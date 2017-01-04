UMD hoop teams sweep UWS

The UMD men defeated the Yellowjackets 66-56, while the Bulldog women withstood a furious comeback to defeat UWS 62-56.

Men’s game

A late 14-4 run by UWS made things interesting but it wasn’t enough as the Yellowjackets fell 66-56 to the Bulldogs before 598 fans.

UWS’s Rafael Monteiro led all scorers with 21 points and 18 rebounds, but the Bulldogs led wire-to-wire, including a 12-0 run to open the game.

Montroy Scott added nine points off the bench for UWS while junior Jake Wilson led the Bulldogs with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting. UMD also got five rebounds apiece from Luke Harris and Kyle Schalow.

Former Superior Spartan Brandon Myer had two points and one steal before suffering an injury five minutes into the game.

Myer, who has started 12-of-13 games for UMD, is averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. His stat line includes 102 points, 10 steals, 10 blocked shots, 21 assists and 56 rebounds.

UMD led by as many as 22 points with 10:18 remaining in the second half.

Overall, 12 UMD players scored.

UMD made only 38.7 percent from the field (24-for-62) and was just 4-for-22 from 3-point range in the Twin Ports battle between Division II and III teams.

UWS (2-11, 1-4 UMAC) plays at St. Scholastica at 5 p.m. Saturday.

UMD plays at University of Minnesota Crookston at 8 tonight. The Bulldogs defeated Crookston 75-67 on Dec. 3.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UMD now leads the all-time series with UWS 93-44. … Myer is the fourth player from Superior to play for the Bulldogs, joining Gene Evans (1956-57), Nate Koch (1992-96) and Jake Nettleton (1998-2002). … UMD outscored UWS 40-20 in the paint, 19-14 off turnovers and 34-23 from bench players. … UWS outscored UMD 15-10 on second-chance points and 7-4 on fast breaks.

UW-Superior (2-11, 1-4 UMAC)

Rafael Monteiro 5-16 11-14 21; Montroy Scott 4-5 0-0 9; Marques Jones 2-3 0-0 6; Trevor Oswald 2-5 0-0 5; Christian Sellers 2-3 1-3 5; Shaq Coleman 1-5 2-2 4; Nate Kalien 1-7 0-0 3; Kevin Gutter 1-4 0-0 2; Rob Lander 0-6 1-2 1; Andreas Preisler 0-4 0-0 0; Andrew McGill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 15-21 56.

Minnesota Duluth (2-10, (2-5 NSIC)

Jake Wilson 4-8 2-3 10; Kyle Schalow 2-4 4-4 9; Luke Harris 4-9 0-0 9; Trenton Krueger 4-7 0-0 8; Charles Benson 3-4 1-1 7; Ryan Kaczynski 2-2 2-2 6; Cody Tomlinson 1-6 2-2 4; Jake Larkin 1-3 1-2 3; Josh Washburn 1-3 0-0 3; Logan Rohrscheib 1-10 0-0 3; Brandon Myer 1-1 0-0 2; Robert Harris 0-2 2-2 2; Sean Burns 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 14-16 66.

UW-Superior.......................... 26 30 — 56

Minn. Duluth........................... 36 30 — 66

3-point goals—UWS 5-20 (Jones 2-3; Scott 1-1; Kalien 1-6; Oswald 1-2; Lander 0-1; Preisler 0-1; Coleman 0-1; Monteiro 0-5); UMD 4-22 (Rohrscheib 1-7; Washburn 1-2; Schalow 1-3; Harris 1-4; Tomlinson 0-2; Larkin 0-2; Wilson 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—UWS 46 (Monteiro 18), UMD 36 (Schalow 5; Harris 5). Assists—UWS 5 (Kalien 2; Oswald 2); UMD 9 (Rohrscheib 2; Schalow 2; Wilson 2). Total fouls—UWS 19, UMD 24. Technical fouls—None. A-598.

Women’s game

The Bulldogs opened a double-digit first-quarter lead and then held off a furious fourth-quarter charge by UWS to win 62-56 before a crowd of 565.

Megan Aho scored all of her 14 points in the second half and former Superior Spartans, and UMD Bulldog, Hailey Kontny added 10 of her 13 points after halftime as UWS (9-4) out-scored UMD (8-4) 24-14 in the fourth quarter and 38-30 in the second half.

Bailee Bartunek also grabbed 10 rebounds and fell one basket shy of a double-double with eight points.

Three players topped double digits scoring for the Bulldogs, led by Taylor Meyer’s game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. Sammy Kozlowski added 12 points and eight assists for UMD, finishing 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as the Bulldogs knocked down 13-of-16 free throws in the second half.

The Yellowjackets play at St. Scholastica at 3 p.m. Saturday.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UMD leads the all-time series with UWS 24-4. … Besides Kontny, the only other former Spartan to play for the Bulldogs was Sarah Mattson (1996-98). … UMD shot 40.0 percent for the game (20-of-50) including 4-of-13 from 3-point range. The Yellowjackets finished 22-of-63 for the game (34.9 percent) but went 15-of-32 in the second half (46.9 percent). … UWS scored 22 points off its bench compared to seven for the Bulldogs. … UMD’s largest lead was by 23 points with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

UW-Superior (9-4, 5-0 UMAC)

Megan Aho 5-7 2-3 14; Hailey Kontny 5-12 2-2 13; Justine Larson 4-7 1-2 10; Eva Reinertsen 3-9 0-0 8; Bailee Bartunek 4-7 0-0 8; Amelia Leger 1-4 0-0 2; Hannah Norlin 0-10 1-2 1; Emily Carpenter 0-5 0-1 0; Brittany Laehn 0-2 0-0 0; Jade Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 6-10 56.

Minn. Duluth (8-4, 6-2 NSIC)

Taylor Meyer 5-10 7-9 17; Allyson Harris 5-9 2-2 12; Sammy Kozlowski 3-5 6-6 12; Kenzie Kane 2-7 2-2 8; Jenna Orr 2-5 0-0 6; Taylor Schneider 2-5 0-0 4; Anna Monke 1-5 0-0 2; Katie Stark 0-3 1-2 1; Ayo Porte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 18-21 62.

UW-Superior........................... 5 13 14 24 — 56

Minn. Duluth........................... 17 15 16 14 — 62

3-point goals—UWS 6-17 (Reinertsen 2-5; Aho 2-2; Larson 1-3; Kontny 1-2; Carpenter 0-2; Laehn 0-1; Norlin 0-1; Leger 0-1); UMD 4-13 (Kane 2-5; Orr 2-4; Kozlowski 0-1; Schneider 0-2; Stark 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—UWS 34 (Bartunek 10); UMD 41 (Meyer 13). Assists—UWS 10 (Leger 2; Bartunek 2; Aho 2); UMD 15 (Kozlowski 8). Total fouls—UWS 17; UMD 13. Technical fouls—None. A-565.