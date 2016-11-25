UWS RDP: Monteiro UMAC’s Player of the Week

The freshman, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, has made quite an impression in his first three games as a Yellowjacket, scoring 21 points in each game.

He has also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, shot 55 percent from the floor, 54.5 percent (6-for-11) on 3-pointers and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Add to that seven assists and just five turnovers, four blocks and three steals.

Men’s basketball

Monteiro led the Yellowjackets (1-3) in scoring again Tuesday night with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as UWS lost to UW-Stout 95-60 in Menomonie.

Montroy Scott added 11 for the Yellowjackets, who trailed by 10 points midway through the first half and shot only 9-for-23 from the floor, which allowed Stout to open up a 44-26 halftime lead.

John Keefe led Stout with 32 points, including 19 in the second half. Keegan Dickson added 20 points.

UW-Superior (1-3)

Rafael Monteiro 5-10 5-6 15; Montroy Scott 4-6 2-2 11; Nate Kalien 3-7 0-0 8; Shaq Coleman 3-6 2-2 8; Christian Sellers 2-8 2-3 6; Andreas Preisler 1-5 0-0 3; Trevor Oswald 1-1 0-0 3; Nik Keller 1-4 0-2 2; Rob Lander 1-1 0-0 2; Peter Bassett 1-1 0-0 2; Alex Strege 0-1 0-0 0; Kevin Gutter 0-1 0-0 0; Bryan Sea 0-1 0-0 0; Marques Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 11-15 60.

UW-Stout (3-1)

John Keefe 13-23 2-2 32; Keegan Dickson 8-15 0-0 20; Cory Speer 5-11 1-2 12; John Lahti 4-6 3-3 11; Jacob Nordstrom 5-6 0-2 10; Ringo Dau 1-1 0-2 2; Sam Ortmann 1-2 0-0 2; Adam Mackey 1-1 0-0 2; Brett Ahsenmacher 1-3 0-0 2; Braden Walbeck 1-1 0-0 2; Isaac Elliott 0-7 0-0 0; Brandyn Christman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 6-11 95.

UW-Superior........................... 26 34 — 60

UW-Stout............................... 44 51 — 95

3-point goals—Superior 5-16 (Kalien 2-5; Scott 1-3; Oswald 1-1; Preisler 1-3; Strege 0-1; Jones 0-1; Sellers 0-1; Monteiro 0-1), Stout 9-27 (Dickson 4-7; Keefe 4-8; Speer 1-5; Ortmann 0-1; Ahsenmacher 0-2; Elliott 0-3; Christman 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Superior 28 (Lander 4; Monteiro 4; Kalien 4), Stout 47 (Dickson 8). Assists—Superior 10 (Sellers 3; Scott 3), Stout 15 (Speer 4). Total fouls—Superior 10, Stout 14. Att.-210.

Women’s hockey

Diana Draayer’s second-period power-play goal was all Gustavus Adolphus (3-3-1) needed in its 1-0 win over UWS Tuesday night in St. Peter, Minn.

Amanda DiNella made 22 saves to earn the shutout for the Gusties (3-3-1), while Kim Kobar made 30 saves for UWS (4-5).

Rachel Skoglund scored the Gusties’ goal with an assist from Kaitlyn Klein at 8:41 of the second period.

UWS, which finished 0-for-4 on the power play, returns to action Dec. 2 at UW-River Falls.

UW-Superior........................... 0 0 0 — 0

Gustavus Adolphus................... 0 1 0 — 1

Second Period — 1. GA, Rachel Skoglund (Kaitlyn Klein), 8:41.

Saves — Kim Kobar, UWS, 14-12-4—30. Amanda DiNeila, GA, 4-7-11—22. Att. — 123.

Men’s hockey

UWS rallied from a 2-0 deficit early and a 3-2 deficit late to force overtime, but Hamline scored two minutes into the extra session to give the Pipers a 4-3 win Tuesday night at Oscar Johnson Arena in St. Paul.

Brandon Reinholz scored the game-winner for Hamline, which also defeated UWS 5-1 Nov. 12 in Superior.

The ’Jackets (3-6) forced OT on Colton Nelson’s first goal of the season with an assist from David Kenney with just under six minutes to play in regulation.

Daniel Litchke’s fifth goal of the year in the second period and Jacob Hamilton’s first goal at 5:59 tied the game 2-2.

Bryce Fink stopped 33 shots for Superior while John Sellie-Hanson made 31 saves for the Pipers.

UWS hosts Finlandia at 7:05 p.m., Saturday.

The Yellowjackets knocked off the Lions 10-3 on the opening weekend of the season.

UW-Superior.................. 0 1 2 0 — 3

Hamline........................ 1 1 1 1 — 4

First Period — 1. H, Brandon Wahlin (Russ Jordan, Mitch McPherson), 19:01.

Second Period — 2. H, Mitch Hall (Wahlin, Jordan), 2:35. 3. UWS, Daniel Litchke (Viktor Sallhag, Anton Svensson), 14:01.

Third Period — 4. UWS, Jacob Hamilton (Jared Dedenbach), 5:59. 5. H, Hall (Jordan, Jesse Kessler), 11:35. 6. UWS, Colton Nelson (David Kenny), 14:17.

OT — 7. H, Brandon Reinholz (Garett Schmitz, Tommy Hall), 2:00.

Saves — Bryce Fink, UWS, 7-14-11-1—33. John Sellie-Hanson, H, 11-9-11-0—31. Att. — 100.