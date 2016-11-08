UWS ROUNDUP: ’Jacket soccer team falls in title game

After the teams battled to a 2-2 tie through regulation and a scoreless 10-minute overtime, Saints goalkeeper Corrado Rosato entered the game before the shootout and stopped three of five Yellowjacket penalty kick attempts to give St. Scholastica its fifth consecutive NCAA tournament berth.

Kyle Farrar, Folkes and Ryan Flynn converted during the shootout for CSS, while Gio Rodriguez and David Villani scored for UWS. But Rosato stopped Jon Bucklew’s fifth-round attempt to end the game.

The Yellowjackets outshot St. Scholastica 31-6 on the day with Ben Wilhelm finishing with one save for UWS. Sandy Davidson-Hunt made 12 saves in regulation and overtime before giving way to Rosato.

The Saints took a 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Shawayne Folkes and Luke Buckton.

The Yellowjackets cut the lead in half midway through the half. Moments after UWS missed a penalty-kick attempt, Jon Bucklew was fouled in the box and converted on another penalty try in the 27th minute.

In addition to giving the ’Jackets a free kick, the foul on the Saints ended up with a red card assessed to Trygve Rennan, forcing the Saints to play a man down for nearly three-quarters of the game.

Bucklew’s 16th goal of the season, with an assist from Ryan Wisdom, tied the game at 2-2 in the 62nd minute.

With the game still tied in the 83rd minute, a second caution was assessed to Luke Buckton and he was ejected from the game, meaning CSS was forced to play two men down for the final seven minutes of regulation and all of overtime.

UWS held a 14-3 shot advantage during that span, but was unable to capitalize.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UWS went 1-1-1 this season against St. Scholastica, losing 3-1 and winning 2-0 during the regular season. … UWS, which got off to a 0-6-0 record, ends its season at 13-7-1. … The Saints will take a record of 12-7-1 into the NCAA Division III Tournament. … Folkes was named UMAC Tournament MVP. … There were eight yellow cards and two red cards given in the match. … The Saints played two men down for a total time of 26:44. … Saturday’s game was played before a crowd of 352.

UW-Superior........................... 1 1 — 2

St. Scholastica......................... 2 0 — 2

First Half — 1. CSS, Shawayne Folkes 7 (Ryan Flynn), 10:12. 2. CSS, Luke Buckton 11 (Folkes, Josh Robak), 23:01. 3. UWS, Jon Bucklew 15 (penalty kick), 26:52.

Second Half — 4. UWS, Bucklew 16 (Ryan Wisdom), 61:17.

Saves — Ben Wilhelm, UWS, 1. Sandy Davidson-Hunt, CSS, 12; Corrado Rosato, 0.

UMAC Playoffs

Monday, Oct. 31

Martin Luther 3, Crown 2, 2OTs

Wednesday, Nov. 2

St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0

UW-Superior 5, Northwestern 1

Saturday, Nov. 5

St. Scholastica 2, UW-Superior 2, (3-2 SO)

Women’s hockey

UWS and St. Catherine split over the weekend, with the Yellowjackets losing 4-1 Friday at Wessman Arena and winning 4-3 Saturday in St. Paul.

Senior transfer Paige Dale scored twice as UWS picked up its first road win of the season Saturday.

Dale, a senior who played three seasons at UW-Eau Claire, gave UWS a 1-0 lead with her first goal in a Yellowjacket uniform at 13:23 of the first period.

Hailey Adair made it 2-0 six minutes into the second period.

St. Catherine (2-2) responded with the first of two power-play goals three minutes later.

Dale scored again, with Adair recording the assist, at 5:54 of the third period, but the Wildcats drew within one five minutes later on a power play.

Mikayla Goodin recorded her team-leading fifth goal with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

Kim Kobar stopped 30 shots for UWS (2-3).

Despite outshooting St. Catherine 31-12 Friday, Erika Vallier scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Wildcats to the non-conference win.

Natalie West opened the scoring for the Wildcats at 5:12 of the opening period and Vallier made it 2-0 at 7:26 of the second period. Lexi Muller’s power-play goal early in the third period made it 3-0.

Adair scored the lone goal for UWS at 15:26 of the third period.

Jordan Solheim added a late empty-net goal for the Wildcats (2-1).

Sky Brown finished with eight saves for UWS, including none in the third period. Kristen Pechacek had 32 saves for St. Catherine.

UWS hosts St. Thomas at 7 p.m. today.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior................... 1 1 2 — 4

St. Catherine................... 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, Paige Dale (Mandy Tomlinson, Jessica Marsalla), 13:23.

Second Period — 2. UWS, Hailey Adair (Mikayla Goodin), 6:03. 3. SC, Morgan Tentis (Tori Thompson, Mackenzie Ess), 9:10.

Third Period — 4. UWS, Dale (Adair), 5:54. 5. StC, Tentis (Thompson, Ess), 10:12. 6. UWS, Mikayla Goodin (Molly Shelton), 19:50.

Saves — Kim Kobar, UWS, 8-11-11—30. Abbi White, StC, 10-15-11—36.

Friday’s Game

St. Catherine................... 1 1 2 — 4

UW-Superior................... 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — 1. StC, Natalie West (Erika Vallier, Sara Brakke), 5:12.

Second Period — 2. StC, Vallier (West, Tori Thompson), 7:26.

Third Period — 3. StC, Lexi Muller (Vallier, Karly Nelson), 3:18 (pp). 4. UWS, Hailey Adair (Amanda Coey), 15:26. StC, Jordan Solheim, 18:49.

Saves — Kristen Pechacek, StC, 6-10-16—32. Sky Brown, UWS, 2-6-0—8.

Men’s hockey

The Yellowjackets rebounded from their first loss of the season Thursday at Augsburg with a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Saturday in Willmar, Minn.

UWS got off to a quick start Saturday with Jared Dedenbach scoring 92 seconds into the game with assists from Viktor Sallhag and Nik Kosman.

Sallhag gave UWS a 2-0 lead four minutes later with a helper from former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke.

Tanner Barnes scored for St. Thomas, which went 0-for-6 on the power play.

Ethan Wood had 37 saves for UWS and Devin Tappenden stopped 17 shots for the Tommies.

In Thursday’s loss in Minneapolis, the Auggies got goals from eight different players in their non-conference win.

UWS got three goals from Dedenbach and one from Litchke.

Augsburg also got four assists from Rory Vesel.

Also on Augsburg’s roster is Brett Bukowski, a junior defenseman who graduated from Superior High School in 2012. Bukowski did not play in Thursday’s game. …

UWS hosts St. Olaf and Hamline Friday and Saturday, respectively, at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

UW-Superior................... 2 0 0 — 2

St. Thomas..................... 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — 1. UWS, Jared Dedenbach (Viktor Sallhag, Nik Kosman), 1:32. 2. UWS, Sallhag (Daniel Litchke), 5:59.

Second Period — 3. STU, Tanner Barnes (Johnny Roisum, Brett Gravelle), 17:19.

Saves — Ethan Wood, UWS, 12-12-13—37. Devin Tappenden, STU, 6-5-6—17. Att. — 214.

Thursday’s Game

UW-Superior................... 2 1 1 — 4

Augsburg....................... 3 4 1 — 8

First Period — 1. UWS, Jared Dedenbach (Liam Blais), 2:18. 2. AC, Eric Brenk (Dylan Meier), 8:50. 3. AC, Trevor Stewart (Rory Vesel, Eli May), 11:08. 4. UWS, Daniel Litchke (Bruno Birzitis, Viktor Sallhag), 11:35. 5. AC, Nate Flynn (Will Peterson, Max Pernhem), 18:52 (pp).

Second Period — 6. AC, Evan Hesse, 2:29 (sh). 7. UWS, Dedenbach (Jerry Miettunen, Jordan Neduzak), 4:05 (pp). 8. AC, Drew Anderson (Stewart, Vesel), 9:14 (pp). 9. AC, Andy Faust (Pernhem, Hesse), 9:51. 11. AC, Eli May (Vesel, Luke Dietsch), 13:01.

Third Period — 12. UWS, Dedenbach (Miettunen, Anton Svensson), 12:46 (pp). 13. AC, Dietsch (Vesel, Adam Pancoast), 14:27 (pp).

Saves — Ethan Wood, UWS, 7-4-x—11. Bryce Fink, UWS, x-2-12—14. Jordyn Kaufer, AC, 7-4-17—28. Att. — 172.

Neduzak honored

Jordan Neduzak was recently named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s hockey athlete of the week.

The senior from (Morden, Manitoba led UWS to a pair of season-opening victories scoring 10 points courtesy of a pair of hat tricks and four assists.

Neduzak scored both game-winning goals as the Yellowjackets defeated Northland College 9-2 and Finlandia 10-3.