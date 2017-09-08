’Jackets sweep Finlandia

It was also the fourth win of the season for the Yellowjackets, who went 3-1 last weekend at the Beloit College Tournament.

Emily VerWay had 17 set assists and Anna Ribich a match-high eight kills for UWS Tuesday night.

Kaisa Holmstrom had eight kills for Finlandia (0-5), which had a .000 hitting percentage.

UWS found itself in an early hole, down 10-6 in the first game.

The Yellowjackets stormed back and eventually took a 18-16 lead after a kill from Leah Nightingale.

The final point of the game came from Anna Ribich after a set from Megan Holz.

The second game was not just similar in score.

The Yellowjackets found themselves down early again in game two, trailing 6-1, but after gaining some ground back, Doranna Blascyk went on a serving streak to push Superior ahead 13-12.

In the final game, Finlandia went up 16-9 on the Yellowjackets, but again UWS found a way to power through and go up 17-16 after a flurry of kills from Ashley Runck and Emily VerWay.

Elise Ertl put up nine kills in the game, followed by Ribich, eight kills; Holz, seven kills; VerWay also had 17 set assists; Mackenzie Dahlin had 12 digs.

Kasia Holmstrom recorded eight kills for the Lions, while libero Jessica Diaz had 11 digs in the final game.

Over the weekend the Yellowjackets lost their opener to Wisconsin Lutheran, 3-2; then defeated Beloit College, 3-2; and Rockford University twice, 3-1 and 3-0.

In the win over Beloit, Runck had 10 kills; Dahlin racked up 24 kills; and VerWay set up 18 assists.

In the second win over Rockford, freshmen Elise Ertl and Emily Shaffer had 11 kills each.

The Yellowjackets will play in this weekend’s Macalester Tournament, which includes Knox College, UW-Falls and St. Catherine.