    UWS-UWRF skate to 1-1 tie

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:41 a.m.

    The University of Wisconsin Superior men’s hockey team skated to 1-1 overtime tie with UW-River Falls Thursday night at Hunt Arena in River Falls.

    A trio of freshmen gave UWS the early lead as Bruno Birzitis scored his fourth goal of the year at 4:26 of the first period with assist from Tanner Skaja and Liam Blais.

    River Falls tied the game on Mike Dietrich’s goal with 7:41 remaining in the third period.

    Kyle Miller finished with 36 saves for UWS and Zach Quinn stopped 21 shots for the Falcons.

    UWS (7-15-2, 1-5-1 WIAC) closes out the regular season by hosting No. 7 UW-Eau Claire at 7:05 tonight (Friday) at Wessman Arena.

    ’JACKET JOTTINGS: There were only three penalties Thursday night, all on UWS. … Tonight’s game will also be the annual pink game promoting breast cancer awareness.

    UW-Superior........................... 1          0           0           0    —                    1

    UW-River Falls........................ 0          0           1           0    —                    1

    First Period — 1. UWS, Bruno Birzitis (Tanner Skaja, Liam Blais), 4:26.

    Third Period — 2. UWRF, Mike Dietrich (Mike Fazio), 12:19.

    Saves — Kyle Miller, UWS, 16-13-4-3—36. Zach Quinn, UWRF, 9-9-2-1—21. A—416.

