Kontny, a junior from Superior and a physical education major, has posted a 3.97 GPA to date while also averaging a team-high 14.2 points in 24 minutes per game.

Kontny, the reigning Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is also third on the team averaging 5.7 rebounds per outing, while shooting 39.4 percent on the year. She is also averaging 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The student athletes who earn a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are eligible rfor the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team.

Women’s basketball

Bailee Bartunek made her final regular season home game a memorable one as she led the Yellowjackets to a 94-72 win over the St. Scholastica Saints Saturday afternoon at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Bartunek, a junior from Audobon, Minn., who will graduate after this season, posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds while also adding six steals, five assists and a blocked shot.

Kontny led UWS with 18 points, Eva Reinertsen and Hannah Norlin each added 13 points and Amelia Leger chipped in with 11 points.

Sam Brannen led the Saints (7-15, 5-9) with 20 points and Michala Walter and Mel Weisbrick each scored 18 points.

UWS closes out the regular season at Crown Friday and Minnesota Morris Saturday.

‘JACKET JOTTINS: UWS leads the all-time series with St. Scholastica 27-24 and has now won nine straight games, all by double figures. … The Saints’ last victory in Superior was in December of 2009.

St. Scholastica (7-15, 5-9 UMAC)

Sam Brannen 7-10 3-4 20; Mel Weisbrick 8-11 1-1 18; Michala Walther 7-18 3-3 18; Rachel Weyenberg 2-2 2-2 6; Kayla Swanson 2-4 1-2 5; Danielle Cieluch 1-10 0-0 2; Holly VanKempen 1-2 0-0 2; Mariah Pearson 0-0 1-2 1; Zoe Bystrom 0-1 0-0 0; Emelia Miner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 11-14 72.

UW-Superior (19-4, 14-0 UMAC)

Hailey Kontny 6-14 6-7 18; Bailee Bartunek 8-10 0-2 16; Hannah Norlin 5-10 3-3 13; Emily Carpenter 4-6 2-2 13; Amelia Leger 2-4 6-8 11; Justine Larson 2-5 4-6 8; Brittany Laehn 2-3 0-0 5; Megan Aho 2-5 0-0 4; Eva Reinertsen 1-3 0-0 3; Jade Tucker 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-62 22-30 94.

St. Scholastica............... 17 21 20 14 — 72

UW-Superior.................. 19 24 22 29 — 94

3-point goals—CSS 5-16 (Brannen 3, Walther, Weisbrick.), UWS 6-11 (Carpenter 3-4; Reinertsen 1-1; Laehn 1-2; Leger 1-2; Aho 0-1; Larson 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—CSS 31 (Brannen 5; VanKempen 5), UWS 34 (Bartunek 14). Assists—CSS 13 (Walther 5), UWS 17 (Bartunek 5). Total fouls—CSS 20, UWS 17. Technical fouls—None. A-492.

Cross country honors

The UWS men’s and women’s cross country teams have each been cited with U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Team Academic Awards for the 2016 fall season while a pair of Yellowjacket men received individual citations as well.

The UWS men claim the honor for the fourth consecutive season with a combined 3.21 GPA, while the women have now made it a decade-long streak with their 10th consecutive honor posting a 3.25 combined GPA.

Additionally, senior Jackson Lindquist and junior Jordan Koski, each second-time winners, received individual academic honors.

Men’s basketball

Collin Anderson scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half as St. Scholastica defeated UWS 83-74 Saturday before 512 at Mortorelli Gym.

Rafael Monteiro and Montroy Scott had 15 points apiece to lead UWS (6-17, 5-9).

UWS leads the all-time series 34-15, but the Saints have now won four straight for the first time since the 1995-97 seasons.

UWS plays at Crown Friday and Minnesota Morris Saturday.

St. Scholastica (14-9, 10-4 UMAC)

Collin Anderson 5-7 3-3 16; Brandon Newman 7-15 1-2 15; Zach Dahlman 4-10 4-6 12; Kory Deadrick 5-12 1-2 11; Dylan Zimmerman 4-5 1-1 9; Joe Stark 2-3 0-0 6; Julius Johnson 1-7 2-2 5; Nate Weets 2-3 1-3 5; Connor Gray 2-5 0-0 4; Mitch Liebert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 13-19 83.

UW-Superior (6-17, 5-9 UMAC)

Rafael Monteiro 5-11 3-3 15; Montroy Scott 5-14 3-5 15; Trevor Oswald 5-7 0-1 13; Shaq Coleman 3-9 4-5 10; Nate Kalien 3-4 1-1 9; Andreas Preisler 1-5 2-2 4; Alex Strege 1-2 2-2 4; Kevin Gutter 1-2 0-0 2; Rob Lander 1-1 0-0 2; Sam Williams 0-1 0-0 0; Christian Sellers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-19 74.

St. Scholastica............... 40 43 — 83

UW-Superior.................. 39 35 — 74

3-point goals—CSS 6-18 (Anderson 3, Stark 2, Johnson), UWS 9-16 (Oswald 3-4; Scott 2-5; Monteiro 2-2; Kalien 2-2; Strege 0-1; Preisler 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—CSS 36 (Deadrick 9), UWS 37 (Preisler 8). Assists—CSS 13 (Dahlman 3; Weets 3), UWS 14 (Sellers 4). Total fouls—CSS 18, UWS 19. A-512.

Women’s hockey

UWS closed out play in the WIAC regular season with a 2-1 win Friday at UW-Stevens Point.

The Yellowjackets scored two third-period goals and Kim Kobar had 21 saves to improve to 11-13 overall and 2-7 in the WIAC.

Meredith Ingbretson gave the Pointers (12-9-2, 4-5 WIAC) a 1-0 lead midway through the second period before Molly Shelton tied the game on a power play 2:13 into the third and Leah Elledge won it at 6:34.

Sydney Conley had 28 saves for UWSP.

UWS hosts Northland in its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The game will be the team’s annual pink game promoting breast cancer research.

UW-Superior................... 0 0 2 — 2

UW-Stevens Point............ 0 1 0 — 1

Second Period — 1. UWSP, Meredith Ingbretson (Ellie Punnett), 9:53.

Third Period — 2. UWS, Molly Shelton (Kaleigh Martinson, Mandy Tomlinson), 2:13 (pp). 3. UWS, Leah Elledge, 6:34.

Saves — Kim Kobar, UWS, 6-9-6—21. Sydney Conley, UWSP, 13-5-10—28. A—212.

Men’s hockey

UWS wrapped up the regular season with a 1-1 overtime tie Thursday at UW-River Falls and a 2-0 loss to UW-Eau Claire Friday at Wessman Arena.

Jay Deo turned aside all 22 shots he faced for the Blugolds on Friday.

Garret Clemment scored for UWEC 5:02 into the first period and Colton Wolter scored late in the third.

A trio of freshmen gave UWS the early lead Thursday at River Falls.

Bruno Birzitis scored his fourth goal of the year at 4:26 of the first period with assists from Tanner Skaja and Liam Blais.

River Falls tied the game on Mike Dietrich’s goal with 7:41 remaining in the third period.

Kyle Miller finished with 36 saves for UWS, and Zach Quinn stopped 21 shots for the Falcons.

UWS (7-16-2, 1-6-1 WIAC) is the No. 5 seed for the WIAC Tournament and will play two games at No. 4 UW-Stout at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s Game

UW-Superior................... 1 0 0 0 — 1

UW-River Falls................. 0 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, Bruno Birzitis (Tanner Skaja, Liam Blais), 4:26.

Third Period — 2. UWRF, Mike Dietrich (Mike Fazio), 12:19.

Saves — Kyle Miller, UWS, 16-13-4-3—36. Zach Quinn, UWRF, 9-9-2-1—21. A—416.

Friday’s Game

UW-Eau Claire................. 0 1 1 — 2

UW-Superior................... 0 1 1 — 2

Second Period — 1. Garret Clemment (Patrick Moore), 5:02.

Third Period — 2. Colton Wolter (Kyle Lee, Mac Jansen), 15:27./

Saves — Jay Deo, UWEC, 6-13-3—22. Kyle Miller, UWS, 10-10-11—31. A—413.

Track and field

UWS hosted its second meet of the indoor season with seniors Thomas Udenberg and Evan Walole both claiming first-place finishes to lead the way.

Walpole, a former Superior Spartan, won the mile run 4:36.72, and Udenberg won the shot put with a toss of 16.14 meters.

C.J. Pillath finished second in the shot and third in the weight throw.

Also for UWS, Jordan Koski posted a personal record time in the 5,000, finishing second overall but first among NCAA Division III competitors at 15:39.52.

The UWS women also had three winners.

Taylor Phillips, a sophomore from Superior, had a personal-record toss of 14.82 meters in the weight throw. She followed that up with a second-place finish in the shot put.

Other first-place finishers for UWS were Rowe, who won the 200-meter hurdles and Kelli Praska, who won the 800-meter run.

Valerie Rowe was also second in the pole vault.

UWS is at Bemidji State at 3 p.m. Friday.