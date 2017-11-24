Men’s basketball

UWS tuned up for its own Merrill Thompson Tip-Off Classic with a 98-68 loss at UWRF.

The Yellowjackets will play Luther (Iowa) at 7 p.m. The opening game has UW-Stout playing St. Scholastica at 5 p.m.

Play continues Sunday with Luther vs. St. Scholastica at 2 p.m. and UW-Stout vs. UWS at 4 p.m.

Austin Heidecker came off the bench to score 16 points for the No. 10 ranked Falcons, who defeated the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 61-60 in an exhibition game on Nov. 4.

Coleman had a game-high 19 points for the ’Jackets, while also adding seven assists.

Vid Milenkovic added 16 points and 10 rebounds; Montroy Scott chipped in with 11 points and Colton Williams had 10.

8th Merrill Thompson Tip-Off Classic

Saturday, Nov. 25

UW-Stout vs. St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.

Luther (Iowa) at UW-Superior, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Luther vs. St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

UW-Stout at UW-Superior, 4 p.m.

Women’s hockey

Augsburg College scored four goals in the third period and increased its winning streak to six games with the 5-1 win over UWS in Minneapolis.

Jacie Hoehn scored twice after Kayla Murray broke a 1-1 tie early in the third and Mikayla Jones tacked on a goal with 65 seconds to play for the Auggies.

Emily Heid had the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, scoring on a power play at 16:49 of the second period with assists from Saige Patrick and Megan Dulong.

UWS goalie Sky Brown made 27 saves, while Augsburg’s McKenna Manalli stopped 21 shots.

UWS (4-4 overall, 1-1 WIAC) host UW-River Falls on Dec. 1.

Men’s hockey

UWS will host St. Thomas tonight and St. Scholastica Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Yellowjackets and Saints will be playing for the first time since a UWS 3-2 win in 2013.

The Saints have lost three straight to fall to 3-3 overall and in the NCHA and have not played in 14 days.

UWS is 2-5 on the season with 3-2 wins over St. Olaf and Finlandia.

The ’Jackets are also 1-3 against the NCHA with losses against Lake Forest, Concordia Wis., and Northland College.

Ian Ecklund leads UWS with five goals and Bruno Birzitis has a team-high five assists.

In net, senior Kyle Miller and sophomore Cole Skinner have split time with Skinner picking up both victories.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UWS leads the all-time series with CSS 85-38-9. … Prior to 2014, the Saints and Yellowjackets played each other at least once every year from 1974-2013 with the exception of 1993. … The record in the last seven meetings is 3-3-1. … The last time the two teams met at Wessman Arena was the beginning of the 2012-13 season, which resulted in a series split. … The Saints are a win shy of their 500th as a program.

Women’s basketball

St. Benedict pulled away in the fourth quarter and then hung on to defeat UWS 61-58 at St. Joseph, Minn.

Niki Fokken led St. Benedict with 18 points, Maddie Schmitz added 13 and Haley Fingalsen hit a pair of free throws with :01 left to secure the victory.

Hannah Norlin led UWS (2-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Kontny added 13 points and Justine Larson had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

UWS led 4-2 early in the first quarter and eventually tied the game 23-23 midway through the third quarter and took leads of 26-25 and 36-32 on a pair of Eva Reinertsen 3-pointers.

St. Ben’s opened up a 54-45 lead with 5:40 remaining. UWS rallied and eventually got within 59-58 on a Norlin basket with three seconds left.

UWS hosts Hamline at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

UW-Superior............. 9 10 19 20 — 58

St. Benedict............ 12 11 18 20 — 61

Folds of Honor

Superior Beverages and Yellowjacket hockey has partnered to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members. Superior Beverages will donate $20 for every goal UWS scores at home in 2017-18. To date the two teams have scored 16 goals for a total donation of $320.