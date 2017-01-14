UWS hockey team picks up two wins

It was a banner weekend for the University of Wisconsin-Superior athletic department as the Yellowjackets men’s hockey team and the men’s and women’s basketball teams went a combined 6-0 at home.

The men’s hockey team made the most of its first home games in 42 days with a 5-3 win over Gustavus Adolphus Friday night and 4-1 over Bethel Saturday.

Former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke scored a pair of goals in Friday’s game, giving him 14 on the season. His goal total not only lead UWS, but ties him for third in goals scored in the nation among NCAA Division III players.

UWS also got goals from Hayden Dawes, Anton Svensson and Jared Dedenbach.

Evan Erickson scored twice for the Gusties with native Jake Bushey assisting on both goals.

Kyle Miller played in goal both nights for UWS, finishing with 18 saves Friday and 22 Saturday.

UWS outshot Bethel 14-3 in the first period of Saturday’s game and in the process took a 2-0 lead.

The Yellowjackets’ first goal came when Eric Shand picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, fed it to Tanner Skaja, who put a wrist shot through Joe Sheppard’s pads from the right circle. Skaja’s first collegiate game came 5:29 into the game.

It went to 2-0 less than three minutes later on Svensson scored his seventh goal of the season with assist s from Dedenbach and Viktor Sallhag.

The Yellowjackets doubled their lead with two more goals in the second period.

Svensson’s second goal of the night came with an assist from Dedenback at 11:58, then just as arena announcer Mark Fleischer finished announcing Svensson’s goal, UWS made it 4-0 when Jacob Hamilton scored.

Skaja picked up his first assist of the season and Jordan Neduzak his 10th on Hamilton’s goal, which came at 11:58.

Bethel spoiled Miller’s shutout bid with Jeff Flicker’s power-play goal just seven seconds into a UWS penalty and with 1:30 left in the second period.

UWS now has 10 days off before hosting UW-Stevens Point on Jan. 24.

Friday’s Game

Gustavus Adolphus .............. 1 2 0 — 3

UW-Superior........................... 2 1 2 — 5

First Period — 1. UWS, Hayden Dawes (Jordan Neduzak, Eric Shand), 5:38 (pp). 2. UWS, Daniel Litchke 13 (Bruno Birzitis), 18:54. 3. GA, Evan Erickson (Nick Greene, Jake Bushey), 19:27 (pp).

Second Period — 4. UWS, Anton Svensson (Owen Stauber, Liam Blais), 7:22. 5. GA, Erickson (Bushey, Ross Kovacs), 10:34. 6. GA, Sam Majka (Colin Hernon, Van Sullivan), 13:32.

Third Period — 7. UWS, Litchke 14 (Svensson), 5:27 (pp). 8. UWS, Jared Dedenbach, 19:17.

Saves — Chris Amsden, GA, 7-8-11—26. Kyle Miller, UWS, 10-5-3—18. Att—142.

Saturday’s Game

Bethel....................................... 0 1 0 — 0

UW-Superior........................... 2 2 0 — 0

First Period – 1. UWS, Tanner Skaja 1 (Eric Shand 11), 5:29. 2. UWS, Anton Svensson 7 (Jared Dedenbach 2, Viktor Sallhag 9), 8:10.

Second Period – 3. UWS, Svensson 8 (Dedenbach), 11:33. 4. UWS, Jacob Hamilton 2 (Skaja 1, Jordan Neduzak 10), 11:58. 5. BU, Jeff Flicker 3 (Tyler Mros 2, Dallas Marvin 5), 18:30 (pp).

Saves – Joe Sheppard, BU, 12-11-15—38. Kyle Miller, UWS, 3-13-6—22.