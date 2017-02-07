UWS ROUND-UP: ’Jacket women win 2 more

The Yellowjackets scored 27 points in the second quarter to coast to its ninth straight victory in a 80-63 win over Bethany Lutheran on Saturday.

Hailey Kontny picked up a double-double for UWS (18-4 overall, 13-0 UMAC) by scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Eva Reinertsen had a team-high 16 points off the bench to lead UWS past Martin Luther 84-55 Friday.

UWS hosts St. Scholastica at 3 p.m. Saturday.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UWS celebrated its alumnae on Saturday while also raising the banner for its 2016 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular and postseason championships.

Kontny honored

Kontny, a junior guard from Superior, was named the UMAC Player of the Week in women’s basketball for the second time this season.

The UWS women’s basketball team has now earned the UMAC Player of the Week selection three times this season.

Kontny previously received the honor on Dec. 19, 2016.

During the weekend of Jan. 27-28 Kontny led the Yellowjackets to an 87-71 non-conference victory over Finlandia on Friday then an 81-64 conference win over Northland on Saturday afternoon.

Kontny averaged 22 points per game while grabbing eight rebounds in each game. She shot 37.1 percent (13-of-35) from the floor while doing much of her damage at the free-throw line, hitting 18-of-23 from the charity stripe.

On Saturday against Northland, Kontny scored 17 of her 31 points in the second half as the Yellowjackets came back from a 38-34 deficit to outscore the LumberJills 47-26 in the final two frames.

Friday’s Game

Martin Luther (7-13, 5-7 UMAC)

Grace Schultz 5-12 1-3 14; Jade St. Germaine 3-6 5-7 11; Mariah Schoof 2-7 1-2 7; Faith Schroeder 2-6 2-2 6; Ruth Buchholz 3-6 0-0 6; Cassandra Anklam 2-2 0-0 4; Crystal Carmichael 1-3 0-0 2; Hailey Johnson 1-2 0-0 2; Jessica Friebe 1-3 0-0 2; Jordan Zeck 0-4 1-2 1; Sarah Dewey 0-2 0-0 0; Carissa Friebe 0-1 0-0 0; Haleigh Weiers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 10-16 55.

UW-Superior

Eva Reinertsen 4-9 5-6 16; Hannah Norlin 7-11 0-0 14; Brittany Laehn 4-7 0-0 9; Megan Aho 4-4 0-0 9; Amelia Leger 3-6 0-0 7; Justine Larson 3-5 0-0 6; Emily Carpenter 2-3 0-0 5; Jade Tucker 1-3 2-4 4; Bailee Bartunek 2-3 0-0 4; Hailey Kontny 1-7 2-2 4; Jade Wong 1-2 0-0 2; August Gordon 1-3 0-0 2; Morgan Nepstad 0-0 2-2 2; Kourtney Palmi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 11-14 84.

Martin Luther.............. 17 12 15 11 — 55

UW-Superior............... 23 22 18 21 — 84

3-point goals—ML 5-13 (Schultz 3, Schoof 2), UWS 7-16 (Reinertsen 3, Laehn, Aho, Leger, Carpenter). Rebounds—ML 37 (St. Germaine 7), UWS 34 (Norlin 7). Assists—ML 7 (Schultz 2; Friebe 2), UWS 19 (Leger 3; Carpenter 3; Bartunek 3). Total fouls—ML 13, UWS 17. A-221.

Saturday’s Game

Bethany Lutheran (9-12, 7-6 UMAC)

Taylor Schultz 5-7 0-0 14; Minnie Frederick 3-10 5-6 13; Haley Sandin 1-11 9-10 11; Christina Wickingson 1-1 4-4 6; Brooke Henning 2-4 1-2 5; Dakota Ellinghuysen 0-4 4-4 4; Amber Schulz 2-4 0-0 4; Alli Carlson 2-6 0-0 4; Rachel Sorensen 1-5 0-0 2; Anna Balcom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 23-26 63.

UW-Superior (18-4, 13-0 UMAC)

Hailey Kontny 6-10 7-10 20; Eva Reinertsen 4-8 1-1 12; Megan Aho 4-4 0-0 9; Justine Larson 3-7 1-2 8; Amelia Leger 3-7 1-2 8; Hannah Norlin 3-7 0-2 6; Emily Carpenter 2-4 0-0 6; Brittany Laehn 1-3 1-2 4; Ashley Peplinski 0-0 2-2 2; August Gordon 1-3 0-0 2; Bailee Bartunek 1-6 0-0 2; Etta Sorenson 0-0 1-2 1; Jade Tucker 0-3 0-0 0; Morgan Nepstad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-23 80.

Bethany Lutheran........ 10 8 24 21 — 63

UW-Superior............... 15 27 22 16 — 80

3-point goals—BL 6-16 (Schultz 4, Frederick 2), UWS 10-18 (Reinertsen 3, Carpenter 2, Laehn, Leger, Larson, Aho, Kontny). Rebounds—BL 30 (Ellinghuysen 4), UWS 47 (Kontny 10). Assists—BL 12 (Frederick 6), UWS 18 (Leger 3; Carpenter 3; Reinertsen 3). Total fouls—BL 16, UWS 21. A-342.

Men’s basketball

UWS defeated Martin Luther 89-72 Friday night but lost to Bethany Lutheran 96-92 Saturday.

UWS scored 51 points in the second half and Rafael Monteiro had a double-double with 22 points and 11 boards in the win over Martin Luther.

Shaq Coleman paced the Yellowjackets (6-16 overall, 5-8 UMAC) on Saturday with 18 points.

Martin Luther................. 42 30 — 72

UW-Superior.................. 38 51 — 89

Martin Luther (1-19, 0-12 UMAC)

Ian Paulsen 7-15 2-3 16; Nate Lindloff 5-8 0-0 15; Luke Rothe 4-10 2-4 10; TJ Babinec 4-14 0-0 9; Jeffrey Parker 1-7 6-10 8; Josh VonDeylen 2-4 1-2 5; Josh Tomlin 2-6 0-0 5; Phil Bunkowske 0-1 2-2 2; Noah Panzer 1-1 0-0 2; Phil Kieselhorst 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 13-21 72.

UW-Superior

Montroy Scott 7-15 8-9 23; Rafael Monteiro 10-16 2-6 22; Christian Sellers 2-7 7-10 11; Shaq Coleman 5-9 0-0 10; Kevin Gutter 3-6 0-0 6; Nate Kalien 2-3 1-2 5; Rob Lander 2-2 0-0 5; Andreas Preisler 2-5 0-0 4; Bryan Sea 1-1 0-0 3; Andrew McGill 0-1 0-0 0; Alex Strege 0-1 0-0 0; Trevor Oswald 0-5 0-0 0; Marques Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-72 18-27 89.

Saturday’s Game

Bethany Lutheran........... 45 51 — 96

UW-Superior.................. 40 52 — 92

Bethany Lutheran (13-9, 9-4 UMAC)

Brandyn Frelix 9-13 13-18 32; Neil Eichten 6-13 4-4 17; Jarred Merchant 6-10 3-5 15; Kyle Kubesh 4-6 0-2 8; Brady Rose 2-5 3-3 8; Bradley Rose 3-6 1-1 7; Blake Lindstrom 1-4 2-2 5; Austin Bauer 0-1 2-2 2; Jamar Kelly 1-2 0-1 2; Jeremy Becker 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 32-62 28-39 96.

UW-Superior (6-16, 5-8 UMAC)

Shaq Coleman 5-12 8-9 18; Trevor Oswald 5-9 6-7 17; Rafael Monteiro 5-9 0-1 12; Christian Sellers 5-10 1-1 12; Rob Lander 4-9 0-0 10; Nate Kalien 4-13 0-0 9; Montroy Scott 2-6 1-2 6; Andreas Preisler 3-5 0-0 6; Andrew McGill 1-2 0-0 2; Alex Strege 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-76 16-20 92.

Women’s hockey

UWS swept Northland College this weekend, winning 5-1 Friday in Ashland and 8-0 Saturday in Hayward.

On Saturday, Kaleigh Martinson scored four goals, including a natural hat trick in the third period. Mikayla Goodin and Hailey Adair each had a pair of goals

Kim Kobar had 13 saves for UWS, which peppered the Northland net with 47 shots.

On Friday, Adair scored twice and Mandy Tomlinson picked up three assists as the Yellowjackets snapped a six-game losing streak.

Kobar had 21 saves for the Yellowjackets, while Chloe Marshall stopped 48 shots for Northland (4-17).

UWS plays at St. Olaf at 7:30 tonight.

Friday’s Game

UW-Superior................. 2 1 2 — 5

Northland..................... 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, Hannah Currin (Emily Heid, Kaleigh Martinson), 7:02. 2. UWS, Hailey Adair (Mikayla Goodin, Molly Shelton), 11:11.

Second Period — 3. NC, Allyson Reilly (Samantha Scott), 4:54. 4. UWS, Adair (Gooding, Mandy Tomlinson), 11:44.

Third Period — 5. UWS, Amanda Coey (Tomlinson), 4:38. 6. UWS, Jessica Marsalla (Coey, Tomlinson), 14:29.

Saves — Kim Kobar, UWS, 8-8-5—21. Chloe Marshall, NC, 19-11-18—48.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior................. 1 4 3 — 8

Northland..................... 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. Mikayla Goodin, 11:22 (sh.)

Second Period — 2. Kaleigh Martinson, 12:39. 3. Goodin (Hailey Adair), 16:03. 4. Adair (Goodin, Emily Heid), 17:50. 5. Adair (Molly Shelton), 19:29.

Third Period — 6. Martinson (Leah Elledge, Saige Patrick), 2:26. 7. Martinson (Elledge), 12:03. 8. Martinson (Heid), 16:22.

Saves — Kim Kobar, UWS, 4-2-7—13. Maggie Cusey, NC, 12-14-x—26. Chloe Marshall, NC, x-x-13—13. A-117.

Men’s hockey

UWS lost twice this weekend, 2-0 at home to UW-River Falls Friday and 6-3 Saturday at UW-Stevens Point.

The Pointers scored the final three goals of the third period to claim the WIAC home victory.

Former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke, Colton Nelson and Jacob Hamilton scored for UWS (7-15-1, 1-5).

Kyle Miller played in goal both nights, stopping 28 UWRF shots and 36 shots at Stevens Point.

UWS plays at UW-River Falls Thursday and hosts UW-Eau Claire Friday.

Friday’s Game

UW-River Falls............... 1 0 1 — 2

UW-Superior................. 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. Mike Fazio (Mike Dietrich), 10:51.

Second Period — 2. Aussie Miller (Fazio), 14:20.

Saves — Zach Quinn, UWRF, 7-9-13—29. Kyle Miller, UWS, 10-11-7—28. A—496.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior................. 0 2 1 — 3

UW-Stevens Point.......... 0 3 3 — 6

Second Period — 1. UWSP, Logan Frederics (Jono Davis, Ryan Bittner), 1:54. 2. UWS, Daniel Litchke (Anton Svensson), 4:07. 3. UWS, Colton Nelson (Cal Miska), 4:50. 4. UWSP, Stephan Beauvais (Jacob Barber, Kyle Sharkey), 14:57 (pp). 5. UWSP, Lawrence Cornellier (Barber, Sharkey), 15:37 (pp).

Third Period — 6. UWS, Jacob Hamilton (Viktor Sallhag), 3:19. 7. UWSP, Fredericks (Joey Haydock), 6:14. 8. UWSP, Davis (Bittner), 9:59. 9. UWSP, Kelly O’Brien (Haydock), 14:45.

Saves — Kyle Miller, UWS, 14-16-6—36. Max Milosek, UWSP, 4-4-7—15. A—1,345.

Track and field

UWS had two winners at Saturday’s Lake Superior Challenge at the College of St. Scholastica.

Edward Carlson took first in the 800-meter run with a finish of 2:08.46, while teammate Christian Pillath took home the shot put title with a throw of 49-6.25.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: Thomas Udenberg was the fourth straight member of the track and field team to be named the UMAC Field Athlete of the Week for the period of Jan. 23-28.

At the Warren Bowlus Invitational Jan. 28 at UW-Stout, Udenberg, a senior from Cloquet, finished second in the shot put with a toss of 15.26 meters, which gives him the top shot put mark in the UMAC.

UMAC - Men Basketball

Northwestern (15-6)............................ 10-2

Bethany Lutheran (13-8)...................... 9-4

St. Scholastica (13-9).......................... 9-4

Northland (12-10)................................. 9-5

Minn. Morris (12-9)............................... 7-5

Crown (8-13)......................................... 5-7

UW-Superior (6-16).............................. 5-8

North Central (7-12).............................. 3-9

Martin Luther (1-20)............................ 0-13

UMAC - Women Basketball

*UW-Superior (18-4)........................... 13-0

*Minn. Morris (16-5)........................... 11-1

*Northwestern (14-7)............................ 9-3

Bethany Lutheran (9-12)...................... 7-6

Martin Luther (8-13).............................. 6-7

St. Scholastica (7-14).......................... 5-8

Northland (8-14)................................. 4-10

North Central (5-15)............................ 2-10

Crown (1-20)....................................... 0-12

*Clinched UMAC Tournament berth

WIAC - Men’s Hockey

UW-Stevens Point (15-4-3)......... 5-1 10

UW-Eau Claire (15-5-3)............... 4-2 8

UW-River Falls (12-10-1)............. 3-3 6

UW-Stout (10-11-2)...................... 2-4 4

UW-Superior (7-15-1)................... 1-5 2

WIAC - Women’s Hockey

UW-River Falls (21-1)............... 6-1-0 12

UW-Eau Claire (15-7-1)............ 4-3-0 8

UW-Stevens Point (12-8-2)...... 4-4-0 8

UW-Superior (9-13)................... 1-7-0 2