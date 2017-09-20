Eberhardt resigns as UWS men’s basketball coach

Eberhardt will remain on staff, however, maintaining his position as the head men’s golf coach.

“I want to thank everyone at UWS for the opportunities that I have been given,” Eberhardt said. “It was a very difficult decision to resign from coaching men’s basketball, as I truly love my players, but ultimately spending more time with my family is just too important. I want to thank all of the players and assistant coaches that I have had the opportunity to coach and work with. Also, thank you to the many alumni that I have been able to build relationships with. Your spirit and pride in UWS are a huge asset to the long-term success of the program.

“I am excited to stay part of UWS athletics as the men’s golf coach and will continue to take pride in being a Yellowjacket.”

Eberhardt came to UWS in 2012 following a stint at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa where he served as the director of athletics and dean of students. Previous coaching stops for Eberhardt included Winona (Minn.) State, UW-River Falls, and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College.

In his five seasons leading the Yellowjackets Eberhardt’s teams had a record of 44-83. He led the Yellowjackets to a WIAC playoff berth in his first season as head coach, and a spot in the UMAC post-season followed in 2016. Along the way Eberhardt coached numerous players to All-WIAC and All-UMAC honors, including Zach Schradle who was named UMAC Player of the Year in 2016.

During the spring of 2016 Eberhardt added the title of head men’s golf coach to his resume and he is currently in the midst of his second season leading the team on the links.

“Since he arrived here in 2012 Paul has worn a few different hats, not just in our department but all around campus and has done whatever we’ve needed him to do over the years,” said UWS Athletics Director Nick Bursik. “We hate to see him leave our men’s basketball program, but understand his decision to move into a position that will allow him more time at home and with his young family.

“Paul’s a valuable member of our department, so we’re happy that he will remain in the family as our head men’s golf coach.”

A replacement for Eberhardt will be announced in the coming days.