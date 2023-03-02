99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
030323.N.St.Larry sit 2.JPG
Local
Luostari leaves 57-year legacy of advocacy
After more than five decades on the Cloverland Town Board, chairman Larry Luostari is retiring.
March 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Player reacts to scoring goal.
Prep
Cooper's game-winner propels Superior to state title game
Superior captain Autumn Cooper scored a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left to push the Spartans past Hudson in the state semifinals.
March 02, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
First ship contest underway
Last year, Resko was the first ocean-going vessel to reach Duluth, on April 13, 2022.
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Boxer on right throws a hook.
Sports
Boxing: Nystrom warms up to pro debut
Former three-sport athlete believed to be the first Superior native to go pro as a boxer in years, perhaps even decades.
March 02, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Government Center in Superior.
Local
Douglas County authorizes appraisal for high-value land sale
March 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
2-24-2023 exit glacier.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Visiting glaciers in Alaska and Wisconsin
February 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
Silver wedding rings isolated on white
Local
Douglas County marriage license applications for February 2023
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030323.N.ST.Pete's ext 1.JPG
Local
Pete's Tower Quick Lube transforms into Auto Ace Express Lube
March 02, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Weather
Mostly cloudy skies tonight
March 02, 2023 05:00 PM
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cloudy and mild weather ahead
We will see sunshine at the end of the weekend.
March 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
A small orange vehicle clears snow from a sidewalk
Weather
Winter storm warning in effect for Twin Ports area, Carlton County
Up to 8 inches of new snow is expected before the storm tapers off in the evening.
March 01, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Girls on bus listen to a man talk.
News
Photos: Spartans get snowy state send-off
The Spartan girls hockey team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.
The Government Center in Superior.
Local
Contamination prompts change in Superior land sale agreement
The outside of a high school building
Local
Threats to Denfeld, other Northland schools deemed not credible
DouglasCountyCourtroom1.jpg
Local
Superior man charged with 9th OWI
His truck reportedly drifted across the fog line and ran a red light along East Second Street.
February 27, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
File: Wisconsin Supreme Court.jpg
Wisconsin
Outcomes in Wisconsin Supreme Court race, challenge to abortion law seen as inextricably linked
With the court's 4-3 conservative majority on the line, the winner of the April 4 election will likely be the deciding vote in any challenge to the law.
February 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Alexander Shur / The Wisconsin State Journal
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Town of Superior man charged with three counts of child sex assault
The charges involve two reported victims, according to the criminal complaint.
February 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

63ff87d0b0625d0eea666486.jpg
Marvin Ogren
March 01, 2023 11:23 AM
Sharon M. Bachand
March 01, 2023 11:13 AM
Richard G. “Dick” Rochon
March 01, 2023 11:03 AM
David E. Hill
March 01, 2023 11:03 AM
Jeanne M. Falk
March 01, 2023 11:03 AM
63fe6b22a98547152ada71ec.jpg
Bernice K. Hanson
February 28, 2023 03:33 PM
Crime & Courts
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Valentine's Day traffic stop ends with 7th OWI arrest
The driver said he was coming from a bar in Superior where he had two beers. An open 12-ounce beer was reportedly in the vehicle's cupholder.
PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
1 killed in Duluth police shooting
Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 24, 2023
What the state Supreme Court ruling on 'dark stores' means for Superior
Education
082820.C.ST.Tiffany_WEB.jpg
Local
Tiffany seeks original art for 2023 congressional competition
February 23, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
111618.N.ST_.BlueB_Copy.JPG
Local
Parents raise concerns over Maple School District budget cuts
February 22, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
2022-2023 Superior High School Semester 1 Honor Rolls
February 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
021723.N.ST.sip blur.JPG
Local
Superior Library pours out knowledge on smartphone use
February 16, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS men's hoops takes spot in conference championship game
February 24, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
100921.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
College women's hockey: Yellowjackets upended by Northland in conference tournament
February 21, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
UMAC logo.jpg
College
UMAC basketball semis moved back to Friday
February 21, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
College player in white uniform collides with player in maroon as he shoots the ball.
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS hoops teams pull out key wins
February 17, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Wisconsin governor, left, talks to high school students.
Delegates optimistic after 2023 Superior Days
Local government retaining a portion of sales taxes collected by the state seems to be gaining traction at the Capitol, the delegates said.
2409495+capitol.jpg
Deepfake porn, election misinfo would be crime under Minnesota bill
Douglas County gears up for 2024 construction of Highway W bridge
Voters narrow candidate field in Superior 3rd District, Maple school board races
Douglas County
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Lenten sacrifice is meatier than a fish sandwich
February 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Turning faith back toward community
February 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A challenging reminder about sin
February 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

