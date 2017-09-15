UMAC honors Walpole

A Superior native, Walpole set a personal best as he took fifth place in the 8K with a time of 26:20.20.

The former Superior Spartan also helped the team to a third-place finish behind UW-Stout and Carleton College in the eight-team event.

As a team, the Yellowjacket men placed four runners in the top 15,

Following Walpole for the Yellowjackets were Rand Bieri and Alex Binfet, who placed 11th and 12th with times of 26:54.70 and a 27:05.10, respectively.

The final UWS runner to make the Top 15 cut was Harrison Hirsch, who ran a 27:30:40.

“I’m proud of our guys,” UWS coach Glen Drexler said. “Walpole ran his fastest 8k ever, and against some really tough regional competition.”

The UWS women finished in fifth place, led by Kelli Praska, who was 16th overall with a time of 24:52.

Other ’Jacket runners were Anna Kalin, 26:25.30; Mathea Brink, 27:13.40; Alaina Manthey, 30th at 27:19.50; Michaela Ruhman, 32nd at 27:24.20; and Taylor Joyal, 33rd in 28:12.40.

Kalin and Ruhman are former Northwestern Tigers.

The top three finishers were UW-River Falls, Carleton College and Stout.

The Yellowjackets will compete again in the St. Olaf Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Volleyball

UW-Stout handed the Yellowjackets their first home loss of the season 3-1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21) Tuesday night at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets were led by Ashley Runck’s eight kills and Emily VerWay’s 21 assists.

Mackenzie Dahlin turned in another good game at libero, recording 21 digs and two assists, while Brylee Colligan and Elise Ertl had seven and six kills, respectively.

Superior also finished the Macalester Tournament with a 1-3 record Saturday in St. Paul.

The Yellowjackets (5-4) lost to UW-River Falls 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, and to St. Catherine 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 27-25.

Anna Ribich led UWS against UWRF with a team-best 10 kills. VerWay had 18 assists, 15 digs and two aces. Dahlin had a team-high 20 digs.

Dahlin was named to the all-tournament team. She scored 80 digs, 55 assists and two kills on the weekend. She also played in all 14 sets.

Against St. Catherine, Dahlin led in digs with 22, VerWay had 27 assists and Leah Nightingale led UWS in kills with 13.

UWS plays at Carleton at 7 p.m. today and North Central and Bethany Lutheran at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.

Men’s soccer

UWS found itself on opposite ends of 2-1 final scores recently, losing to Augsburg Tuesday in Minneapolis and defeating Macalester Friday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

After pulling into a 1-1 tie in the 68th minute, UWS watched Augsburg convert a penalty kick for the nonconference victory.

Tommy Picka gave Augsburg a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

The score remained the same until Jon Bucklew tied it up for the Yellowjackets with a blast from 20 yards out.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Aidan Sim-Campos put the Auggies (4-2) ahead to stay with a PK past UWS keeper Dalton VonKaenel.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for UWS (3-2), which plays at Minnesota-Morris at 2 p.m. Saturday.

After playing scoreless soccer for 72 minutes, UWS broke through with two late goals to defeated Macalester.

Mualigbe Keita scored at 71:59 and Blake Doyea made it 2-0 at 86:44.

Macalester avoided being shutout when Max Kent scored off a corner kick with less than two minutes remaining.

Josh Herd improved to 3-1 with eight saves. Cade Fink had four saves for Macalester.

UW-Superior................... 0 1 — 1

Augsburg....................... 1 1 — 2

First Half — 1. A, Tommy Picka 1 (Aidan Sim-Campos), 11:29.

Second Half — 2. UWS, Jon Bucklew 1, 68:11. 3. A, Sim-Campos 2 (PK), 80:27.

Saves — Dalton VonKaenel, UWS, 6. Clark Paige, A, 3.

Macalester....................... 0 1 — 1

UW-Superior................... 0 2 — 2

Second Half — 1. UWS, Mualigbe Keita 1 (Eric Watson), 71:59. 2. UWS, Blake Doyea 2 (Fernando Bicalho), 86:44. 3. Mac., Max Kent 1 (Jake Burke – corner kick), 88:46.

Saves — Josh Herd, UWS, 8. Cade Fink, Mac., 4. Shots — UWS, 15; Mac., 21. A — 83.

Women’s soccer

Senior goalkeeper Bailey Henderson senior defender Selena Pena were named to the Cobber Invite all-tournament team after their play last weekend in Moorhead.

Henderson made a combined 12 saves in the 3-1 loss to Buena Vista and 3-0 loss to Concordia Moorhead and now has 21 saves on the year and a save percentage of .75.

Pena assisted Emma Street on the lone Yellowjacket goal of the weekend, and has started all four games for UWS this season.

UWS fell to 1-4 on the season with a 4-0 loss to UW-Stout.

Henderson and Sky Brown combined on eight saves for Superior.

The Yellowjackets play at Minnesota-Morris at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Men’s Golf

UWS finished in fourth place at the Northland College Invite with a team score of 343.

Kyle Dion finished sixth overall, shooting an 80 for Superior. Matthew McCoshen and former Superior Spartan Scott Archambeau shot 85 and 86, respectively; followed by Jordan Bazey, 92; Nate Kalien, 97; and Nick Moore, 97.

Northland A finished first with at 310 and St. Scholastica A was second at 320.

The UWS men also shot a combined 644 to finished 13th at the UW-Eau Claire hosted Frank Wrigglesworth Invitational.

Ryan Peterson placed 45th overall shooting 77 and 83 to combine for 160.

Other Yellowjackets scores were Tyler Smith and Joey Cummings, 161s; Olle Sedelius, 164; and Chase Hoople, 168.

Augsburg finished first with 606, UW-Eau Claire with 607 for second, and Gustavus Adolphus third with a 610.

The Yellowjackets will play in the Midwest Region Classic in Galena, Ill., today and Saturday.

Women’s golf

The Yellowjackets finished with a season-best second place at Wednesday’s Northland College Invitational with a 406 total.

The top UWS golfer in the three-team tournament was Alayna Tulip with a 90. Ally Busick was two strokes back at 92; and Maggie Cragg shot a 99 to take sixth.

St. Scholastica finished first at 386 and Northland was third at 562.

UWS also took eighth place at the two-day UW-Eau Claire Georgianni Blugold Invitational by shaving 15 strokes off their score from day one.

The team combined to score an 805 and were led by Busick, who finished 17th with a pair of 91s for a 182 two-day total.

Former Northwestern Tiger Reggie Semanko finished 32nd with a 194, while Tulip improved by 12 strokes (105-93) to grab the 37th spot.

Gustavus Adolphus led both days of the tournament to take the win, followed by UWEC and St. Norbert College.

Up next for UWS is the Northwestern Invitational on Sept. 26.