UWS-UWRF skate to 1-1 tie

A trio of freshmen gave UWS the early lead as Bruno Birzitis scored his fourth goal of the year at 4:26 of the first period with assist from Tanner Skaja and Liam Blais.

River Falls tied the game on Mike Dietrich’s goal with 7:41 remaining in the third period.

Kyle Miller finished with 36 saves for UWS and Zach Quinn stopped 21 shots for the Falcons.

UWS (7-15-2, 1-5-1 WIAC) closes out the regular season by hosting No. 7 UW-Eau Claire at 7:05 tonight (Friday) at Wessman Arena.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: There were only three penalties Thursday night, all on UWS. … Tonight’s game will also be the annual pink game promoting breast cancer awareness.

UW-Superior........................... 1 0 0 0 — 1

UW-River Falls........................ 0 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, Bruno Birzitis (Tanner Skaja, Liam Blais), 4:26.

Third Period — 2. UWRF, Mike Dietrich (Mike Fazio), 12:19.

Saves — Kyle Miller, UWS, 16-13-4-3—36. Zach Quinn, UWRF, 9-9-2-1—21. A—416.