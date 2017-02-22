Lady 'Jackets advance to UMAC title game

The University of Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team advanced to the UMAC championship game with a 69-54 win over the Bethany Lutheran Vikings Wednesday night at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets will host Minnesota Morris in championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Morris advanced with a 71-62 win over Northwestern.

A win Saturday would give UWS its second straight UMAC title and the NCAA Division III tournament berth that goes along with it.

UWS defeated Morris 81-72 at home on Jan. 13, and then completed an undefeated season in the UMAC with a 76-63 win over the Cougars on Feb. 18.

The Yellowjackets used a stifling defense in Wednesday’s win over the Vikings.

Superior held Bethany to just 40 percent shooting (21-of-52) and forced 28 turnovers, which directly led to 27 points.

UWS also dominated on the inside with a 26-16 advantage, and its bench outscored the Vikings’ bench 32-12.

Former Superior Spartan Hailey Kontny led UWS with 14 points and five rebounds. Eva Reinertsen came off the bench to score 10 points and Hannah Norlin had eight points to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Brooke Henning led the Vikings with 18 points and nine rebounds. Haley Sandin added 11 and seven rebounds.