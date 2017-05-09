UWS runs away with 2nd straight outdoor track title

Heading into the weekend, the Yellowjackets had won the last two UMAC Championship events in the sport

The Yellowjackets made it three-straight titles and two in a row at the outdoor meet after holding off the rest of the field by 133 points Saturday.

Minnesota Morris finished second with 115 points and St. Scholastica was third at 104.

The Yellowjackets picked up three wins Saturday led by senior Alexander Fathie, who picked up his second individual win of the meet with a time of 50.71 seconds in the 400-meter dash. Stefan Prince of Bethany Lutheran was second at 50.81.

Fathie’s win on Friday came in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.61. Fathie also won both events at the indoor conference meet.

The other wins for the Yellowjackets came courtesy of the 4x400-meter relay team (Alex Dzikonski, Rand Bieri, Matt Swanson and Fathie) that finished first with a time of 44 seconds flat, and Alex Dzikonski, who won the long jump with a jump of 6.25 meters (20-6.25).

UWS won five events Friday highlighted by the 4x800-meter relay team of Evan Walpole, Isaac Staat, Bieri and Swanson who set a new UMAC record by nearly seconds with a time of 8:09.36. Walpole and Swanson are former Superior Spartans.

Also for the Yellowjackets on Friday, Bieri won in the 400-meter Hurdles with a time of 58.72; Noah Potratz grabbed the javelin title with a mark of 51.76 meters (169-10), while Indoor Field Athlete of the Meet C.J. Pillath took the hammer throw crown with a toss of 48.86 meters (160-4).

Walpole finished second in the 800, just one-tenth of a second behind Northwestern’s Wil Maki’s time of 1:58.54.

The Yellowjacket men and women will compete at the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open at 3 p.m. Friday.

Women’s track

The Yellowjacket women finished in third place, behind St. Scholastica and Bethany Lutheran.

UWS won four events over the weekend, including three on Saturday.

Valerie Rowe, who set a new UMAC-best time of 1:04.50 in the 400-meter hurdles Friday, won the 100-meter dash in 12.88; Svenja Ruehl won the triple jump with a leap of 11.22 meters (36-9.75); and former Spartan Taylor Phillips won the shot put with a toss of 12.56 meters (41-2.5).

Men’s Team Scores

UW-Superior, 248; 2. Minnesota Morris, 115; 3. St. Scholastica, 104; 4. Bethany Lutheran, 94; 5. Northwestern, 88; 6. Martin Luther, 64; 7. North Central, 20; 8. Crown College, 11.

Women’s Team Scores