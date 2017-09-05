Tulip and Kearns named UMAC Players of the Week

Tulip, from Arcadia, Wis., was named UMAC women’s golf Player of the Week after she led wire-to-wire at the Twin Ports Collegiate, a two-day tournament that was split between Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth and Nemadji Golf Course.

In her first collegiate tournament, Tulip posted a combine score of 176, shooting an 87 the first day and an 89 the second.

Kearns, from Greenock, Scotland, earned the men’s soccer offensive UMAC Player of the Week after he scored a hat trick and notched an assist as Superior recorded their first win of the season, beating Concordia Moorhead 7-0 on Sunday.

Kearns seemed to be everywhere on the field, scoring from both sides, as he came in the game as a substitution during the first half.

Men’s soccer

The Yellowjackets scored five goals in the second half in their win over Cobbers.

Besides Kearns’ hat trick and assist, the Yellowjackets got two goals and an assist from Eric Watson, and a goal each from James Bruce and Blake Doyea.

Kearns’ three goals, one of which included a penalty kick, came within a span of 10 minutes in the second half.

The Yellowjackets (1-1) took a 2-0 lead at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half.

Josh Herd had one saves for UWS and Jackson Carr had seven saves for Concordia.

UWS plays at Bethel Wednesday and hosts Macalester Friday. Both matches begin at 4 p.m.

The Cobbers (0-2) managed just five shots in the game.

Concordia College................ 0 0 — 0

UW-Superior........................... 2 5 — 7

First Half — 1. Eric Watson 1 (James Bruce), 9:03; 2. Bruce (Fernando Bicalho), 12:26.

Second Half — 3. Watson 2 (Danny Kearns), 63:58; 4. Kearns 1 (Mason Tynskyk, Josh Herd), 72:26; 5. Kearns 2 (Jorge Silva), 72:55; 6. Kearns 3 (penalty kick), 80:30; 7. Blake Doyea 1 (Watson), 86:46.

Saves — Jackson Carr, CC, 7. Josh Herd, UWS, 1.

Women’s soccer

Lakeland University’s Makenna Waller scored three minutes into the second half — the only goal of the game — as the Muskies defeated visiting UWS Sunday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

UWS (0-1) outshot Lakeland (1-1) 11-10 but wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard.

Bailey Henderson had two saves for UWS. Grace Daehling and Karisa Rowland had four saves for Lakeland.

The Yellowjackets play at North Central (Minneapolis) at 3:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) and play Buena Vista (Iowa) Saturday and Concordia (Minn.) Sunday. Both games this weekend are in Moorhead.

Men’s golf

UWS finished first in the second annual Twin Ports Collegiate tournament, which was played at Lester Park and Nemadji Golf Course over the weekend.

The Yellowjackets won by a commanding 15 strokes over the second place St. Scholastica.

UWS finished with five players in the Top 10, including Ryan Peterson, who came in second place with a two-day score of 150. Following were Tylor Smith in fourth at 154; Olle Sedelius, fifth at 156; Joey Cummings, sixth at 157; and Chase Hoople, ninth at 162.

St. Scholastica’s Spencer Viita took medalist honors with 148.

The UWS men and women golf in the UMAC Preview at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Alexandria Golf Club.

Men’s Team Scores

UW-Superior................................................................ 305 312 — 617

St. Schlolastica.............................................................. 328 304 — 632

St. Scholastica B........................................................... 323 332 — 655

Bethany Lutheran........................................................... 333 325 — 658

UW-Superior B............................................................ 354 335 — 689

Northland College........................................................ 356 335 — 691

North Central................................................................. 350 379 — 729

Women’s golf

UWS finished second at last weekend’s Twin Ports Collegiate tournament. The Yellowjackets also finished second last year.

UWS had a two-score of 373, led by Tulip, who carded 89 on the second day for a total score 171.

Teammates Ally Busick (181); Reggie Semanko (191); and Maggie Cragg (194) also finished in the top 10.

Also for UWS, Kristine Britton was 24th at 244; Paige Orlowski was 27th at 280; and Ahalese Snowdon was 28th at 294.

Women’s Team Scores

St. Scholastica............................................................... 372 361 — 733

UW-Superior................................................................ 372 373 — 745

Minn. Morris................................................................... 415 408 — 823

Bethany Lutheran........................................................... 447 429 — 876

North Central................................................................. 575 564 — 1,139

Northland....................................................................... 625 6132 — 1,237

Volleyball

UWS went 3-1 over the weekend at the Beloit College Tournament.

The Yellowjackets lost their opener to Wisconsin Lutheran, 3-2; then defeated Beloit College, 3-2;and Rockford University twice, 3-1 and 3-0.

In the win over Beloit, Ashley Runck had 10 kills; Mackenzie Dahlin racked up 24 kills; and Emily VerWay set up 18 assists.

In the second win over Rockford, freshmen Elise Ertl and Emily Shaffer had 11 kills each.

UWS hosts Finlandia at 7 tonight then play four matches in the Macalester tournament Friday and Saturday in St. Paul.