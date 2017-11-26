'Jackets hold off Saints

Jake Hamilton and Liam Blais scored first-period goals to give UWS a 2-0 lead over the Saints in their first meeting since 2013.

Hamilton scored short-handed at 9:11 and Blais scored a 17:23. Former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke assisted on both goals and Aidan Salerno added an assist on the Blais goal.

UWS outshot CSS 21-9 through two periods before things got interesting late in the third.

Superior’s Jason Cohan was given a 5-minute major penalty for head contact with 6:19 remaining and just over two minutes later Colton Nelson was called for high sticking.

The Saints took advantage of the two-man advantage and made it a 2-1 game when Parker Mismash scored with an assist from goaltender Nick Trenclansky, his second assist of the season.

However, Mismash was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following his goal, which took away the continued power-play from the major.

The Saints pulled the goalie in the final two minutes, but the Yellowjackets, and goaltender Cole Skinner, held on for the victory.

Skinner finished with 22 saves and Trenciansky stopped 28 shots for the Saints, who have lost four straight to fall to 3-4 overall.

UWS scored first against St. Thomas with Andrew Durham’s first-period power-play goal with assists from Ian Ecklund and Litchke.

St. Thomas’ Derek Olmschenk tied it up in the second period and Cullen Willox scored the eventual game-winner 3:38 into the third period.

Skinner finished with 22 saves and Benjamin Myers had 32 saves for the Tommies.

UWS (3-5) plays at Northland College at 7 p.m. today.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: The Yellowjackets and Saints played for the first time since November of 2013, when UWS won 3-2. … UWS leads the all-time series with CSS 86-38-9. … Prior to 2014, the Saints and Yellowjackets played each other at least once every year from 1974-2013 with the exception of 1993. … The record in the last seven meetings is 4-3-1 in favor of UWS. … The last time the two teams met at Wessman Arena was the beginning of the 2012-13 season, which resulted in a series split. … The Saints are a win shy of their 500th as a program.

St. Scholastica....................... 0 0 1 — 1

UW-Superior........................... 2 0 0 — 2

First Period — 1. UWS, Jake Hamilton (Daniel Litchke), 9:11 (sh). 2. UWS, Liam Blais (Aidan Salerno, Litchke), 17:23.

Second Period — No scoring.

Third Period — 3. CSS, Parker Mismash (Nick Trenciansky), 17:22 (5-on-3).

Saves — Nick Treciansky, CSS, 10-9-9—28. Cole Skinner, UWS, 5-4-13—22. A—325.

Friday's Game

St. Thomas............................... 0 1 1 — 2

UW-Superior........................... 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, Andrew Durham (Daniel Litchke, Ian Ecklund), 11:01 (pp).

Second Period — 2. STU, Derek Olmschenk (Tanner Barnes, Jake Ahlgren), 5:19.

Third Period — 2. STU, Cullen Willox (Ahlgren, Jake Zeleznikar), 3:38.

Saves — Benjamin Myers, STU, 10-15-7—32. Cole Skinner, UWS, 6-4-12—22. A—225.