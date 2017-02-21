UWS Round-up: ’Jackets advance on Birzitis’ OT winner

Recommended for you

After Stout won Friday’s game 4-3, the Yellowjackets (8-17-2) scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Blue Devils 4-2 in game two of the series on Saturday, which set up a 20-minute mini-game.

After a scoreless mini-game, Birzitis’ goal gave UWS the series win and a berth in the semifinals at UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The other semifinal series is UW-River Falls at UW-Eau Claire. The championship game is March 3.

Anton Svensson had a hat trick, including the game-clinching empty-net goal in the closing moments of Saturday’s win.

UWS also got a goal from Liam Blais and 27 saves from Kyle Miller.

Owen Stauber and Svensson gave UWS a 2-0 lead early in the first period Friday, but Stout eventually won the game on Gavin Smith’s goal 3:36 into the third period.

Svensson also scored a second goal for UWS and Miller had 29 saves.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior................... 1 0 3 — 4

UW-Stout........................ 0 1 1 — 2

First Period — 1. Superior, Anton Svensson (Ian Ecklund, Jordan Neduzak), 18:17.

Second Period — 2. Stout, Connor Bump (Connor Valesano), 13:06.

Third Perior — 3. Superior, Svensson (Ecklund, Matt Audette), 6:35. 4. Superior, Liam Blais (Daniel Litchke, Bruno Birzitis), 9:57. 5. Stout, Valesano (Karl Andersen, Jack Forbort), 19:12. 6. Svensson (Audette), 19:34.

Saves — Kyle Miller, Superior, 13-6-8—27. Spencer Vile, Stout, 10-10-10—30. A— 161.

Friday’s Game

UW-Superior................... 2 1 0 — 3

UW-Stout........................ 1 2 1 — 4

First Period — 1. Superior, Owen Stauber (Ian Ecklund, Anton Svensson), 2:47. 2. Superior, Svensson (Ecklund, Yves Leemann), 8:54. 3. Stout, Karl Andersen (Derek Sand, Connor Valesano), 12:38.

Second Period — 4. Stout, Alex Toscano (Adam Kresl, Mathias Ahman), 1:41. 5. Superior, Svensson (Ecklund, Jordan Neduzak), 11:01. 6. Stout, Kresl (Riley Colvard, Craig Lindegard), 16:44 (pp).

Third Period — 7. Stout, Gavin Smith (Colvard, Jordan Stejksal), 3:36.

Saves — Kyle Miller, Superior, 18-7-4—29. Spencer Viele, Stout, 7-12-6—25. A—123.

Track and field

The UWS men took home three individual titles from Friday’s Bemidji State Twilight meet.

Senior Thomas Udenberg won the shot put, overcoming teammate Christian Pillath with a 15.11-meter toss.

Pillath then won the weight throw with a throw of 16.43 meters.

Sophomore Alex Dzikonski, a former Superior Spartan, rounded out the individual titles in the 200 meters, finishing in 23.35 seconds.

Men’s basketball

UWS finished its season by defeating Crown 94-77 Friday night and losing to Morris 81-77 Saturday.

A 59-point second half gave UWS its victory over Crown Friday in St. Bonifacius, Minn.

Rafael Monteiro had a double-double for the Yellowjackets (7-17 overall, 6-9 UMAC), recording team highs in points (17) and rebounds (12). Five players scored at least 13 points for UWS, which scored a season-high point total.

Neither UWS or Crown (8-16, 5-10) qualified for the UMAC postseason tournament.

Shaq Coleman led UWS with 19 points at Morris. Nate Kalien and Christian Sellers added 13 points apiece, Rafael Monteiro was next with 12 points and Montroy Scott had 10.

Saturday’s game

UW-Superior (7-18, 6-10)

Shaq Coleman 8-12 3-3 19; Nate Kalien 5-12 0-0 13; Christian Sellers 5-14 2-2 13; Rafael Monteiro 6-13 0-0 12; Montroy Scott 4-7 0-0 10; Andreas Preisler 1-5 1-2 4; Rob Lander 2-6 0-0 4; Trevor Oswald 1-4 0-0 2; Alex Strege 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 6-7 77.

Minn. Morris (14-11, 9-7)

Tyler Ukkelberg 8-11 2-2 23; CD Douglas 7-11 5-6 19; Noah Grove 3-11 6-7 12; Jeffrey Halverson 3-3 4-4 10; John Haseman 2-5 2-2 6; Dylan Erickson 1-3 2-2 5; Anthony Fisher 1-5 1-2 4; Jeremy Halverson 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 25-51 24-27 81.

UW-Superior.................. 33 44 — 77

Minn. Morris.................. 39 42 — 81

3-point goals—UWS 7-22 (Kalien 3, Scott 2, Sellers, Preisler), Morris 7-13 (Ukkelberg 5, Fisher, Erickson). Fouled out—UWS-Gutter, Minn. Morris-None. Rebounds—UWS 38 (Monteiro 9), Morris 34 (Fisher 7). Assists—UWS 8 (Scott 2; Gutter 2), Morris 10 (Ukkelberg 3; Fisher 3). Total fouls—UWS 23, Morris 10. Technical fouls—UWS-Gutter.

Friday’s Game

UW-Superior (7-17)

Rafael Monteiro 5-16 7-9 17; Montroy Scott 7-8 0-0 16; Rob Lander 5-7 3-4 15; Shaq Coleman 6-8 3-4 15; Trevor Oswald 5-7 0-3 13; Nate Kalien 2-6 0-0 5; Christian Sellers 1-6 1-4 3; Kevin Gutter 1-2 1-2 3; Bryan Sea 1-1 0-0 3; Andreas Preisler 1-4 0-0 2; Alex Strege 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 34-67 17-28 94.

Crown (8-16)

Austin VanDerHeyden 9-22 4-6 22; James Brown 5-13 2-2 15; Josh Volness 2-5 8-8 14; Timothy Wendel 5-12 2-2 13; Jordan Whitcomb 2-3 1-1 5; Kole Jusczak 1-3 1-2 3; Trey Peace 1-3 0-0 3; Terrell Thomas 1-1 0-0 2; Breier Sanders 0-1 0-0 0; Garrett Bigej 0-1 0-1 0; Matt Grady 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 18-22 77.

UW-Superior.................. 35 59 — 94

Crown........................... 27 50 — 77

3-point goals—UWS 9-22 (Oswald 3, Lander 2, Scott 2, Sea, Kalien), Crown 7-26 (Brown 3, Volness 2, Peace, Wendel). Rebounds—UWS 47 (Monteiro 12), Crown 34 (VanDerHeyden 9). Assists—UWS 15 (Monteiro 5), Crown 16 (VanDerHeyden 4). Total fouls—UWS 21, Crown 28. A-271.

UMAC – Men’s Basketball

Final Standings

x-Northwestern (18-7)............................ 13-3

y-Bethany Lutheran (17-8).................... 12-4

y-St. Scholastica (16-9)........................ 12-4

y-Northland (13-13)............................... 10-6

y-Minn. Morris (15-11)............................. 9-7

UW-Superior (7-18).................................... 6-10

Crown (8-17).......................................... 5-11

North Central (8-15)............................... 4-12

Martin Luther (2-12)............................... 1-15

x-regular season champions

y-qualified for UMAC playoffs

UMAC Tournament

Monday, Feb. 20

Minnesota Morris 89, Northland 76

Wednesday, Feb. 22

St. Scholastica at Bethany Luth., 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Morris at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship game, TBD

UMAC – Women’s Basketball

Final Standings

y-UW-Superior (21-4).................................. 16-0

x-Minn. Morris (19-6)............................. 14-2

x-Northwestern (17-8)............................ 12-4

x-Bethany Lutheran (13-13).................... 9-7

x-Martin Luther (10-16)............................ 8-8

St. Scholastica (8-16)........................... 6-10

Northland (8-17).................................... 4-12

North Central (6-18)............................... 3-13

Crown (1-24).......................................... 0-16

x-regular season champions

y-qualified for UMAC playoffs

Monday, Feb. 21

Bethany Luther 72, Martin Luther 69

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Northwestern at Minn. Morris, 7:30 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran at UW-Superior, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship game, TBA

WIAC Men’s Hockey Playoffs

Friday, Feb. 17

UW-Stout 4, UW-Superior 3

Saturday, Feb. 18

UW-Superior 4, UW-Stout 2

Superior won mini-game 1-0 in OT

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24 & 25

No. 5 UW-Superior at No. 1 UW-Stevens Point

No. 3 UW-River Falls at No. 2 UW-Eau Claire

Championship Game

Saturday, March 4

Semifinal winners, TBD

WIAC – Women’s Hockey

Final Standings

x-UW-River Falls (23-2)................. 7-2 14

UW-Eau Claire (16-8-1)................. 5-4 10

UW-Stevens Point (13-10-2)......... 4-5 8

UW-Superior (12-13)........................... 2-7 4

WIAC Women’s Hockey Tournament

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24 & 25

No. 4 UW-Superior at No. 1 UW-River Falls

No. 3 UW-Stevens Point at No. 2 UW-Eau Claire

Saturday, March 4

O’Brien Cup Championship

Semifinal winners