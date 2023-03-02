ADVERTISEMENT
After more than five decades on the Cloverland Town Board, chairman Larry Luostari is retiring.
Superior captain Autumn Cooper scored a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left to push the Spartans past Hudson in the state semifinals.
Last year, Resko was the first ocean-going vessel to reach Duluth, on April 13, 2022.
Former three-sport athlete believed to be the first Superior native to go pro as a boxer in years, perhaps even decades.
Up to 8 inches of new snow is expected before the storm tapers off in the evening.
The Spartan girls hockey team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.
His truck reportedly drifted across the fog line and ran a red light along East Second Street.
With the court's 4-3 conservative majority on the line, the winner of the April 4 election will likely be the deciding vote in any challenge to the law.
The charges involve two reported victims, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver said he was coming from a bar in Superior where he had two beers. An open 12-ounce beer was reportedly in the vehicle's cupholder.
The first-seeded Eagles scored the game's first 40 points.
Local government retaining a portion of sales taxes collected by the state seems to be gaining traction at the Capitol, the delegates said.
