UWS men win UMAC track title; hockey seasons end

The Yellowjackets, who held a 76.5-point lead after the first day of competition, finished with 237.5 points to end St. Scholastica’s run of seven straight championships. Minnesota Morris placed second as a team with 120 points, followed by St. Scholastica, 105; Bethany Lutheran, 88; Northwestern, 41.5; Crown College, 27; and North Central, 6.

Day one highlights saw Yellowjacket wins in the shot put, 800-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay.

Thomas Udenberg repeated as UMAC champion in the shot put with a mark of 15.43 meters (50-7.5), while teammate C.J. Pillath was second after winning the weight throw Friday.

Former Superior Spartan Matt Swanson posted a personal record in the 800-meter run at 1:58.67; and the Yellowjackets swept the sprint relays in 3:29.49, which was more than seven seconds faster than Bethany Lutheran.

Other wins for UWS included Alex Fathie, who set a meet record in the 400-meter with a career-best time of 51.01; the 4x200 relay with a season-best time of 1:34.20; and former Spartan Alex Dzikonski, who won the long jump with a personal record 6.35 meters.

Second-place finishes included the distance medley relay; Jordan Koski, 5,000 and 3,000; Evan Walpole, mile run with a career-best time of 4:30.11; and Henry Haberman, long jump.

Women’s track

UWS finished in second place at the UMAC championships with 171 points. St. Scholastica finished first with 194.5 points.

Yellowjacket junior Svenja Ruehl won the long jump, 60-meter dash and triple jump. She also finished second in the 60-meter hurdles.

Ruehl won the 60 with a career-best and meet-record time of 8.08 seconds and did the same with a personal and meet record in the triple jump, leaping 11.63 meters.

Former Superior Spartan Taylor Phillips won the shot put with a toss of 11.99 meters and finished second in the weight throw.

Valerie Rowe set a personal record of 3.12 meters in winning the pole vault.

Also for UWS: Mikaela Shepard had a personal-best 1.45 meters for a third-place finish in the high jump; the 4x200 relay finished second with a season-best performance of 1:51.01; the 4x400 relay was second in 4:13.16; Leann Torgerson and Rowe each posted career-best times to finish second and third, respectively, in both the 400 meter run and the 200 meter dash; and Kelli Praska posted a pair of second-place finishes in the mile and 800.

UWS athletes will look to qualify for NCAA Indoor Nationals at Sunday’s Last Chance Qualifier at 10:30 a.m. at UW-Stevens Point.

Softball

UWS went 2-2 over the weekend at the Finlandia Superior Dome Tournament in Marquette, Mich.

The Yellowjackets defeated UW-Stevens Point 6-3 Friday, lost to UW-Oshkosh 4-2 Saturday, then lost 6-0 in six innings to Marian and beat Concordia (Wis.) 4-3 Sunday.

Up next for UWS is the Gene Cusic Classic March 17-24 in Florida.

The Yellowjackets open against Marian at 8 a.m. on March 17.

Megan Pehrson, a freshman from Grand Rapids, Minn., was the winning pitcher against Concordia, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out five.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Bailey Kinnunen hit an RBI single to score Katie White, Bobbi Jean Miller’s ground-rule double tied the score at 3-3 and Kinnunen scored the eventual game-winning run when Damara Theise reached on a fielder’s choice.

Kinnunen was 4-for-4 and Sarah Fjeran was 2-for-4.

Kinnunen also led UWS in its win over Stevens Point, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Miller and Ciarra Taipale also had two hits apiece and Gabby Gidley doubled.

Sarah Hedrickson was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts.

Men’s hockey

The season ended for UWS with a pair of losses in a WIAC semifinal series at UW-Stevens Point.

The Pointers won by scores of 5-1 Friday and 8-1 Saturday, despite getting outshot by UWS 45-37.

Jordan Neduzak scored Friday’s goal with assists from Ian Ecklund and Anton Svensson.

Kyle Miller had 34 saves for UWS and Max Milosek had 13 saves for Point, including just one in the first period.

Bruno Birzitis scored Saturday’s goal with assists from Daniel Litchke and Liam Blais.

Miller and Bryce Fink combined to make 29 saves on Saturday, and Milosek had 44 saves for Stevens Point.

UWS (8-19-2) bids farewell to five seniors: Matt Audette, Eric Shand, Owen Stauber, Neduzak and Svensson.

Women’s hockey

UWS was swept by UW-River Falls 5-1 and 3-0 in a WIAC semifinal series at Hunt Arena in River Falls.

Mikayla Goodin scored Friday’s goal with an assist from Sarah Fjeran.

Kim Kobar had 27 saves Friday and 28 more Saturday for UWS.

With the defeat, the Yellowjackets end the season with a record of 12-15 and bid farewell to four seniors: Kobar, Hailey Adair, Amanda Coey and Leah Elledge.

UMAC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Monday, Feb. 21

Bethany Luther 72, Martin Luther 69

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Minn. Morris 71, Northwestern 62

UW-Superior 69, Bethany Lutheran 54

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship game

UW-Superior 72, Minn. Morris 46

UMAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Monday, Feb. 20

Minnesota Morris 89, Northland 76

Wednesday, Feb. 22

St. Scholastica 90, Bethany Lutheran 70

Northwestern 76, Minn. Morris 60

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship game

Northwestern 112, St. Scholastica 108, 4OTs

WIAC Men’s Hockey Playoffs

Friday, Feb. 24

UW-Stevens Point 5, UW-Superior 1

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-River Falls 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

UW-Stevens Point 8, UW-Superior 1, UWSP wins 2-0

UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-River Falls 3, UWEC wins 2-0

Championship Game

(Commissioner’s Cup)

Saturday, March 4

UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stevens Point

WIAC Women’s Hockey Tournament

Friday, Feb. 24

UW-River Falls 5, UW-Superior 1

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stevens Point 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

UW-River Falls 3, UW-Superior 0 (UWRF wins 2-0)

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Stevens Point 2 (UWEC wins series 2-0)

Saturday, March 4

Championship (O’Brien Cup)

UW-Eau Claire at UW-River Falls