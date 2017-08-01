Telegram Sports Echoes – Aug. 1

An advance contingent of the New York Giants professional football team arrived in Superior for preseason training sessions at Superior State Teacher’s College. The contingent was led by coach Steve Owen and club secretary Wellington (Duke) Mara. Among the reception committee members was Alphonse (Tuffy) Leemans, of the Allouez area of Superior, a star running back with the Giants since 1936. The Giants are expected to bring about 60 athletes (including about 30 rookies) to the sessions. (1941)