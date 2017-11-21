UWS ROUND-UP: Three 'Jacket teams go 1-1 over weekend

Also in action, was the women’s hockey team, which lost at UW-Stevens Point on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s hockey

The UWS men lost to the Northland College Lumberjacks 3-2 in overtime Friday and defeated the Finlandia Lions 3-2 Saturday.

Josh Racek’s scored the game-winner 4:03 into overtime for the Lumberjacks, who improved to 2-4-1.

Trailing 2-0, the Yellowjackets tied the game and forced OT when Alec Mackenzie scored his first collegiate goal with 11:38 remaining, and former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke scored on a power play 1:06 later.

Jason Reynolds and Ty Kraus also scored for Northland, which got 32 saves from Victor Forslund. Kyle Miller stopped 27 shot for UWS.

Ian Ecklund scored short-handed and on the power play for UWS in Saturday’s win over the Lions.

Pavel Mikhasenok also scored his first collegiate goal for the Yellowjackets and Cole Skinner had 22 saves.

Kendall Bolen-Porter and Blake Peavy scored for the Lions and Daniel Spencer and Marcus Gloss combined to make 35 saves.

UWS hosts St. Thomas Friday and St. Scholastica Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Northland....................... 0 1 1 1 — 3

UW-Superior................... 0 0 2 0 — 2

Second Period — 1. NC, Jason Reynolds 2 (Ty Kraus 3, Kyle Gonzalez), 6:31.

Third Period — 2. NC, Kraus 5 (Lucas DeBenedet 6), 2:22. 3. UWS, Alec Mackenzie 1 (Tanner Skaja 2), 8:22. 4. UWS, Daniel Litchke 3 (Bruno Birzitis 5, Andrew Durham 3), 9:26 (pp).

OT — 4. NU, Josh Racek 4 (Kyle Salmon 7, Kraus), 4:03.

Saves — Victor Forslund, NC, 9-11-11-1—32. Kyle Miller, UWS, 4-10-11-27. A—376.

Saturday’s Game

Finlandia........................ 0 1 1 — 2

UW-Superior................... 0 3 0 — 3

Second Period — 1. UWS, Ian Ecklund 4, 3:18 (sh). 2. UWS, Pavel Mikhasenok 1 (Aiden Salerno 3, Tanner Skaja 2), 7:14. 3. FU, Kendall Bolen-Porter 1 (Michael Chuinard 1, Blake Peavey 3), 8:38 (pp). 4. UWS, Ecklund 5 (Daniel Litchke 2, Andrew Durham 4), 11:53 (pp).

Third Period — 5. FU, Adam Valieck 1 (Bruce Mitzel 2, Alex Rezansoff 4), 6:44.

Saves — Daniel Spencer, FU, 12-9-x—21. Marcus Gloss, FU, x-x-14—14. Cole Skinner, UWS, 89-6-7—22. A—215.

Men’s basketball

UWS went 1-1 at the UW-Stout Tip-Off Tournament at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.

After losing to Colorado College 60-48 Friday, the Yellowjackets rebounded with a 65-57 win over Marion Saturday.

Former Duluth East Greyhound Shaq Coleman led UWS in scoring with 20 points in each game.

CooXooEli Black scored a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (2-1), who outscored the Yellowjackets 38-18 in the paint.

In Superior’s first win of the season on Saturday, Colton Williams added 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UWS, which led 40-24 at halftime.

Colorado College defeated Stout 82-80 in overtime in the championship game.

UWS (1-2) is at UW-River Falls at 8 p.m. today and will host the Merrill Thompson Classic Saturday and Sunday.

Merrill Thompson Classic

Saturday, Nov. 25

UW-Stout vs. St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.

Luther (Iowa) at UW-Superior, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Luther vs. St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

UW-Stout at UW-Superior, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

UW-SUPERIOR (1-1)

Shaq Coleman 6-11 8-10 20; Colton Williams 4-9 4-5 12; Vid Milenkovic 4-7 2-2 11; Montroy Scott 3-9 1-2 7; Trevor Oswald 2-5 2-2 7; Nate Kalien 1-4 1-2 4; Rob Lander 1-1 2-2 4; Andrew McGill 0-2 0-0 0; Brant Schick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 20-25 65.

MARIAN UNIVERSITY (0-2)

Alex Manhardt 6-16 7-9 19; Kelvin Jones 4-8 0-0 9; Wilson, Justin 4-10 0-0 8; Pinson, Tyrese 3-9 0-0 6; Fouse, Trentin 2-7 0-1 5; Biffert, Ryan 2-7 0-0 4; McCullough, Tavaris 1-5 1-2 3; Polczynski, Will 1-3 1-1 3; Kadinger, Marcus 0-1 0-0 0; Olewinski, Will 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 9-13 57.

UW-Superior.................. 40 25 — 65

Marian University............ 24 33 — 57

3-point goals—UWS 3-12 (Oswald 1-1; Kalien 1-4; Milenkovic 1-2; McGill 0-2; Scott 0-2; Williams 0-1), MU 2-17 (Jones 1-2; Fouse 1-3; Pinson 0-4; Biffert 0-1; McCullough 0-1; Kadinger 0-1; Olewinski 0-2; Wilson 0-2; Manhardt 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—UWS 44 (Milenkovic 9), MU 34 (Manhardt 13). Assists—UWS 5 (Coleman 2), MU 9 (Olewinski 2; Pinson 2; Rahn 2). Total fouls—UWS 15, MU 20. Technical fouls—none. A—78.

COLORADO COLLEGE (1-0)

CooXooEii Black 10-17 2-3 22; Bobby Roth 4-4 1-2 11; Chris Martin 4-7 0-0 8; Eric Houska 3-10 2-2 8; Ryan Young 2-7 0-0 6; Edmund Pendleton 0-1 2-3 2; Nabeel Elabdeia 1-1 0-0 2; Fisher Gates 0-0 1-2 1; John Hatch 0-2 0-0 0; Sean Stem 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 8-12 60.

UW-SUPERIOR (0-1)

Shaq Coleman 8-14 4-4 20; Colton Williams 5-13 0-2 11; Montroy Scott 2-9 2-2 6; Vid Milenkovic 2-7 0-0 4; Joseph Kramer 1-2 0-0 3; Nate Kalien 1-5 0-0 2; Trevor Oswald 1-4 0-0 2; Brant Schick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 6-8 48.

Colorado College........... 24 36 — 60

UW-Superior.................. 19 29 — 48

3-point goals—CC 4-9 (Roth 2-2; Young 2-3; Houska 0-1; Pendleton 0-1; Hatch 0-2), UWS 2-20 (Williams 1-4; Kramer 1-2; Milenkovic 0-2; Kalien 0-4; Oswald 0-3; Schick 0-1; Scott 0-2; Coleman 0-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—CC 28 (Black 6), UWS 37 (Milenkovic 9). Assists—CC 11 (Houska 5), UWS 7 (Coleman 3). Total fouls—CC 11, UWS 13. A—67.

Women’s Basketball

Hailey Kontny had 15 points and 10 rebounds to key Superior’s 82-68 win over UW-Stout on the second day of the UW-Eau Claire Tip-Off Classic Saturday at Zorn Arena.

Taylor Kane of Grand Rapids scored 14 points and Hannah Norlin added 13, to go with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Yellowjackets (2-1) rolled to a 21-12 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

UWS was coming off a 71-55 loss to tournament host Eau Claire on Friday night.

In that game, the Blugolds’ Anna Graaskamp made 10-of-13 shots and led all scorers with 26 points.

Kontny totaled a team-high 12 points in defeat.

Overall, UWEC shot 45.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from behind the arc while holding the Yellowjackets to 32.1 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

UWEC went on to defeat Dubuque 100-65 on Saturday’s.

UW-SUPERIOR (2-1)

Hailey Kontny 7-18 1-4 15; Taylor Kane 6-12 2-2 14; Justine Larson 5-6 2-2 13; Hannah Norlin 5-8 3-4 13; Eva Reinertsen 5-8 0-0 12; Amelia Leger 2-4 2-2 8; Brittany Laehn 2-3 0-0 4; Emily Carpenter 1-3 0-0 3; Morgan Anderson 0-0 0-0 0; Etta Sorenson 0-0 0-0 0; Jade Tucker 0-1 0-0 0; Lindsey Jalivay 0-1 0-0 0; Morgan Nepstad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 10-14 82.

UW-STOUT (1-1)

Kyncaide Diedrich 6-18 7-8 20; Bailey Diersen 5-11 7-9 17; Amber Fabeck 4-9 0-0 9; Haley Seifert 2-4 0-0 6; Emily Jacques 1-6 3-4 5; Carolyn Feddema 2-4 0-0 4; Brianna Banks 1-2 0-0 3; Lizzy Olsem 1-1 0-1 2; Kara Griswold 1-7 0-0 2; Alexa Gravunder 0-1 0-0 0; Anna Brown 0-9 0-0 0; Becky Fesenmaier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 17-22 68.

UW-Superior.......... 21 19 23 19 — 82

UW-Stout.............. 12 17 19 20 — 68

3-point goals—Superior 6-14 (Reinertsen 2-5; Leger 2-3; Larson 1-1; Carpenter 1-3; Jalivay 0-1; Laehn 0-1), Stout 5-21 (Seifert 2-4; Banks 1-1; Diedrich 1-4; Fabeck 1-4; Griswold 0-3; Gravunder 0-1; Brown 0-1; Jacques 0-2; Diersen 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Superior 52 (Kontny 10; Norlin 10), Stout 36 (Jacques 9). Assists—Superior 14 (Leger 4), Stout 9 (Seifert 2; Griswold 2). Total fouls—Superior 23, Stout 13. Technical fouls—none.

Women’s hockey

Molly Shelton’s second-period goal wasn’t enough as the Yellowjackets lost 2-1 Saturday at UW-Stevens Point.

Sky Brown finished with 16 saves for UWS.

Maddie Schlossmacher and Ellie Punnett scored for the Pointers and Sydney Conley had 22 saves.

UWS plays at Augsburg at 7 p.m. today.

UW-Superior................... 0 1 0 — 1

UW-Stevens Point............ 0 1 1 — 2

Second Period — 1. UWSP, Maddie Schlossmacher (Emma Berthiaume, Cara Lemirande), 10:19. 2. UWS, Molly Shelton, 15:53.

Third Period — 3. UWSP, Ellie Punnett (Ali Biagini, Cara Lemirande), 18:52.

Saves — Sky Brown, UWS, 5-7-4—16. Sydney Conley, UWSP, 5-10-7—22. A—227.