The University of Wisconsin-Superior baseball team defeated UW-La Crosse 4-2 in the opener of a doubleheader. The Yellowjackets scored all of their runs in the second inning on two walks, a pair of hit batters and two hits — a double by centerfielder Howie Hanson and a single by second baseman Steve Olson. The Indians won the second game 7-1. (1976)