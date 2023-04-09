Frandsen Bank & Trust  Named One of Top 50 Community Banks

Frandsen Bank & Trust announces they have been ranked 23rd by S&P Global Market Intelligence in their Top 50 Community Banks with assets between $3B and $10B.

S&P Global Market Intelligence based the rankings on returns, growth, and efficiency but “places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.”

Frandsen Bank CEO Chuck Mausbach states, “We were very pleased to be recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a Top 50 Community Bank within our peer group. Being a strong, well-run, high-performing bank has always been very important to us, but it means even more in the current banking environment. Our customers deserve to know that their hard-earned money is safe with us.” Mausbach concluded by recognizing his staff, “Our high performance is the result of the collective efforts and dedication of our entire Frandsen team.”

Frandsen Bank & Trust has assets in excess of $3.0 billion and offers a complete array of business, agricultural, real estate, and consumer loans, savings, and financial services, serving communities in Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and western Wisconsin.