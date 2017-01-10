Yellowjacket women down Saints, remain undefeated in UMAC

Eva Reinertsen led the Yellowjackets with a game-high 19 points, going 3-for-6 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Hailey Kontny added 13 points and Hannah Norlin earned a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Saints (3-10, 2-4) were led by Danielle Cieluch’s 15 points.

UWS (10-4 overall, 6-0 UMAC) will play its next four games at home beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Minnesota Morris.

UW-Superior (10-4, 6-0 UMAC)

Eva Reinertsen 5-12 6-6 19; Hannah Norlin 7-10 0-0 14; Hailey Kontny 6-13 1-2 13; Bailee Bartunek 3-5 0-0 6; Jade Tucker 3-3 0-0 6; Amelia Leger 2-6 0-2 6; Justine Larson 1-9 1-2 3; Emily Carpenter 1-2 0-2 3; Morgan Nepstad 1-2 0-0 2; Ashley Peplinski 0-1 0-0 0; August Gordon 0-1 0-0 0; Brittany Laehn 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 8-14 72.

St. Scholastica (3-10, 2-4 UMAC)

Danielle Cieluch 5-9 2-4 15; Sam Brannen 4-7 0-0 9; Kayla Swanson 4-6 1-2 9; Michala Walther 4-13 0-4 8; Mel Weisbrick 4-9 0-0 8; Abby Legatt 1-4 0-0 3; Taylor Nowling 0-0 2-2 2; Zoe Bystrom 0-0 0-0 0; Rachel Weyenberg 0-1 0-0 0; Holly VanKempen 0-5 0-0 0; Mariah Pearson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 5-12 54.

UW-Superior..... 21... 17 19 15 — 72

St. Scholastica... 15... 11 12 16 — 54

3-point goals—UWS 6-19 (Reinertsen 3-6; Leger 2-5; Carpenter 1-2; Larson 0-1; Gordon 0-1; Laehn 0-3; Kontny 0-1), CSS 5-18 (Cieluch 3-5; Brannen 1-2; Legatt 1-3; Weisbrick 0-1; Walther 0-6; Swanson 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—UWS 47 (Norlin 10), CSS 35 (VanKempen 6). Assists—UWS 20 (Leger 5), CSS 12 (Swanson 3). Total fouls—UWS 15, CSS 13. Technical fouls—None. A-191.

Men’s basketball

Collin Anderson scored 16 points off the bench to help St. Scholastica pull away from UWS 83-65 in a UMAC game Saturday before 319 at Reif Gym.

Dylan Zimmerman added 13 points and Zach Dahlman added 11 for the Saints (7-7, 4-2 UMAC), who led 45-37 at halftime and then opened the second half with a 22-9 run to pull away.

Shaq Coleman had 15 points to lead the Yellowjackets (2-12, 1-5), while Rafael Monteiro added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UWS hosts Minnesota Morris at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Crown College at 5 p.m. Saturday.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UWS leads the all-time series with CSS 34-14, but the Saints now own their first three-game win streak over UWS since 1995-97.

UW-Superior (2-12, 1-5 UMAC)

Shaq Coleman 5-14 5-7 15; Rafael Monteiro 5-15 1-2 12; Rob Lander 5-9 0-0 11; Trevor Oswald 4-5 0-0 9; Nate Kalien 2-7 0-0 5; Montroy Scott 2-7 0-0 5; Bryan Sea 2-2 0-0 4; Andrew McGill 1-2 0-2 2; Kevin Gutter 1-3 0-0 2; Andreas Preisler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 6-11 65.

St. Scholastica (7-7, 4-2 UMAC)

Collin Anderson 5-12 2-2 16; Dylan Zimmerman 6-8 1-1 13; Zach Dahlman 5-5 0-1 11; Julius Johnson 4-6 1-2 9; Brandon Newman 3-5 3-3 9; Kory Deadrick 4-12 0-0 9; Nate Weets 1-3 2-2 4; Joe Stark 2-5 0-0 4; Sam Thompson 1-1 0-0 3; Connor Gray 1-3 1-2 3; Mitch Liebert 1-1 0-0 2; Max Plombon 0-1 0-0 0; Tony Adamczak 0-1 0-0 0; Marc Peterson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 10-13 83.

UW-Superior 37 28 — 65

St. Scholastica 45 38 — 83

3-point goals—UWS 5-17 (Kalien 1-6; Oswald 1-2; Lander 1-2; Monteiro 1-4; Scott 1-2; Coleman 0-1), CSS 7-25 (Anderson 4-9; Dahlman 1-1; Thompson 1-1; Deadrick 1-6; Weets 0-1; Stark 0-3; Adamczak 0-1; Peterson 0-2; Johnson 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—UWS 38 (Monteiro 12), CSS 38 (Deadrick 9). Assists—UWS 14 (Gutter 3; Monteiro 3; Scott 3), CSS 13 (Johnson 3; Dahlman 3). Total fouls—UWS 14, CSS 14. Technical fouls—None. A-319.

Men’s hockey

The Yellowjackets lost a pair of one-goal games over the weekend — 1-0 to St. John’s Saturday in St. Cloud and 3-2 to Concordia-Moorhead Friday night.

Kevin Becker scored St. John’s goal on a power play with 4:23 remaining in the third period.

Former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke had a goal and assist in Friday’s loss to the Cobbers.

Kyle Miller was in goal both games for the Yellowjackets, who host Gustavus Adolphus Friday and Bethel Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior.......... 0 0 0 — 0

St. John’s................ 0 0 1 — 1

Third Period — 1. SJ, Kevin Becker (Huba Sekesi, Sean Lang), 15:37 (pp).

Saves — Kyle Miller, UWS, 10-13-9—32. Tyler Nelson, SJ, 15-10-6—31.

Friday’s Game

UW-Superior.......... 0 1 1 — 2

Conc.-Moorhead... 1 1 1 — 3

First Period — 1. CM, Sam Coborn (Quinn Fuchs), 2:46.

Second Perior — 2. UWS, Liam Blais (Daniel Lichke, Anton Svennson), 7:05. 3. CM, Mario Bianchi (Tanner Okeson, Ean Goos), 10:01.

Third Period — 4. CM, Jeremy Johnson (Bianchi, Connor Kelly), 0:38. 5. UWS, Litchke (Matt Audette, Ian Ecklund), 19:40 (pp)

Saves — Kyle Miller, UWS, 8-8-2—18. Sam Nelson, CM, 6-7-12—25.

Women’s hockey

UWS officially opened up the second half of its season and a two-game sweep over Finlandia University this weekend in Calumet, Mich.

The Yellowjackets won by scores of 7-1 Saturday and 3-2 Sunday.

UWS outshot Finlandia 49-12 Sunday but needed a Mikayla Goodin goal with 3:37 to play in the third period to break a tie and improve to 7-7.

Natasha Kern scored two power-play goals for Finlandia (0-14), the second 9:43 into the third, to offset first-period goals by UWS’ Leah Elledge and Hannah Currin and tie the game at 2-2.

That set up Goodin for her 10th goal of the season on a power play.

Finlandia goaltender Sarah Gundry finished with 46 saves, compared to 10 saves by Superior’s Sky Brown.

In Saturday’s win, UWS got two goals from Kaleigh Martinson and one goal apiece from A. Constant-Bercier, Goodin, Molly Shelton, Amanda Coey and Lexie Weiss.

UWS plays St. Thomas at 7 tonight in St. Paul.

Sunday’s Game

UW-Superior....... 2..... 0 1 — 3

Finlandia............... 1..... 0 1 — 2

First Period — 1. FU, Natasha Kern (Kallin Morris, Sarah Hockings), 11:51. 2. UWS, Leah Elledge (Amanda Coey), 13:38. 3. UWS, Hanna Currin (Emily Heid, Kaleigh Martinson), 17:25.

Third Period — 4. FU, Natasha Kern (Sara Martin, Theresa Wolf), 9:43. 5. UWS, Mikayla Goodin (Emily Heid), 16:23.

Saves — Sky Brown, UWS, 1-7-2—10. Sarah Gundry, FU, 19-11-16—46. Att. 67.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior....... 2..... 2 3 — 7

Finlandia............... 0..... 0 1 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, A. Constant-Bercier (Molly Shelton, Mikayla Goodin), 12:24 (pp). 2. UWS, Kaleigh Martinson (Lexie Weiss, Hannah Currin), 13:29.

Second Period — 3. UWS, Goodin (Sam Westgaard, Constant-Bercier), 7:39 (pp). 4. UWS, Martinson (Currin), 17:46 (pp).

Third Period — 5. UWS, Shelton (Westgaard), 5:20. 6. UWS, Amanda Coey (Leah Elledge, Mandy Tomlinson), 8:33. 7. UWS, Lexie Weiss (Tomlinson), 14;46. 8. FU, Bella Abear (Alena Fiala), 16:37 (pp).

Saves — Natasha Singer, UWS, 5-10-4—19. Annah Smiddy, FU, 13-18-8—39.

Breakfast with UWS

UW-Superior’s next edition of the Breakfast with Champions is at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant.

This month the Yellowjacket coaches and athletics staff will be featured.

Skate with ’Jackets

The Yellowjacket hockey teams will host their annual Skate with the ‘Jackets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Wessman Arena.

There is no charge to participate and if you don’t have skates, they may be rented at the arena.