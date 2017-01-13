Sports Echoes – Jan. 13

Greg Amys scored 23 points, primarly from the outside, and George LaValley dominated from in close as the Superior Cathedral Panthers defeated the Superior Senior High School Spartans 66-40 for their seventh win in 10 games. Only Bob Nelson could find the range for the Spartans, scoring 19 points. The lackluster Spartans (1-7) went as far as they could possibly go with 25 percent shooting, turnovers, rebounding definiencies and Pathern steals. (1968)