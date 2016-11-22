UWS RDP: ‘Jackets go 1-1 in Thompson Tip-Off

The Yellowjackets rallied to defeat the Hamline Pipers 86-82 Friday night but then lost to UW-Eau Claire 95-74 Saturday.

“The reality is that Eau Claire might have had fresher legs than us,” UWS coach Paul Eberhardt said. “They hadn’t played since Tuesday, and with a tough game Friday, we kind of ran out of gas a little bit. When you’re playing a lot of young guys, playing back-to-back games like that is something they might not be used to doing.

“But this is only going to help us. In league we play Fridays and Saturdays, so for us to get this experience of playing back-to-back nights, learning what it feels like and what it does to your body, is good for us.”

Rafael Monteiro, a freshman from Sao Palo, Brazil, scored 21 points for the third straight game to lead UWS. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

The Blugolds (2-0), who had all five starters score in double figures, led 50-45 at the half.

Nate Kalien’s 2- and 3-point baskets got UWS within 52-50 less than minute into the second half, but that would be as close as the Yellowjackets would be the rest of the game as the Blugolds went on a 16-8 run and eventually outscored UWS by 16 points in the second half.

“The biggest thing was we started getting some stops on defense,” UWEC coach Matt Silverling said. “We knew Superior has the ability to score, they were averaging around 80 points a game, and a concern of ours was how were we going to stop their dribble penetration?”

UWEC took a pair of six-point leads early in the first half, including 11-5 on a Jack Martinek 3-pointer.

UWS eventually tied the game 15-15 on a Christian Sellers 3-pointer and took its first lead of the game, 22-20, on a Sellers’ layup.

The game was also tied at 18, 20, 22 and 26 before UWEC took its largest lead of the first half, 40-33, on a Martinek basket.

A 3-pointer and two free throws by Montroy Scott brought UWS within 44-43 with 2:10 left in the first half, but the Blugolds scored six of the next eight points for a 50-45 halftime lead.

UWS was able to stay close in the first half thanks to 6-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers and 13 points and seven rebounds from Monteiro.

“They got to the rim quite a bit in the first half and hit six 3’s,” Silverling said. “They did a good job of attacking us from different areas, but I thought in the second half we were able to get some stops and connect on some of our own 3-point shots.”

Silverling, who coached at UWS for two seasons before moving on to UWEC, said it was a privilege to play in the Merrill Thompson Classic.

“I know Bruce Thompson (Merrill’s son) does a great job of supporting the community,” Silverling said. “We knew it was going to be a tough place to play, but we’re just happy to come up here and get a chance to participate in something like this because I know how important it is to the university and the community as well.”

The Blugolds opened their season with a 70-65 exhibition loss to Division II Winona State and then defeated St. Norbert, 68-67.

“Eau Claire is really good, that’s the best team Matt has had since he’s been there, and they’ll be a contender in the WIAC,” Eberhardt said.

In Friday’s game, UWS trailed Hamline 39-34 at the half and by as many as 12 points in the second half before rallying to tie the game 75-75 with three minutes left and taking an 82-77 lead in the final minute.

After trading free throws, the Pipers added a layup and three free throws to get within 84-82 with 14 seconds left.

Scott sealed the win for UWS with two free throws.

Scott led the Yellowjackets with 22 points, going 7-for-12 on field goals and 8-for-11 on free throws, half of which were made in the final minute.

Monteiro added 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks before fouling out in the final minute.

The Yellowjackets play at UW-Stout at 7 p.m. today; play an exhibition game Saturday at Bemidji State and play at UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 29.

UW-Eau Claire 95, UW-Superior 74

UW-Eau Claire (2-0)

George Diekelman 7-15 3-3 19; Jack Martinek 7-9 0-0 17; Jared Schneidermann 5-8 6-8 16; Chris Duff 6-9 3-4 15; Josh Weix 5-7 1-1 11; Andrew Duxbury 3-4 1-2 7; Dan Becken 1-1 2-2 5; Sean Miller 1-1 0-0 2; Steve Christiansen 1-1 0-0 2; Deondre Lucas 0-4 1-2 1; Wilyam Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-60 17-22 95.

UW-Superior (1-2)

Rafael Monteiro 8-14 2-2 21; Montroy Scott 3-9 2-2 9; Shaq Coleman 2-6 5-6 9; Nate Kalien 3-5 0-0 8; Nik Keller 2-5 2-2 6; Rob Lander 3-5 0-0 6; Trevor Oswald 3-3 0-0 6; Christian Sellers 2-5 0-0 5; Alex Strege 1-1 0-0 2; Kevin Gutter 1-1 0-0 2; Vic Berezutchi 0-0 0-0 0; Andreas Preisler 0-1 0-0 0; Marques Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 11-12 74.

UW-Eau Claire......................... 50 45 — 95

UW-Superior........................... 45 29 — 74

3-point goals—UWEC 6-15 (Martinek 3-4; Diekelman 2-7; Becken 1-1; Lucas 0-1; Wright 0-1; Duff 0-1), UWS 7-11 (Monteiro 3-4; Kalien 2-2; Scott 1-2; Sellers 1-1; Preisler 0-1; Jones 0-1). Fouled out—UWEC-None, UWS-Sellers. Rebounds—UWEC 29 (Schneidermann 8), UWS 26 (Monteiro 9). Assists—UWEC 13 (Diekelman 8), UWS 11 (Monteiro 3; Coleman 3). Total fouls—UWEC 14, UWS 22. Technical fouls—None. A-265.

UW-Superior 86, Hamline 82

Hamline (1-1)

Zach Smith 9-16 14-15 32; Connor Knutson 5-11 1-3 12; Kalu Abosi 3-5 3-4 9; Bret Lukes 3-8 2-2 9; Isaac Brooks 3-6 2-2 8; Dylan See-Rockers 1-2 3-4 5; Ethan Scheuring 1-3 1-1 3; Jay Betts 1-4 0-0 2; TC Robinson 0-4 2-2 2; Nick Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 28-33 82.

UW- Superior

Montroy Scott 7-12 8-11 22; Rafael Monteiro 7-15 6-6 21; Shaq Coleman 7-11 5-5 19; Christian Sellers 5-6 3-6 13; Nate Kalien 2-3 0-0 5; Rob Lander 1-5 1-2 3; Andreas Preisler 1-3 0-2 2; Alex Strege 0-0 1-2 1; Nik Keller 0-1 0-0 0; Travis Nelson 0-1 0-0 0; Trevor Oswald 0-0 0-0 0; Kevin Gutter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 24-34 86.

Hamline................................. 39 43 — 82

UW-Superior........................... 34 52 — 86

3-point goals—Hamline 2-16 (Lukes 1-6; Knutson 1-4; Scheuring 0-1; Betts 0-1; Robinson 0-2; Smith 0-2), UWS 2-12 (Monteiro 1-3; Kalien 1-1; Lander 0-2; Preisler 0-2; Scott 0-4). Fouled out—UWS-Monteiro. Rebounds—Hamline 34 (See-Rockers 7), UWS 36 (Monteiro 8). Assists—Hamline 8 (Lukes 3), UWS 6 (Coleman 2). Total fouls—Hamline 28, UWS 28. Technical fouls—None. A-218.

Lindquist at nationals

UWS senior Jackson Lindquist finished 123rd at Saturday’s NCAA National Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky.

The Carlton, Minn. native finished with a time of 25:31.3, the second-best time of his career. His best time of 25:27.4 was set earlier this season on Oct. 15.

UW-Platteville’s Ian LaMere won the race in 23:40.4 on the 8k course. North Central (Ill.) College took home team honors with a score of 60 points, 144 points ahead of second-place State University of New York-Geneseo.

Lindquist was 159th after two kilometers and came on at the end to finish 1:51.3 off the leader. He finished tenth among those from the NCAA III Central Region.

Women’s basketball

UWS picked up its first win of the season with a 59-47 victory over Concordia-Moorhead Sunday at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets began the weekend with an 86-84 loss to Augsburg Friday night in Minneapolis.

Former Superior Spartan Hailey Kontny led UWS in scoring both games with 23 points on Friday and 20 points on Sunday. Also on Sunday, the junior was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line, grabbed six rebounds and had a team-best three steals.

Hannah Norlin added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Greta Walsh led Concordia (1-2) with 18 points.

In Friday’s game, Hannah Steinhaus’ layup with one second left in the second overtime provided the winning points for Augsburg.

The Yellowjackets, who led by as many as 21 points, took a lead 19 seconds into the game and held it for nearly 37 minutes until Augsburg tied the score at 77 with 2:59 to play. UWS led 28-12 after the first quarter and 43-32 at halftime.

Norlin added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets, who held a 44-30 rebounding advantage. Duluth Denfeld graduate Eva Reinertsen added 14 points.

UWS (1-2) hosts UW-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

UW-Superior 59, Concordia (MN) 47

Concordia (MN) (1-2)

Greta Walsh 7-14 3-6 18; Lexi Nelson 3-6 0-0 9; Jenna Januschka 1-5 5-6 7; Crystal Amundson 2-4 2-2 6; Grace Wolhowe 1-7 0-0 3; Cassidy Rahman 0-4 2-2 2; Kirstin Simmons 1-2 0-0 2;; Lincoln Haiby 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 12-16 47.

UW-Superior (1-2)

Hailey Kontny 5-13 10-11 20; Hannah Norlin 3-11 4-6 10; Justine Larson 1-6 6-8 8; Eva Reinertsen 3-9 0-0 7; Megan Aho 3-5 0-0 6; Bailee Bartunek 1-2 1-2 3; Brittany Laehn 1-6 0-0 3; Amelia Leger 1-3 0-0 2; Emily Carpenter 0-0 0-2 0; Jade Tucker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 21-29 59.

Concordia (MN).............. 7 15 13 12 — 47

UW-Superior................. 14 15 12 18 — 59

3-point goals—Conc. 5-18 (Nelson 3-3; Wolhowe 1-5; Walsh 1-3; Rahman 0-4; Haiby 0-2; Januschka 0-1), UWS 2-11 (Reinertsen 1-6; Laehn 1-3; Aho 0-1; Kontny 0-1). Fouled out—Con.-Walsh. Rebounds—Conc. 34 (Amundson 6), UWS 38 (Norlin 7). Assists—Conc. 8 (Wolhowe 4), UWS 8 (Laehn 2; Leger 2; Aho 2). Total fouls—Conc. 24, UWS 21. Technical fouls—None. A-168.

Augsburg 86, UW-Superior

UW-Superior (0-2)

Hailey Kontny 9-19 4-5 23; Hannah Norlin 8-12 5-7 21; Eva Reinertsen 4-5 4-4 14; Jade Tucker 3-5 2-2 8; Amelia Leger 3-6 0-0 7; Bailee Bartunek 3-5 0-0 6; Justine Larson 1-5 1-1 3; Megan Aho 1-4 0-2 2; Emily Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0; Brittany Laehn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 16-21 84.

Augsburg (2-0)

Tamira McLemore 8-13 7-11 23; Camryn Speese 7-11 3-3 17; Aiza Wilson 5-15 1-2 14; K’Aezha Wubben 5-9 2-2 13; Hannah Steinhaus 2-5 3-4 7; Abby Jordan 2-6 0-0 5; Bridget Bednar 2-6 0-0 4; Arianna Jones 1-3 0-0 3; Savannah Roth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 16-22 86.

UW-Superior................. 28 15 21 20 — 84

Augsburg College............ 12 20 20 34 — 86

3-point goals—UWS 4-10 (Reinertsen 2-3; Leger 1-3; Kontny 1-1; Aho 0-2; Laehn 0-1), Augsburg 6-22 (Wilson 3-10; Jones 1-3; Wubben 1-1; Jordan 1-4; McLemore 0-4). Fouled out— Augsburg-Speese; Bednar. Rebounds—UWS 46 (Bartunek 10; Norlin 10), Augsburg 30 (Bednar 6; Speese 6). Assists—UWS 24 (Aho 7), Augsburg 16 (McLemore 7). Total fouls—UWS 22, Augsburg 23. Technical fouls—None. A-89

Men’s hockey

Lack of scoring continues to haunt the UWS men’s hockey team as it lost twice over the weekend by a combined score of 10-1.

The Yellowjackets lost 4-0 to St. Norbert Friday night at Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon and then fell 6-1 to the Marian Sabres Saturday night in Fond du Lac.

The Yellowjackets have scored just two goals in their past three games, all losses.

The Green Knights outshot the Yellowjackets 38-11 Friday and T.J. Black tied a NCAA Division III record with his fourth consecutive shutout, matching the record set by St. Norbert’s Kyle Jones (2006) and St. John’s Adam Hanna (2004).

Blake Thompson, Sean Campbell, Roman Uchyn and Noah Nelson scored for St. Norbert.

Bryce Fink made 34 saves for the Yellowjackets (3-4), who are now 5-23-8 vs. SNC since the 2002-03 season.

Four of Marian’s goals on Saturday were scored on the power play, including two by Gianni Mangone, whose first goal came 1:25 into the game.

Anton Sevensson scored Superior’s goal with assists from Jordan Neduzak and Bruno Birzitis.

Marian also got a goal and three assists from Hunter Stewart and 20 saves from Mike Baldwin.

UWS, which had just seven shots on goal in the first two periods, got 32 saves from Ethan Wood and Bryce Fink.

The Yellowjackets play at Hamline tonight and host Finlandia Saturday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Hamline defeated UWS 5-1 Nov. 12 in Superior.

UW-Superior.................. 1 0 0 — 1

Marian......................... 2 3 1 — 6

First Period — M, Gianni Mangone (Derek Perl, Derek Thorogood), 1:25 (pp). 2. M, Nick Monfils (Braden Crone, Scott Milnthrop), 6:37 (pp). 3. UWS, Anton Svensson (Jordan Neduzak, Bruno Birzitis), 16:27.

Second Period — 4. M, Mangone (Hunter Stewart, Derek Perl), 4:48 (pp). 5. M, Thorogood (Stewart), 9:18 (pp). 6. M, Cole McCaig (Thomas Fazio, Stewart), 9:55.

Third Period — 7. M, Stewart (Thorogood, Crone), 16:26.

Saves — Ethan Wood, UWS, 14-4-x—18. Bryce Fink, UWS, x-6-8—14. Mike Baldwin, M, 2-4-14—20. Att. — 297.

UW-Superior.................. 0 0 0 — 0

St. Norbert..................... 3 1 0 — 4

First Period — 1. Blake Thompson, 1:01. 2. Sean Campbell (Thompson), 3:19. 3. Roman Uchyn (Brad Pung), 7:40.

Second Period — 4. Noah Nelson (Steven Phillips), 9:40.

Saves — Bryce Fink, UWS, 34. T.J. Black, SNC, 11. Att. — 801.

Women’s hockey

UWS opened play in the WIAC by splitting a pair of games on the weekend, winning 3-1 at UW-Eau Claire Friday and losing 2-1 to UW-Stevens Point Saturday afternoon at Wessman Arena.

After a scoreless period on Saturday, UWS took a 1-0 lead over the Pointers on Molly Shelton’s third goal of the season.

The Pointers tied it up four minutes later on Meredith Ingbretson’s goal, and Maddie Schlossmacher scored the eventual game-winner with 6:12 remaining in the third period.

All three goals were scored on power plays.

Kim Kobar had 21 saves for UWS and Sydney Conley stopped 19 shots for UWSP.

Mikayla Goodin scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season in Friday’s win over UWEC at the Hobbs Ice Center.

Goodin sandwiched goals in the second and third periods around one by Jessica Marsalla early in the third to give UWS a 3-0 lead.

Kobar stopped 27 shots, allowing only Lauren Norgren’s power-play goal midway through the third period. Blugolds goalie Erin Connolly finished with 14 saves.

UWS (4-4, 1-1 WIAC), plays Gustavus Adolphus at 7 p.m. today in St. Peter, Minn.

UW-Stevens Point............ 0 1 1 — 2

UW-Superior.................. 0 1 0 — 1

Second Period — 1. UWS, Molly Shelton (Hailey Adair, Maggie Cragg), 15:58 (pp). 2. UWSP, Meredith Ingbretson (Alex Grubbs, Lexi Englund), 19:48 (pp).

Third Period — 3. UWSP, Maddie Schlossmacher (Ellie Plunnett, Mackenzie Kratch), 13:48.

Saves — Sydney Conley, UWSP, 8-7-7—19. Kim Kobar, UWS, 7-9-5—21. Att. — 136.

UW-Superior.................. 0 1 2 — 3

UW-Eau Claire................ 0 0 1 — 1

Second Period — 1. UWS, Mikayla Goodin (Amanda Coey, Hailey Adair), 3:32.

Third Period — 2. UWS, Jessica Marsalla (Mandy Tomlinson, Maggie Cragg), 4:15. 3. UWS, Mikayla Goodin (Amanda Coey), 7:30 (pp). 4. UWEC, Lauren Norgren (Kelly Knetter, Jaedyn Walz), 10;55.

Saves — Kim Kobar, UWS, 9-8-10—27. Erin Conolly, UWEC, 4-4-6—14. Att. — 123.