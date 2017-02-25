UWS women earn NCAA berth

The Yellowjackets (23-4) earned the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference’s automatic bid for the tournament with a 72-46 victory over Minnesota Morris in the UMAC championship game Saturday at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

“We’ve hung our hat on our defense all year, and that was 40 minutes of defense,” said UWS coach Don Mulhern.

The Yellowjackets limited Minnesota Morris to just one field goal in the opening quarter and four in the second to take a 30-17 halftime lead. The Cougars turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions and ended the first quarter with more turnovers (10) than points (7).

In the second half, UWS juniors Justine Larson and Hailey Kontny kept the Yellowjackets in front by scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Larson, who was named MVP of the UMAC Tournament after the game, did most of her damage from the arc. She hit her first 3-pointer of the night with 1:28 left in the third quarter as the shot clock was about to expire. The junior then added two more 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to give UWS a 57-37 lead.

“I actually don’t shoot threes a lot, so it was kind of crazy,” Larson said. “I was just feeling good tonight about shooting.”

Larson entered the game having made just four 3-pointers on the season. She matched that total in the second half on 4-of-6 shooting behind the arc.

For the night, Larson finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Kontny had 20 points, while Bailee Bartunek had a team-high 14 rebounds to go along with six points.

Defensively, Megan Aho contributed four of the team’s 11 steals and one its two blocks.

The Yellowjackets forced Minnesota Morris into 23 turnovers for the game and held a 22-4 advantage on points off turnovers.

“Defense was a key part of this game, and it’s what got us through the whole season,” Kontny said. “A lot of people say, ‘Offense wins games and defense wins championships.’ I truly believe that defense wins our games, but our unity won this championship.”

The Yellowjackets will learn their opponent for the upcoming NCAA Tournament Monday during the NCAA Selection Show, which will be broadcast on NCAA.com at 2:30 p.m.