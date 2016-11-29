’Jackets snap 5-game skid

The Yellowjackets, who scored just five goals in their previous six games, got goals from six different players, including two apiece from Anton Svensson and Daniel Litchke. Svensson also dished out three assists and Litchke one.

Also getting into the scoring act were Viktor Sallhag, with one goal and five assists; and Bruno Birzitis, Eric Shand and Nik Kosman with one goal apiece.

Matt Audette also had four assists, Jordan Neduzak had two and Jerry Miettunen had one.

The Yellowjackets took a 2-1 first-period lead with power-play goals from Kosman and Litchke.

UWS carried the momentum from Litchke’s goal in the final minute of the opening period by scoring two more in the first two minutes of the second period. Litchke added another power-play goal seven minutes later from Sallhag and Matt Audette to open up a 5-1 lead for the Yellowjackets.

Anton Svensson added a pair of goals to go with three assists for the Yellowjackets (4-6), and Sallhag added a late goal to finish with six points.

Bryce Fink finished with 17 saves in his first victory of the year for UWS. Alec Rounds had 32 saves for the Lions, who were 0-for-6 on the power play.

UWS (4-6) begins play in the WIAC by hosting UW-Stout Friday and UW-Stevens Point Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

Finlandia................................ 1 0 0 — 1

UW-Superior........................... 2 4 2 — 8

First Period — 1. UWS, Nik Kosman (Anton Svensson, Viktor Sallhag), 5:11 (pp). 2. FU, Chuck Marcoe (Max Seiter, Daniel Sarnecki), 13:04. 3. UWS, Daniel Litchke (Sallhag, Jerry Miettunen), 19:27 (pp).

Second Period — 4. UWS, Bruno Birzitis (Matt Audette, Litchke), 0:33. 5. UWS, Eric Shand (Svensson, Jordan Neduzak), 2:02. 6. UWS, Litchke (Sallhag, Audette), 8:57 (pp). 7. UWS, Svensson (Sallhag, Neduzak), 19:05.

Third Period — 8. UWS, Sevensson (Audette, Sallhag), 4:12 (pp). 9. UWS, Sallhag (Audette, Svensson), 18:37 (pp).

Saves — Alec Rounds, FU, 12-14-6—32. Bryce Fink, UWS, 6-4-7—17. Att. — 439.

Men’s basketball

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State scored more than 100 points in a game for the first time since 2014 in a 104-67 exhibition win over UWS Saturday evening in the BSU Gymnasium.

Six Beavers (1-3) reached double-digit scoring, led by a career-high 26 points from junior guard Sharif Black.

Nate Kalien was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers to lead the Yellowjackets with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Rafael Monteiro added 13 points, his fourth straight game scoring in double figures

The Yellowjackets were held scoreless over the final two and a half minutes, and the 37-point margin was the Beavers’ largest lead of the game.

UWS plays at UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m. today and at Northwestern Friday and North Central Saturday.

’JACKET’ JOTTINGS: BSU’s roster includes Ben Best, a senior from Drummond.

UW-Superior (1-4)

Nate Kalien 3-5 5-5 14; Rafael Monteiro 4-10 2-4 13; Andreas Preisler 3-4 0-0 8; Montroy Scott 3-10 1-2 7; Rob Lander 3-6 0-0 6; Shaq Coleman 2-12 2-2 6; Kevin Gutter 3-5 0-1 6; Alex Strege 1-2 0-0 3; Trevor Oswald 1-4 0-0 2; Christian Sellers 1-4 0-0 2; Sam Williams 0-0 0-0 0; Nik Keller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 10-14 67.

Bemidji State (1-3)

Sharif Black 9-16 6-6 26; William Harvey 7-10 0-2 15; Christians Pekarek 4-6 4-4 14; Jai’Vonne Green 6-12 0-1 14; Shane White 5-6 2-2 12; Ben Best 5-9 1-1 11; Peyton Dibble 2-4 0-0 5; Logan Bader 2-4 0-0 4; Jacob McNallan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-68 13-16 104.

UW-Superior........................... 29 38 — 67

Bemidji State........................... 48 56 — 104

3-point goals—UWS 9-18 (Monteiro 3-5; Kalien 3-4; Preisler 2-2; Strege 1-2; Lander 0-2; Scott 0-3), BSU 9-17 (Pekarek 2-3; Black 2-6; Green 2-3; Harvey 1-2; McNallan 1-1; Dibble 1-1). Rebounds—UWS 34 (Monteiro 10), BSU 36 (Harvey 7). Assists—UWS 10 (Coleman 5), BSU 22 (Black 6). Total fouls—UWS 16, BSU 15. Technical fouls—UWS-Kevin Gutter; Christian Sellers, BSU-Pekarek. A—204.