into creative that empowers, inspires and transforms. When strategy and creativity sync: you Swim.