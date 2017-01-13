Sports Echoes – Jan. 13
Blowing a four-goal lead, the UW-Superior Yellowjacket hockey team left Menomonie with a disappointing 6-6 tie with UW-Stout. Three ’Jacket goals were scored in a 50-second period, coming off the sticks of Kevin Kranics, Ken Mertz and Mike Heytens. Heytens, Ross Dahl and Merit Waldrop scored the other three UWS goals. (1980)
Greg Amys scored 23 points, primarly from the outside, and George LaValley dominated from in close as the Superior Cathedral Panthers defeated the Superior Senior High School Spartans 66-40 for their seventh win in 10 games. Only Bob Nelson could find the range for the Spartans, scoring 19 points. The lackluster Spartans (1-7) went as far as they could possibly go with 25 percent shooting, turnovers, rebounding definiencies and Pathern steals. (1968)