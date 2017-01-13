UWS women take over first place in UMAC

In a game billed as the UMAC Game of the Week, both the Yellowjackets and Cougars began the night with 6-0 conference records, but it looked like UWS was going to cruise to its 23rd straight league win by scoring the first 10 points of the game.

Hailey Kontny had a big hand in Superior’s quick start with the first six points. The former Spartan was one of four ’Jackets to finish in double figures in the game with 15 points.

Eva Reinertsen led UWS with a game-high 21 points. The freshman from Duluth Denfeld was just 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, including 0-for-3 on 3-pointers, but she found her range in the third quarter and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

After battling back to tie the game at 16 and 20 early in the second quarter, Morris eventually took a 40-38 lead on three straight free throws two minutes into the third quarter.

Reinertsen followed by scoring 11 of her 21 points during a 3-minute span, including three 3-pointers.

The scoring spree was part of an 18-3 run that ballooned Superior’s lead to 56-43 with around three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

UWS eventually led 57-48 after three quarters and continued to control the fourth quarter, which included taking a 77-64 lead on a Justine Larson 3-pointer and never allowing Morris to get any closer that seven points.

Larson finished with 15 points, five assists and two steals and Hannah Norlin also had 20 points and five rebounds.

Kendra Raths led Morris with 14 points, 12 rebounds and a blocked shot.

Morris thrived at the free-throw line, making 28-of-33 attempts, compared to just 11-of-19 for UWS.

UWS (11-4, 7-0) hosts Crown College (0-15, 0-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Crown lost 64-33 Friday night at St. Scholastica.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: Reinertsen finished 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. She also had two assists, a blocked shot and a steal. … Kontny had a team-high eight rebounds and two steals. … UWS had a 33-16 advantage in points off turnovers, 30-16 in points in the paint, and 23-14 on second-chance points. … Morris had a 34-24 advantage in points off the bench.

Minn. Morris (9-5, 6-1 UMAC)

Kendra Raths 3-7 6-6 14; Mauren Thiesen 3-7 4-5 12; Abby Van Kempen 4-7 2-2 10; Jordan Halvorson 3-3 3-4 10; Bailey Miller 2-5 2-2 8; Elli Stevenson 2-10 3-4 8; Tori Holt 1-4 4-6 6; Courtney Dague 0-0 4-4 4; Becca Holland 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Atkinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 28-33 72.

UW-Superior (11-4, 7-0 UMAC)

Eva Reinertsen 8-16 0-0 21; Hannah Norlin 8-16 4-7 20; Justine Larson 6-9 2-2 15; Hailey Kontny 7-19 1-2 15; Amelia Leger 1-3 2-4 4; Bailee Bartunek 1-2 1-2 3; Jade Tucker 1-3 0-0 2; Megan Aho 0-1 1-2 1; Emily Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0; Brittany Laehn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-75 11-19 81.

Minn. Morris............................ 14 20 14 24 — 72

UW-Superior.......................... 16 18 23 24 — 81

3-point goals—Morris 8-21 (Thiesen 2-6; Raths 2-5; Miller 2-4; Halvorson 1-1; Stevenson 1-4; Atkinson 0-1), UWS 6-20 (Reinertsen 5-11; Larson 1-2; Kontny 0-1; Carpenter 0-3; Laehn 0-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Morris 35 (Raths 12), UWS 37 (Kontny 8). Assists—Morris 10 (Thiesen 4), UWS 14 (Larson 5). Total fouls—Morris 18, UWS 27. Technical fouls—None. A-214.