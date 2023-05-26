99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area golf scores for May 26, 2023

Standings from golf leagues around the area.

golf ball on fairway
golf ball on fairway
Pongphan Ruengchai/antpkr - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

NORTHERN PINES

Tuesday Morning Ladies Green Dreamers League
May 16
Low net of handicap: 1st flight, Pam Hendricks, 32; 2nd flight, Katherine Nick, 34; 3rd flight, Micky Mullozzi, 33; 4th flight, Elaine Sleeman, 36.
Low gross scores: Pam Hendricks, 45; Loreen Olson, 45; Karen Helenius, 48; Eleanor Munson, 49.

May 23
Low net of handicap: 1st flight, Karen Helenius, 34; 2nd flight, Dairlyn Gower, 36; 3rd flight, Barb Brooks, 35; 4th flight, Dee Ginthner, 35.
Low gross scores: Karen Helenius, 46; Dana Olson, 48; Pam Hendricks, 49; Eleanor Munson, 49.

Thursday Men's League
May 18
Scramble AA: Mackey/Clark, 9.5; Maki/Polkoski, 9; Hipsher/Reijo, 8.5; Matke/Hackman, 3.5; Mott/Furtak, 3; Dunphy/Dunphy, 2.5; Santikko/Forsythe, 0; Tykkila/Johnson/Jardine, 0.
Low scores: Mackey/Clark, 33; Maki/Polkoski, 34.

Scramble A - Early: Peck/Kulig, 10; Luoma/Shaffer, 9; Roode/Roode/Wiegand, 9; Helenius/Olson, 9; Johnson/Johnson, 9; Kinney/Tanula, 3; Goetsch/Goetsch, 3; Beard/Grandlund, 2; Shaffer/Shaffer, 0; Berge/Boggess, 0.
Low scores: Roode/Olson, 37; Peck/Kulig, 38.

Scramble A-Late: Weyandt/Forsythe/Forsythe, 9; Birch/Kavajecz, 8.5; Lind/Graff, 8; Olson/Jardine, 8; Harnish/Schneeberger/Kellen, 8; O'Connell/Robinson, 4; Klobuchar/Gregerson, 4; Moniot/Holmes, 4; Olson/Stegmann, 3.5; Clemmer/Wiese, 3.
Low scores: Birch/Kavajecz, 36; Graff/Graff, 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

Events: Long putt on no. 2, Dave Olson; long drive on no. 7, Al Birch; closest 2nd shot on no. 9, Nolan Graff.
On the green winners: Luke Robinson, Scott Weyandt, Adam Stegmann, Greg Olson.
Skins: Roode/Olson, Mackey/Clark, Kavajecz/Birch.

NORWOOD

Monday Night League
May 15
Scores: Bagtown Brewery, 5; Mulligan's, 7.5; Diamonds in the Rough, 7.5; Diamonds in the Ruff, 8; Home Wreckers, 3; Par Tee of 3, 9; Sidelines No. 1, 5; Rick Kitzman Construction, 6.5; Patti's Dockside, 5; Birdie B's, 2.5; Dockside 2, 7.5; Pat Nelson Construction, 5; Wagon Burners, 3.5; Let's Be Frank, 5; Sidelines no. 2, 1; Clem's Diesel, 7; Young Schweikert's, 2; Kings Krew, 2.5; Dinda's Team, 2.5.
Events: Longest putt, Caleb H.; closest tee shot to the pin - women, Cassie Gidley; closest tee shot to the pin, Cheryl Keegan; closest tee shot to the pin - men, Dave Dinda.
Skins: Birdie on hole no. 1, Diamonds in the Ruff; Par on no. 7, Dockside 2.

PATTISON PARK

Thursday Night Couples League
May 18
Standings: Sayles, 19; Spindler, 17; Hoyt/Fisher, 15; Moran, 14.5; Moen, 13.5; Nikstad/Peters, 13.5; Modeen, 12; Reijo, 12; Johnsen/Miller, 10.5; Kebhart/Hammerbeck, 10.5; Drolson, 9; Erdman, 7; Corbin/Troyer, 5; Reijo/Kucharyski, 2.5; Lings, 0; Barry, 0.

